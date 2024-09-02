Report: Steelers Signing DB Ayo Oyelola

One week after working out safety Ayo Oyelola, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing the International Player Pathway product, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Oyelola previously spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the International Player Pathway program.

Ayo Oyelola signed with Pittsburgh #Steelers, per a league source. Previously with Jaguars. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 2, 2024

During his time in Jacksonville, Oyelola was an international exemption, meaning the Jaguars could carry him on their practice squad without him counting against that 16-man roster.

Oyelola worked out for the Steelers on Aug. 29. He is originally from the United Kingdom, having been introduced to football at the University of Nottingham, where he graduated from in 2020 with a law degree.

Oyelola participated in the IPP in 2021, but didn’t land with an NFL team, and instead spent the 2021 season in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 2022 he landed with the Jaguars and spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Jacksonville as an international exemption player.

He measures in at 5-11, 205 pounds and is 25 years old. Oyelola did not see action in the preseason this summer for the Jaguars but played 43 total snaps in the preseason in 2022 and 2023 for them. He played 16 snaps in 2022 for the Jaguars in the preseason, grading out at a 66.9 overall from Pro Football Focus.

In 2023, Oyelola played 27 snaps defensively, grading out at a 60.8 overall from PFF, allowing three receptions on four targets for 30 yards. Across the two preseasons with the Jaguars, Oyelola played 20 snaps on special teams, too.

The Steelers previously had EDGE Julius Welschof on their roster as an international exemption after signing him as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve in final roster cuts and then was released with an injury settlement.

Check out this full interview with Oyelola that the Jaguars posted in 2022 after signing him through the IPP.