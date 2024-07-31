Steelers Sign WR Tarik Black, Release DL Jonathan Marshall

With WR Roman Wilson likely missing time due to his ankle sprain, the Pittsburgh Steelers added more depth to their receiver room, signing WR Tarik Black, the team announced today. In a corresponding move, the team released DL Jonathan Marshall.

We have signed WR Tarik Black & released DT Jonathan Marshall. @BordasLaw https://t.co/qzIa5D2Zl5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 31, 2024

The Steelers worked Black out last week. He’s appeared in one NFL game in his career, and was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He’s also spent time with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. His lone NFL appearance came with the Jets in 2021, when he had one reception for 10 yards in Week 18. Black will wear No. 17 for the Steelers.

During his Pro Day at Texas, he measured in at 6026, 213 pounds, and ran a 4.54 40-yard dash.

Prior to his stint at Texas, Black played at Michigan. In his college career, he had 50 receptions for 747 yards and 3 touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 with the Wolverines, when he had 25 receptions for 323 yards and a touchdown. Black was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked No. 194 overall and the No. 28 receiver in his class.

Marshall was signed by the Steelers off the Jets’ practice squad on Dec. 14, 2022. He spent all of 2023 on the practice squad and signed a futures deal with Pittsburgh in January. Pittsburgh obviously feels comfortable enough with their defensive line room at this point to move on from Marshall and add another body in the receiver room. The Steelers released WR Marquez Callaway yesterday but opted not to bring him back.

Pittsburgh also worked out former Eagles WR Greg Ward Jr. and WR Slade Bolden last week, but Black must have been the most impressive from the trio that worked out, as he’ll now join the Steelers and look to compete for a roster spot with Wilson sidelined. Black likely won’t be anything more than depth for the receiver room and an extra body in camp while Wilson recovers, but with a good performance, he could wind up on the practice squad for Pittsburgh.