Report: Steelers Signing RB La’Mical Perine

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Kansas City Chiefs RB La’Mical Perine, per SportsTrust Advisors.

UPDATE (1:02 PM): The Steelers have officially announced the deal. It’s a one-year contract.

Perine was cut by the Chiefs late last week. He was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games for the Jets, carrying the ball 72 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also chipped in 11 catches for 63 yards. As a rookie, he also returned two kicks for 22 yards.

Perine appeared in three games with the Chiefs during the 2023 season. He carried the ball 22 times for 77 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards. He also appeared in three playoff games with the Chiefs but did not record any offensive statistics. He did log 55 special teams snaps in the regular season as well.

Checking in at 5106, 216 pounds out of Florida, Perine ran a 4.62 40 at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. He also posted a 35-inch vertical, 9’10” broad, and an impressive 22 reps on the bench press. He carried the ball 493 with the Gators, averaging 5.0 yards with a total of 2,485 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 72 passes for 674 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per catch, and eight passing touchdowns. He returned four kicks as a freshman for 86 yards.

La’Mical Perine will add experienced running back depth at the bottom of the Steelers’ depth chart. He’s the second veteran back to be signed this week, joining Jonathan Ward, who signed with the team after attending rookie minicamp earlier this month. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson still sit atop the Steelers’ depth chart. There are also two young running backs on the roster in rookie Daijun Edwards and Aaron Shampklin.

Perine comes from a football family. His cousin, Samaje Perine, starred at the University of Oklahoma and currently plays for the Denver Broncos. He is also cousins with former Steelers LB Myles Jack.