Steelers Should Be In QB Market In 2025 NFL Draft, CBS Sports Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to play a game with new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and yet for CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso the team should be in the quarterback market in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a piece for CBSSports.com Thursday morning, Trapasso listed the Steelers among the likes of the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys as teams needing a quarterback in the next draft.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen with the Steelers at quarterback, and what this perpetually stable franchise plans to do at the position long term. …But it doesn’t feel likely Wilson will play effectively enough to earn a multiyear extension at 36 years old. Is it completely out of the question? No. Which is why the Steelers are only at honorable mention on this list,” Trapasso writes regarding the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh. “And heck, if Wilson struggles, Fields would assume the starting gig, and it’s not unreasonable to envision him playing a dual-threat game-manager role that he can parlay into more job security in 2025 and beyond.

“Wilson and/or Fields emerging as the steady force that propels the Steelers back to legitimate AFC contention feels unlikely though, and they’re both residing in Pittsburgh now on one-year deals, which is why I felt compelled to include them here.”

It’s understandable that Trapasso would include the Steelers in the conversation of needing a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft due simply to the one-year deals that Wilson and Fields are on, especially when looking at it from a 30,000-foot view.

But that would overlook the reports that have come out since the Steelers signed Wilson and traded for Fields that the Steelers and Wilson intend to do a long-term deal after the season and that the Steelers are aiming to do a multi-year extension with Fields as well.

Pittsburgh didn’t trade for Fields just to decline his fifth-year option, have him for one year and then let him walk. They also didn’t target Wilson for one year in free agency, either. They believe he’s a franchise guy, one who could be special.

Everything the Steelers have done this offseason is aimed at winning now, maximizing their championship window with a star-studded defense and a talented roster that is filled with skill players on rookie deals, for the most part.

All of a sudden changing course and going after a rookie quarterback in 2025 doesn’t seem to be in the plans for the Steelers, at least from the perspective of chasing a franchise quarterback. The Steelers certainly could be in the quarterback market in the draft on Day 2 or Day 3 to add depth, but that’s about it.

The Steelers feel very good about where they are when it comes to their quarterback situation. That’s all that matters. Let it play out on the field before trying to pigeonhole the Steelers into needing a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft.