Steelers Sign OLB Markus Golden, David Perales Waived/Injured

A familiar face is coming back to Pittsburgh. Following injuries to Kyron Johnson and David Perales in practice yesterday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed OLB Markus Golden, the team announced today. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured Perales. He will likely clear waivers and go on IR in Pittsburgh on a split contract.

Golden spent 2023 with the Steelers, registering 20 total tackles and four sacks. He played 230 defensive snaps as the team’s OLB3, but he’ll likely play more of an OLB4 role if he makes Pittsburgh’s roster behind Nick Herbig. Prior to his stint with Pittsburgh last season, Golden also played for the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. He’s recorded double-digit sacks in a season three times, with a career-high 12.5 in 2016.

Golden is wearing No. 91 in practice today, with Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com getting a video of him dapping up his teammates.

Golden is a veteran who was a good locker room presence for the Steelers last season, and he has a connection with outside linebacker Denzel Martin, as the two played college football and roomed together at Missouri. He’s a familiar face who knows the defense, so getting him up to speed a week into training camp shouldn’t be much of a problem.

The Steelers still have OLB Jeremiah Moon, who entered camp as the presumed favorite to be the team’s fourth outside linebacker. Moon has more special teams upside, so it’ll be interesting to see the battle the rest of camp with Golden now in the fold. Pittsburgh also has Julius Welschof along with Moon and now Golden behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Herbig. Kyron Johnson also remains on the roster, but his status going forward is still up in the air after suffering a hamstring injury in practice yesterday.

It’s not a surprise to see the Steelers add an outside linebacker after the injuries to Perales and Johnson yesterday, and Markus Golden makes sense as a familiar face. However, he’s much more experienced than the usual camp signing to add a body to the room. It seems like Golden could have a legitimate chance to stick on the roster if he can hold off Moon or, potentially, Johnson over the next few weeks.