Steelers And Russell Wilson ‘Intend To Do A Longer Deal At The End Of The Season,’ Dulac Says

While Russell Wilson is currently on a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team is reportedly intending to do a longer deal with Wilson at the end of the season, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Twitter.

Wilson will turn 36 years old during the season, but he said during his introductory press conference in Pittsburgh that he thinks he has 5-7 years of good football left in him. Any sort of extension with Pittsburgh likely wouldn’t be that long-term, but the team could look to keep him for a few years beyond 2024. Obviously, if Wilson struggles next season, then the Steelers will be less inclined to work something out long-term, so Wilson will have a lot to play for in Pittsburgh this season.

Of course, the Steelers also reportedly recently added QB Justin Fields in a trade, so he will add an experienced backup and someone with potential behind Wilson in case he does struggle or suffers an injury.

Either way, the Steelers quarterback dynamic is very interesting, and Wilson could certainly be a Steeler for more than just one season. It will hinge on his health and performance for 2024, but if Wilson can play like he did with the Seattle Seahawks, he and the Steelers will likely get together and give him a few more years and likely a raise over the $1.2 million he is making in 2024.

The Steelers quarterback room of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields certainly looks like an upgrade over where they were at ending the 2023 season, and Wilson raises the team’s ceiling to potentially now finally a playoff game. Wilson has won a Super Bowl and if he can excel in Pittsburgh’s system and playing with two running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren who can replicate what worked with Marshawn Lynch with the Seahawks, Wilson could see himself earning more money and more term with the Steelers.

The Fields acquisition does likely throw a wrench in there being a surefire extension with Wilson, but all Wilson has to do is come out and play well in 2024. Fields is good insurance, but the Steelers won’t turn to him over Wilson if Wilson comes out next season and plays well and leads the team to success. But it does put the onus on Wilson to perform in 2024, and that should elevate Pittsburgh’s ceiling and give them a better chance to win.