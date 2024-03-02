‘I’m Really Close With Mark’: Washington OT Roger Rosengarten Appreciative Of Relationship With Steelers’ Scout Mark Bruener

The University of Washington football family is historically a close-knit one, one that supports each other across generations and wants to see everyone succeed coming out of the program.

That was no different for former Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end turned scout Mark Bruener.

Bruener, whose son Carson currently plays for Washington, took some players under his wing from the Huskies’ program and gave them some advice, helping them prepare for the NFL level. That includes Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten.

Speaking with reporters Saturday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Rosengarten spoke glowingly about his relationship with Mark Bruener, stating how thankful he is for the help and support from the former Washington great and NFL tight end, who now works in the scouting industry.

“Yeah, I came in with his son, Carson, obviously we were the same recruiting class and I got really close with him,” Rosengarten said of Bruener. “He was like the first guy that me and all my buddies really hung out with and we always used to go over to his house whether it was Thanksgiving, Easter or whatever, ’cause he was obviously a state guy and that’s U-Dub bloodline right there. I’m really close with Mark.”

A 4-star recruit and one of the top offensive linemen in the country coming out of Colorado, Rosengarten made the trek to the Great Northwest, landing with the Huskies.

There, he struck up a friendship with Carson Bruener, a linebacker for Washington, which led to him creating a relationship with Mark Bruener. In the process, Bruener — though he is a Steelers’ scout for the Northwest region — gave some tips to Rosengarten, helping him take that next step in his game, something that the young offensive lineman has greatly appreciated.

“I went to him, asked him a couple things that I should work on that I think teams would love and he definitely gave those tips to me,” Rosengarten said of Bruener. “Yeah, Mark’s been a great amount of help for myself and my family and my agent and stuff.”

Coming out of Washington, Rosengarten is projected as a right tackle only, having started 28 games in the last two seasons for the Huskies. In 2023 alone, Rosengarten didn’t allow a single sack in 993 snaps, gave up just three quarterback hits and 12 hurries, holding down the blindside for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a lefty. He checked in at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, though official measurements aren’t available yet.

Having a relationship with an NFL scout, one he can go to for advice and areas to improve from an NFL standpoint is huge for Rosengarten and has him firmly on the radar of many tackle-needy teams, much like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though he did not meet with the Steelers at the Combine, Rosengarten met with Pittsburgh’s decision-makers at the 2024 Senior Bowl in Mobile in early February, sitting in with some scouts, as well as head coach Mike Tomlin. Knowing that the Steelers need a tackle, they are familiar with his game simply due to Bruener’s relationship and work with him.

“Yeah, definitely, like you said, I think Mark’s a big help, especially for me. I think he’s a fan of my game and the way I play,” Rosengarten said of Bruener and the Steelers. “Coach Tomlin, I met him at the Senior Bowl, too. I didn’t realize he was sitting right behind me during our meeting.”

In a scouting report for Steelers Depot, Jonas Wedlich has Rosengarten pegged as a Late Day 3 prospect that could go in the 6th round or later due to needing to add more play strength to his game.

Here’s what Wedlich had to say about Washington’s right tackle for the site:

“Rosengarten needs to work on his playing strength before seeing an NFL field. He has the awareness and feel for pressure, and his technique is a good foundation to build on, but his lack of power will limit him on the next level. If he does not bulk up, he will probably struggle against those heavier, quicker, and more advanced edge rushers. He has certainly got the tools for the job. Even though he has been playing college football for four years, he is still relatively inexperienced and could blossom in the right scheme.”