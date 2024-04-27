Pittsburgh Steelers Select Iowa DL Logan Lee With 178th Pick Of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 178th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Iowa DL Logan Lee. Lee will provide depth along the defensive line for the Steelers after a four-year career at Iowa.

Lee came to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit after an impressive performance during the East-West Shrine Bowl. A lifelong Steelers fan, Lee joins Troy Fautanu as Steelers draft picks who grew up rooting for the team.

Our scouting report praised his motor, play strength and quickness, and on top of coming in for a pre-draft visit, he had a meeting with defensive line coach Karl Dunbar at the NFL Scouting Combine. Lee, a converted tight end, is likely going to need to add weight to stick on Pittsburgh’s defensive line, as he weighed in at just 281 pounds at the Combine. He is 6-5 though lacks length with 32 1/4-inch arms.

In our report, our Tom Mead placed a sixth-round grade on Lee, comparing him to Isaac Rochell. This fits where Lee was taken and provides value for the team.

The Steelers added Dean Lowry in free agency and re-signed Montravius Adams this season, but the depth on the defensive line is still lacking, and adding Lee should help. Area scout Jim Ward attended his Pro Day at Iowa, and if Lee can add some weight and play with more aggression, he could play a role as a rotational defender for the Steelers.

Our Tony Calderone interviewed Lee at the East-West Shrine Bowl, a great feature piece to learn more about the prospect and player the team is getting.

Barring a trade, the Steelers will pick once more in the 2024 NFL Draft. They will select later in the sixth round at No. 195. From there, they will pursue and sign their free agent class. Lee is the second defensive player the team has taken, following ILB Payton Wilson.

