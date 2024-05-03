Depot After Dark: Pittsburgh Dad On Draft, Steelers On Jeopardy, College Team Defies NFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Pittsburgh Dad On Draft

Another edition of Pittsburgh Dad, this time reacting to the team’s draft weekend. His surefire strategy on why Troy Fautanu will become a Hall of Famer, the best part of the Zach Frazier pick and his trade proposal for Brandon Aiyuk. Give it a watch below.

Steelers On Jeopardy

The Steelers were an answer to a Jeopardy question Thursday evening. Under the “Celebrity Siblings” category for $600, J.J. Watt appeared as the video answer, describing the three siblings game he played against this team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, of course, being the answered, and the correct response. That came in 2020 when J.J., T.J. and Derek all took the field in a game between the Steelers and Houston Texans. Pittsburgh came out on top, 28-21. J.J. had 4 tackles, T.J. a sack, while Derek logged 16 total snaps.

Highsmith Restructure Official

Since Dave and I had mentioned it during the podcast, a quick update on Alex Highsmith. Though it was more than a week ago since the report of the Steelers restructuring Highsmith’s contract dropped, the move had yet to be reflected on the NFLPA public salary cap until today.

Thursday morning, that finally changed. Highsmith’s restructure is finally updated and reflected in the books, as Dave Bryan noted.

Pittsburgh now sits at $19.211 million under the cap.

Houston Says No To NFL

The Houston Cougars aren’t caving to the NFL. After the league sent the school a cease-and-desist letter claiming their alternate blue jerseys were too similar to the Houston Oilers’ jerseys, the Cougars say they won’t make significant changes to their jerseys going forward. Per Yahoo’s Liz Roscher, the school created a new design but one that will keep the soft blue color scheme.

“Athletic director Chris Pezman told the Chronicle that a new design was developed in response to the NFL’s letter, which included changes to several elements including the sleeve stripes. But the colors used in the new Houston uniforms, which is their biggest similarity to the old Oilers unis, did not change.”

Will the NFL sue? That would be their next step of action. But it wouldn’t be a winning PR battle for the league. I promise the Houston Cougars’ uniforms won’t bring any harm to the biggest sport in America.