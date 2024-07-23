Steelers Work Out Trio Of Receivers Ahead Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried out two players on Monday and continued on Tuesday with four additional players being brought in for a workout. One was reported earlier in the day, with Pittsburgh-area native QB Ben DiNucci being brought in. Aaron Wilson is reporting on X that WR Tarik Black, WR Slade Bolden, and WR Greg Ward Jr. were also worked out by the team today.

Black was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and has since played for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. He has appeared in just one game so far in his NFL career. At his Texas pro day, Black measured in at 6026, 213 pounds with a 4.54-second speed.

Bolden was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 to the Baltimore Ravens and has since spent time with the Atlanta Falcons. Arthur Smith should be familiar with him as he was added to the Falcons in May of 2023 when Smith was still the head coach. He has not appeared in any games yet in his career. Bolden measured in at 5105, 189 pounds at the combine and ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash as an Alabama product.

Ward is a league veteran. He was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He bounced on and off their roster and practice squad several times until this past January when he was released. Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl is familiar with him from his time with the Eagles.

Ward has appeared in 40 games with 13 starts, all from 2019 to 2021. He has 88 receptions for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. His best season came in 2020 when he caught 53 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns. If he ends up getting signed, he would fit right in with the other Steelers receivers who have had borderline WR2 production in the past. Ward measured in at 5104, 182 pounds at the 2017 combine and ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at his Houston pro day.

None of these players have been signed to the roster as of yet. The Steelers would have to make a corresponding roster move to make that happen. These are guys that could be added throughout camp if injuries occur or players are otherwise removed from the roster.