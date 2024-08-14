WR Tarik Black Clears Waivers, Reverts To IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tarik Black cleared waivers and reverted to the Reserve/Injured list, according to Wednesday’s NFL transaction log passed along by Aaron Wilson on X.

This move was expected after the Steelers waived Black with an injury designation on Tuesday following a hamstring injury suffered in practice.

Black was on the roster for just two weeks as he joined midway through camp after Roman Wilson went down with an ankle injury on July 30 during the first day of padded practice. He worked out alongside two other receivers and ultimately signed with the team. They have since filled Black’s roster spot with WR/KR T.J. Luther.

He will be on a split salary of $470,000, and he could be released with an injury settlement over the course of the next week.

Black caught one pass for 11 yards in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Friday. That pass came during the second half with QB Kyle Allen throwing him the ball.

Throughout training camp, Black caught two of his three targets during the seven shots and 11-on-11 team sessions of practice for 34 yards.

Black initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2021 NFL Draft. He measured in at 6026, 213 pounds and ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at his Texas pro day.

The wide receiver room is rather crowded right now with several players vying for a roster spot or a role within the offense. Black was not going to make it to the 53-man roster, but there is always a chance he could have landed on the practice squad. Now Luther will get his chance to make an impression in what little time is left before the roster cutdown and the start of the regular season.