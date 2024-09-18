Steelers Sign WR Ben Skowronek From Practice Squad To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their open roster spot left by LB Tyler Matakevich being placed on injured reserve by signing WR Ben Skowronek from their practice squad to their 53-man roster. That’s according to the official league transactions sheet issued by the NFL each idea.

Strangely, Skowronek’s signing wasn’t announced by the team as they made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday. The team announced moving Matakevich to injured reserve after he sustained a hamstring injury in Week 2’s win over the Denver Broncos. They also announced several practice squad signings, including bringing back CB James Pierre. The move doesn’t show up on the team website’s list of transactions, either.

But assuming the sheet is accurate, Skowronek is officially part of the Active/Inactive roster. The move comes as little surprise considering he’s used two of his practice squad elevations. NFL rules state a player can’t be elevated more than three times in a single season.

Initially signed to the practice squad after being waived by the Houston Texans this summer, Skowronek has served as the Steelers’ starting gunner in both regular season games. He made an impact in Sunday’s win against the Broncos, drawing two penalties and making a tackle on Corliss Waitman’s final punt of the day. He also received some playing time on offense, logging six snaps. He was not targeted.

A seventh round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Skowronek has appeared in 47 career games with 12 starts. In 2022, he caught 39 passes for 376 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in 2023, though he finished the year with only eight receptions. The Rams traded him to the Texans in May and in a crowded receiver room, he was waived during cutdowns.

While on the Steelers’ 53-man roster, Skowronek will resume his role as a gunner and bit-time offensive player. Mike Tomlin did indicate he is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered against Denver but the fact he’s being promoted is a positive sign for his availability in Week 3’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.