Report: Steelers Bringing In QB Ben DiNucci For Workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting QB Ben DiNucci for a workout, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, who tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon.

DiNucci, as Wilson notes, most recently spent time with the Denver Broncos. He was carried on their offseason roster until being waived in early May.

A local native, he attended Pine-Richland High School and spent three years at Pitt. With the Panthers, he threw for over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns, though he also threw seven interceptions. DiNucci transferred and finished his career at James Madison, throwing for 29 touchdowns as a senior in 2019.

The Dallas Cowboys selected DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. To date, he’s appeared in three games, all as a rookie for the Cowboys. That included a start versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. While he didn’t throw an interception, DiNucci completed barely half his passes for 180 yards and no touchdowns in a 23-9 loss. It seemed as if he would start against Pittsburgh the following week, but the Cowboys turned to Garrett Gilbert instead. The Steelers won, 24-19.

To date, DiNucci has completed 23-of-43 passes for 219 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

He started for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023, playing well and leading the league with over 2,600 passing yards. It included him throwing flip-pass touchdowns to the likes of WR Josh Gordon.

BEN DINUCCI! JOSH GORDON!!! THE XFL IS BACK BACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/FIykg5OP0R — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) February 20, 2023

That earned him another NFL look, DiNucci signing with the Broncos in May 2023. He spent most of the ’23 season on the team’s practice squad before being inked to a Reserve/Future contract at the beginning of the offseason.

The Steelers are likely updating their emergency list should they need to add a quarterback during the summer. The Steelers have four quarterbacks on their offseason roster, the number they enter every camp with. Russell Wilson tops the depth chart with Justin Fields the No. 2, veteran Kyle Allen the No. 3, and rookie John Rhys Plumlee the No. 4.

The Steelers report to camp Wednesday with their first practice Thursday morning.