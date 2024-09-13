Steelers Release RB Boston Scott

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran running back Boston Scott, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson via the league’s transaction sheet.

Per the official transaction sheet, Scott was released with an injury settlement. He’ll look to get healthy and latch on with a team later this year.

Scott was placed on the team’s Practice Squad/Injured list on Sept. 4, days after being signed to its practice squad after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams. The injury that caused him to be placed on that list isn’t known. Pittsburgh replaced him with Aaron Shampklin, who spent training camp with the team and impressed.

Active in the preseason, Scott finished second on the Rams with 36 carries but led them with 157 yards. He also caught three passes for 10 yards.

Best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Scott has appeared in 75 NFL games. He’s recorded 302 career carries for 1,295 yards and 16 rushing scores with 71 receptions and one touchdown. Scott was at his best against the New York Giants, registering 90 carries for 422 yards and nine touchdowns against them. Pittsburgh will play the Giants later this season.

Along with Shampklin, the Steelers also have veteran RB Jonathan Ward on their practice squad. Pittsburgh’s backs on the 53-man roster remain the same with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson. Warren had a limited role in Sunday’s opener against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury, leaving Harris as the lead back while Patterson received four carries and saw some third-down work. Warren finished the day with two carries and two receptions.