Rookie RB Alfonzo Graham Tweets He’s Suffered Torn Labrum, Out For Season

Some tough news for Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie running back Alfonzo Graham. After suffering a shoulder injury late in Saturday’s practice, he tweeted that he’s torn his labrum and is out for the season. He shared the news a short time ago.

When you come out of a storm you won’t be the same person you walked in …Suffered a Torn labrum in my shoulder I promise the Comeback will be Amazing The talent I have is amazing God just wasn’t ready for the world see yet See y’all in 2024💔 stay prayed up pic.twitter.com/jXLWAYncec — 🔛🔝🔜 (@Alfonzograham2) July 31, 2023

“Suffered a torn labrum in my shoulder,” Graham tweeted. “I promise the Comeback will be Amazing…see y’all in 2024”

Graham suffered the injury during a 7-on-7 session in Saturday’s practice. After catching a short pass, he lost his balance on a slick Chuck Noll Field and fell to the ground, landing hard on his right side. He was immediately attended to by trainers and left practice early with a large wrap on his right shoulder.

He wore a sling in yesterday’s practice and watched Sunday’s session. He will be waived injured in the next 24 hours and after clearing waivers, will land on injured reserve. Pittsburgh brought in RB ZaQuandre White for a workout today and he could be signed as his replacement.

Graham was an undrafted rookie out of Morgan State. Invited to rookie minicamp, he was the only Steelers signed straight out of the three-day workout and reportedly impressed during the spring. We interviewed Graham over the offseason as he told his story of bouncing between several colleges before ending up back home in Baltimore for his final two college seasons. Last year, he rushed for over 1,100 yards.

He was battling for the No. 3 running back spot behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Left fighting for the job includes Anthony McFarland Jr., Jason Huntley, and Darius Hagans along with Graham’s replacement. So far, McFarland has worked as the team’s clear-cut No. 3 running back and has impressed, though the pads don’t come on until Tuesday.

Once Graham is waived/injured, the Steelers will have two open spots on their 90-man roster. One to take Graham’s place and another to fill the spot vacated by FB Monte Pottebaum, who retired yesterday.