Schefter: Diontae Johnson, Minkah Fitzpatrick Got Into ‘Heated Argument’ After Browns Game

As if it wasn’t evident enough about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room frustration following Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offers new reporting about the tension that boiled over after last weekend’s defeat. According to him, WR Diontae Johnson and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick got into a “heated argument” in the locker room with teammates having to break it up and urge them to stick together.

Per Schefter:

“Diontae Johnson‘s on-field frustration last Sunday in Cleveland continued after the game in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ locker room, where he got into a heated argument with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick before Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt broke up the altercation and delivered a message that the team needed to stick together, league sources told ESPN.

Order eventually was restored in Pittsburgh’s locker room, but the argument between two of the team’s star players left a mark going forward on the Steelers, who fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada two days later.”

Johnson looked frustrated throughout the game as the Steelers’ passing offense had one of its worst performances of the year. QB Kenny Pickett didn’t cross the 100-yard mark until the final play of the game. Johnson finished with just two catches for 16 yards on eight targets and was missed for a wide-open touchdown in the second half that would’ve given Pittsburgh the lead.

At some point during the game, Johnson got into the face of one of the Steelers’ coaches and had to be held back before having a long conversation with Tomlin.

Johnson showed his frustration throughout the game, throwing his hands up in the air after QB Kenny Pickett threw to RB Jaylen Warren in the first half, immediately tackled by three Browns’ players.

Pickett and Johnson weren’t on the same page throughout the game with at least two miscommunications, including one on the team’s final full offensive possession. With under two minutes to go, Pickett threw the ball deep while Johnson cut his route off underneath, leading to an ugly incompletion. Earlier this week, Pickett said he spoke with Johnson in the hopes of getting back on the same page.

Per Schefter, Johnson “chirped” at Steelers coaches in the locker room. That led Fitzpatrick, out since Week 8 due to a hamstring injury, to step in.

“One source told ESPN that Johnson, the Steelers’ second-leading receiver, continued “chirping” at the Steelers’ coaches all the way into the locker room, where Fitzpatrick — a three-time first-team All Pro — began arguing with Johnson. The words between Johnson and Fitzpatrick became “heated,” in the words of another source, before Heyward and Watt intervened and prevented the situation from getting worse.”

Heyward, Watt, and Fitzpatrick, are the team’s three defensive leaders and assumed that role postgame. Tough losses like the one the Steelers had naturally create frustration which was felt after the game. RB Najee Harris said he was “tired of this shit” while Johnson waved off speaking with reporters. When Johnson did talk with the media Monday, his frustration was still felt saying “film don’t lie” when asked if he was getting open. Players getting into arguments have happened before and will happen again but it’s clear the locker room was reaching a tipping point after ten games of not having the offensive output they want. Johnson chirping at coaches is especially notable and takes frustration to another level.

Pittsburgh fired Matt Canada 24 hours later, the first time in franchise history they dismissed a coordinator in the middle of the season. It’s likely the frustration in the locker room over Pittsburgh’s struggling offense, specifically their passing game, played a reason in Mike Tomlin making a dramatic move. Eddie Faulkner now serves as the Steelers’ interim OC while QBs Coach Mike Sullivan will handle playcalling duties.