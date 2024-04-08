Report: Washington OT Troy Fautanu Has Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting another first round offensive lineman, bringing in Washington OT Troy Fautanu for a pre-draft visit. Per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the visit will take in the near future, presumably this week. It won’t happen Tuesday, however, with Fautanu visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars instead.

Troy Fautanu is en route to Jacksonville for a 30 visit with the #Jaguars tomorrow, per source. He’s visited the #Ravens and #Bengals and has upcoming top 30s with the #Steelers and #Eagles. https://t.co/74QYCTSTHt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 8, 2024

Drawing strong interest from the AFC North, Schultz notes Fautanu has pre-draft meetings set with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh sent offensive line coach Pat Meyer to the Huskies’ Pro Day, though HC Mike Tomlin nor GM Omar Khan attended the workout. The Steelers, presumably led by Meyer, held a private meeting with Fautanu prior to his workout.

A first round talent in a deep offensive line class, Fautanu doesn’t have the typical height and overall size for an offensive tackle but possesses plus length. At the NFL Combine, he weighed in at 6036, 317 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms. He largely played left tackle in college though also some saw time at left guard. An older prospect, he’ll turn 24 later this year.

In our Fautanu scouting report, our Ross McCorkle concluded:

“Fautanu has the athleticism and footwork to be an effective tackle, but his length could be an issue against bigger and lengthier defensive linemen. His arm-length measurements at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine will be important to watch when it comes to his positional fit at the NFL level. His athleticism, footwork, and use of hands are good enough for Fautanu to be an NFL tackle while his ability to pull and block second-level defenders in space suggest he could be a successful guard. In a strong tackle class this year, Fautanu is among the best and figures to land somewhere in the late first or early second round.”

And gave him a second round grade.

The Steelers have done their homework on many of the classes’ top offensive tackles. Fautanu joins Georgia’s Amarius Mims and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga to have or will have pre-draft visits with the Steelers. Fautanu becomes the 21st non-local prospect confirmed to have a previous or planned visit with the team.

Check out our complete report on Troy Fautanu below.