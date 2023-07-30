Steelers Place FB Monte Pottebaum On Reserve/Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed undrafted free agent FB Monte Pottebaum on the reserve/retired list, the team announced Sunday. That would leave their 90-man roster with 89 people on it after OL Jarrid Williams was waived to make room for the signing of ILB Kwon Alexander.

Pottebaum was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa and was the only true fullback on the roster as the team chose not to retain FB Derek Watt over the offseason. Watt could always return to the team, but Connor Heyward can play a versatile role and take snaps at fullback as well, especially with the tight end room crowded with the addition of Darnell Washington.

Pottebaum, nicknamed “Monte The Mullet” due to his luscious locks, lasted through Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp and OTAs and three days of training camp before deciding to hang up his cleats. He got a $10,000 bonus signing bonus upon signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, but his odds of sticking in Pittsburgh weren’t all that high. He has chosen other opportunities to get on with his life’s work.

Pittsburgh will have a $3,333 dead money charge on its 2023 cap sheet and a $6,667 dead money charge in 2024 for Pottebaum following his retirement.

Pittsburgh will now likely be looking for an extra body to round out it 90-man roster. Whether that’s another fullback to give the team more options at the position remains to be seen.