The Athletic Names Steelers One Of NFL Draft Biggest Winners

It wasn’t the flashiest draft overall, which isn’t surprising considering three offensive linemen and one defensive tackle were selected out of the seven total draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly nailed all seven draft picks in the three-day draft in Detroit.

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers needed to add some impact offensive linemen, address the receiver position, and add a piece or two to the defensive line.

Consider that a job well done by GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl.

Coming out of the three-day draft in Detroit, the Steelers addressed a number of key needs, landing Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, West Virginia center Zach Frazier, and South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick within three of the first five picks, doing something the Steelers hadn’t done in the draft since 1976.

That emphasis on the offensive line and some of the value the Steelers got later in the draft has Pittsburgh coming out as one of the draft’s biggest winners, according to The Athletic’s Mike Jones.

“The Steelers overhauled their quarterback group this offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and entered the draft with the mission of becoming stronger in the trenches. Mission accomplished,” Jones writes regarding the Steelers as one of his biggest draft winners. “Tackle Troy Fautanu, center Zach Frazier, and guard Mason McCormick were three of their first five picks. The Steelers also added toughness on defense by selecting linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive tackle Logan Lee.”

The haul that the Steelers put together is rather impressive, at least on paper. They have to play actual football, of course, but based on consensus rankings and overall opinions on the players the Steelers landed, the class is pretty darn strong overall.

Adding three offensive linemen was a heck of a start as the Steelers are very clearly continuing to build the team in the vision of Khan and Weidl, which is that physical, nasty team that wants to run the ball, impose their will, and “roll people” like head coach Mike Tomlin said after the draft.

Landing wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round addressed the receiver position somewhat, though more is certainly needed. The addition of North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson late in the third round has the potential to be the steal of the draft if he’s healthy.

Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee and Texas defensive back Ryan Watts round out a very strong draft class that has the Steelers quite excited entering the 2024 season. Holes were addressed, talent was added and a real personality and identity is starting to come through with the Steelers.