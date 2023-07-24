In just three days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will hit Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe to kickstart another edition of training camp ahead of the 2023 season.

The 2023 version of the Steelers will look vastly different from the version that hit the field last summer in 2022, and for good reason. Pittsburgh went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs and entering Year Two of the Omar Khan tenure as GM, the Steelers needed some roster changes.

The busiest offseason in Steelers history commenced rather quickly in free agency and then with the 2023 NFL Draft. In Latrobe, all eyes will be on the new additions on both sides of the football, as well as on second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett to see if he can begin to take that second-year leap.

But what about some of the more overlooked players on the roster with much to prove ? Glad you asked.

Below are my five most intriguing Steelers offensive players ahead of training camp.

1. CONNOR HEYWARD, TE

I’ve said it before this offseason, and I’ll say it again: Connor Heyward is my most intriguing player for the Steelers ahead of the 2023 season. Plain and simple, he’s a football player. He’s willing to do whatever the team asks him to do, whether that’s trying to hold his own as an in-line blocking tight end, a secondary receiving option in the passing game, or as a special teams ace flying downfield to make stops in the kicking and punting game.

Heyward was largely trying to learn on the fly at the tight end position in his rookie season while being thrown to the wolves at the pro level. To his credit, he handled the adversity well and thrived, setting up him for a potentially strong second season now that he believes he understands the game and the position more.