Steelers 2024 Re-Draft Exercise

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, I’m sure most of you have had more than enough time to not only fully digest the seven selections that were ultimately made by the Pittsburgh Steelers but by other teams as well. With that said, it is now time for all of you to partake in the annual re-draft exercise and let us know in the comments below the selections you would have made for the Steelers based on how the draft played out.

If you have been visiting this site for a long time, you should know the rules by now. If you haven’t, I will lay them out for you again, and they’re really quite simple.

First, for each and every round, beginning with the first and pick 20, you can only select from the list of players who were still on the board between each and every pick that the Steelers made (color-coded groups). In other words, starting in the first round with the Steelers’ 20th overall pick, you can choose to select tackle Troy Fautanu or one of the other 30 players who were drafted before the team’s second-round selection of center Zach Frazier.

For the second round, with the Steelers’ 51st overall pick, you can choose to select Frazier or one of the other 32 players who were drafted before the team’s third-round selection of wide receiver Roman Wilson.

You must continue that same process throughout the rest of the re-draft exercise. However, for the team’s final pick of the draft in the sixth round, cornerback Ryan Watts, you can choose any player selected in the remainder of the picks or any player who ultimately went undrafted.

Obviously, you can choose to stay with the pick that the Steelers made in each spot, should you that be your choice.

Here is a full list of the 2023 NFL Draft picks for easy reference.

This re-draft exercise is not only fun to look at now, but in future years as well. I expect several of you to have quite a few interesting selections.

If you would like to look back at the previous re-draft exercises, below are the links to them.

Steelers 2023 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2022 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2021 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2020 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2019 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2018 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2017 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2016 Re-Draft Exercise

Steelers 2015 Re-Draft Exercise