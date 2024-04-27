PFF Gives The Steelers A+ Grade For Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the best drafts in the NFL, and that’s reflected in Pro Football Focus’ post-draft grades. PFF gave the Steelers an A+ for their draft haul, which included Washington OT Troy Fautanu in the first round and West Virginia C Zach Frazier in the second round.

Mike Tomlin said after the draft that the Steelers want to roll people this season, and they added to the trenches with three of their top five picks, taking Fautanu and Frazier in the top two rounds and then South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick in the fourth round. In between, the Steelers, who already have QB Russell Wilson, drafted WR Roman Wilson and LB Payton Wilson.

By the end of this season, I think we’ll all have Ian Eagle yelling about the “Wilson to Wilson connection” seared into our brains. Roman Wilson was expected to go higher in the draft, but he fell into the third, becoming the 14th receiver off the board after an impressive season at Michigan, where he caught 14 touchdown passes for the eventual National Champion Wolverines. His versatility will be a fit in Arthur Smith’s offense, and it’s one thing that Smith praised about him after the pick.

As for Payton Wilson, he doesn’t have an ACL in one knee, and those medical concerns caused him to fall in the draft. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player in 2023, and he’s an explosive player who can excel in coverage (seven career interceptions) and is also adept as a blitzer with 15 career sacks, including six last season. He’ll add some key depth to an inside linebacker room that also added Patrick Queen this offseason as Cole Holcomb recovers from a knee injury.

On Day Three, Pittsburgh added McCormick as a developmental guard while adding depth to their defensive line with Logan Lee, who joins Fautanu as a lifelong Steelers fan drafted by the team, and Ryan Watts, a 6’2 corner who impressed the team in their Combine meeting with him. Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth is lacking behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, and Watts will have a chance to compete for a role as a rookie.

PFF also praised his run defense.

“The Steelers add some size at the cornerback position with Texas’ Ryan Watts, who allowed just one touchdown from 267 coverage snaps and brings the physicality Steelers fans will love. Watts put up an 84.9 run-defense grade over the last two years, second among Big Ten cornerbacks in that span.”

I assume they meant the Big 12, as Texas is not in the Big Ten, but either way, Watts is an intriguing addition in the seventh round.

It’s tough to judge a draft class right after it happens, but on paper, this Steelers class is very impressive, and it’s good to see it get some love from the national media. As a Steelers fan, it’s hard not to be excited, and we’ll see how it all plays out on the field.