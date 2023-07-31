Report: Steelers Hosting Former USFL RB ZaQuandre White Monday

With a roster spot open following the surprising retirement of undrafted free agent fullback Monte Pottebaum, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to potentially add to the backfield.

According to The Score NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are hosting free agent running back ZaQuandre White Monday in Latrobe.

Source: RB ZaQuandre White is visiting the #Steelers today. White averaged nearly 7 YPC his senior year at South Carolina before joining the #Dolphins’ practice squad last season. Most recently, he played for the XFL’s Birmingham Stallions. pic.twitter.com/YYfy6WXMSg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2023

White checks in at a good size of 6-foot, 206 pounds and clocked a disappointing 4.63 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

White was an undrafted free agent coming out of the University of South Carolina and signed with the Miami Dolphins before ultimately being cut and landing on the practice squad. White then played for the USFL-champion Birmingham Stallions this past season, rushing 29 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns during the season, adding 10 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to entering the professional football ranks, White was a running back for the University of South Carolina in the SEC. During his three seasons at South Carolina with the Gamecocks, White had a rather limited workload, carrying the football just 104 times for 642 yards and two touchdowns.

Fomer Dolphin Zaquandre White showing out in the @USFL! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/9QHI1sMHZe — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) April 24, 2023

Good Lord, 6-1, 215-pound ZaQuandre White lookin’ like he was shot out of a cannon on this run pic.twitter.com/3IGpaa29NE — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 5, 2021

White had a strong season in 2021 as a senior, carrying the ball 88 times for 583 yards and the two scores, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. White added 19 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns that season, ultimately putting himself on the NFL’s radar. White’s 6.6 yards per carry tied for the third-best single-season mark in Gamecocks history.

Prior to his time at South Carolina, White was a linebacker at Florida State before transferring, making the position switch. White was the top running back in the state of Florida coming out of high school, before switching positions to linebacker at Florida State before then making the switch back at South Carolina.