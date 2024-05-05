Steelers Had Eighth-Highest Rate Running Into Stacked Boxes In 2023

With Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to run the ball and run play-action more than they have in the past. But if the Steelers are going to run the ball a lot, they’d ideally like to do so against less stacked boxes than in 2023, as the Steelers ran into a stacked box, classified as seven-plus defenders in the box, on 76% of their run plays last season, according to Warren Sharp. That was the eighth-highest rate in the league, although Smith’s Falcons team had the 11th-highest rate at 74%. Warren Sharp posted the data on Twitter.

% of RB runs into loaded boxes 84% – SF

81% – CHI

80% – TEN

78% – BAL

77% – NO

77% – HOU

76% – GB

76% – PIT

76% – DEN

75% – LV

74% – ATL

73% – DET

73% – NYJ

70% – CAR

70% – MIN

69% – SEA

68% – IND

67% – DAL

67% – PHI

66% – JAX

65% – MIA

65% – NYG

65% – BUF

65% – LAC

64% – ARI… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 4, 2024

Running into a stacked box isn’t necessarily indicative of having less success on the ground. The San Francisco 49ers ran into a stacked box 84% of the time last season and still managed to average 4.8 yards per carry, the fourth-highest mark in the league. They do have one of the shiftiest backs in football in Christian McCaffrey, which obviously helps. The Ravens, with their rushing attack led by Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards last season, also ran into a stacked box at a higher rate than Pittsburgh, with 78% of their runs coming against a stacked box but they also ran for 4.9 yards per carry.

Both of those teams have an identity with their ground game, and defenses obviously know to prepare for it and will sell out at times to stop the run. That’s what happens when you have an elite runner in the backfield. While Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris are very good backs, one reason why the box was stacked so much in 2023 is that teams just weren’t worried about Pittsburgh’s passing attack. The same can be said for the Falcons, who featured Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, while teams were less worried about getting beat by Desmond Ridder, even with Drake London and Kyle Pitts in the offense.

Kenny Pickett wasn’t a quarterback teams had to worry about stopping, and as a result, they felt comfortable stacking the box against Pittsburgh. Compare that to the Kansas City Chiefs, who ran into a stacked box at the lowest rate in the league at 57%, because teams would work to stop Patrick Mahomes and weren’t as worried about the run game.

Teams without a strong run game also didn’t often face a stacked box, which is why you’ll see a team like the Patriots or Commanders lower on the list.

Frankly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers in the upper half of this list again next season. The team’s identity is going to be to win up front, and both the Bears with Justin Fields and Broncos with Russell Wilson ran into a stacked box at the same or higher rate than Pittsburgh last season.

While Wilson and/or Fields is going to be an upgrade over Pickett in the quarterback room and could give teams a little bit more pause, the Steelers want to win on the ground. Taking advantage of play-action and keeping defenses on their toes is going to be key for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Obviously, it’s easier to run against lighter boxes and the Steelers will want to create them by having success through the air or by using motion to find a way to free up their running back, but with an improved offensive line and better quarterback play, Pittsburgh’s rushing numbers should still be better even if it runs into stacked boxes at the same rate. It’s a number that I’m sure everyone would like to see go down next season, but with the Steelers wanting to “roll people” this season, their improved line should make a difference even against a stacked box.