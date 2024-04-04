Steelers Waive RB Alfonzo Graham

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived running back Alfonzo Graham Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

Graham, who was an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State following the 2023 NFL Draft, made it to training camp with the Steelers. In training camp, Graham showed some flashes before being lost for the season, suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder.

We have waived RB Alfonzo Graham. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 4, 2024

Graham was invited to Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp after the 2023 NFL Draft and impressed enough to sign a contract with the Steelers, giving them some intriguing depth further down the depth chart at the running back position.

But the shoulder injury ended his bid for a roster spot after getting hurt in a 7-on-7 drill.

Graham was waived/injured a few days later by the team. After clearing waivers, he reverted to Injured Reserve.

The waiving of Graham will not impact the Rule of 51 as he was outside of it. The Steelers’ roster now sits at 73 players under contract out of a 90-man limit.

Graham originally caught the eye of Steelers GM Omar Khan at the HBCU Combine last year ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The attention then continued at the Morgan State Pro Day, where Graham ran a 4.56 40 with a 35-inch vertical, 9’10” broad, and 7.29 three-cone.

He had a unique path to the NFL, playing at colleges in Arizona, Kansas, and California before coming back home to the Baltimore area and Morgan State for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. As a senior at Morgan State, he rushed for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. In his two-year career at Morgan State, Graham compiled 1,652 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 249 carries and added 31 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown.