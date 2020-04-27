Steelers 2020 Re-Draft Exercise

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is over, I’m sure most of you have had more than enough time to not only fully digest the six selections that were ultimately made by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but other teams as well. With that said, it is now time for all of you to partake in the annual re-draft exercise and let us know in the comments below the selections you would have made for the team based on the way the entire draft played out.

If you have been visiting this site for a long time you should know the rules by now. If you haven’t, I will lay them out for you again and they’re really quite simple.

First, for each and every round beginning with the second-round, you can only select from the list of players who were still on the board between each and every pick that the Steelers made (color-coded groups). In other words, starting in the second-round with the Steelers 49th overall pick in that round, you can choose to select wide receiver Chase Claypool or one of the other 52 players who were drafted before the team’s third-round selection of Alex Highsmith. You must continue that same process throughout the entire rest of the re-draft exercise. However, for the team’s final pick of the draft in the seventh-round, you can choose any player chose after the Steelers selection of defensive tackle Carlos Davis, or any player who ultimately went undrafted.

Here is a full list of the 2020 NFL Draft for easy reference.

This re-draft exercise is not only fun to look at now, but in future years as well and I expect several of you to have quite a few interesting selections.

If you would like to look back at the 2019 re-draft exercise, here is the link.