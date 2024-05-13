Pair Of Steelers Rookies Named ‘Immediate Impact’ Players By ESPN’s Field Yates

The 2024 NFL Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers was, on paper, a very strong one, both literally and figuratively.

GM Omar Khan put together quite a haul, especially with the first two picks, landing Washington’s Troy Fautanu and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier to bolster the offensive line. But it’s the work Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl did after the first two picks that was so impressive.

Landing Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson and North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round at No. 84 and No. 98, respectively, really solidified the draft for the Steelers. In fact, those two picks could be the two best the Steelers made.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, both Wilsons are “immediate rookie season impact” players for the Steelers. In a piece Monday morning ranking the top 10 non-first round players who will impact their teams, Roman Wilson landed at No. 6 offensively, while Payton Wilson landed at No. 8 defensively.

“Wilson is a slick route runner with excellent speed and incredible hands, traits that will translate to the NFL. He has the lateral agility and suddenness to play a starting slot role right away, something the Steelers need as they reshape their receiver room after the Diontae Johnson trade,” Yates writes. “Pittsburgh’s well-established track record of getting the most out of second- and third-round receivers makes me feel that much more confident Wilson will be a quality pro. He caught 12 TDs in 2023 and averaged 16 yards per catch over four seasons at Michigan.”

Though he is a bit undersized at 5104, 186 pounds, Wilson makes up for it with his toughness and determination.

He’s a strong blocker, one who will step in right away and should thrive in that aspect of his game in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system. Where he will have to make his mark is as a route runner, one who shows he can separate at the NFL level and truly handle a No. 2 role opposite George Pickens.

There are some concerns about Wilson being a slot-only receiver, which are valid. But the Steelers have a great track record when it comes to identifying talented receivers in the draft and then getting the most out of them.

Wilson looks to be the next in line there. He’ll get a shot right away as the Steelers’ wide receiver room doesn’t have a true No. 2 opposite Pickens and is rather cheap overall from top to bottom. In a true pro-style offense last year at Michigan, one that ran the football a ton, Wilson thrived, hauling in 12 touchdowns and over 16 yards a catch, as Yates points out.

He should fit in well in Pittsburgh and should have an impact offensively right away for the Black and Gold.

Defensively, so too, should Payton Wilson, No. 8 on Yates’ defensive list.

“One of my favorite players to study in this entire class lasted until the final few picks of the third round because of medical concerns (he had knee and shoulder injuries in college), but Pittsburgh could reap major rewards,” Yates writes regarding Payton Wilson. “Wilson has great speed and versatility, as he can be an instant starter at inside linebacker (alongside Patrick Queen) and also rush off the edge in obvious passing situations. There’s not much in the linebacker playbook that he can’t handle.”

Without the medical concerns, Wilson probably could have gone at the tail end of the first round in late April. But those medical concerns existed, causing his fall right into the lap of the Steelers.

Based on the tape alone, Wilson might have been the best linebacker in the class, and has all the physical traits that fit what the NFL looks for in the new-age linebacker. He’s big, strong, fast and can handle a number of roles, whether that’s as a true run-stopper, a pass rusher, or a guy who handles coverage duties.

He steps into a linebacker room that was strengthened ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft with the signing of veteran Patrick Queen, who joined veteran Elandon Roberts on the roster. Cole Holcomb remains on the roster, too, but is a massive unknown coming off a serious knee injury.

Khan stated that the position was one the Steelers needed to address in the offseason, and boy did they. Now, it looks like one of the stronger position groups on the roster, and if Wilson hits as a prospect the way many believe he can, the Steelers just might find themselves having one of the best inside linebacker rooms in the NFL.

Wouldn’t that be something?