Report: RB Jonathan Ward Signing Futures Deal With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bringing back RB Jonathan Ward on a reserve/futures deal, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston. After a successful tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp, the Steelers signed Ward, who spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad. He played in four regular season games for the Steelers and ran the ball five times for 22 yards.

Veteran running back Jonathan Ward is headed back to Pittsburgh on a futures deal per a league source #Steelers @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 20, 2025

With RB Najee Harris set to be a free agent, bringing in someone the team trusts at the running back position is good business for the Steelers. Even if Ward doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he’s someone who can help push a young running back in training camp and throughout the offseason.

Pittsburgh announced their initial crop of reserve/futures deal signings last week, which included RBs Aaron Shampklin and Evan Hull, but now the team will reunite with Ward, who also has experience with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans in his five-year NFL career.

The Steelers currently have Cordarrelle Patterson under contract for next season, although he could be a potential cut candidate, while Jaylen Warren is expected to return as a restricted free agent. Pittsburgh likely will also add to the running back position through the draft, but it’s a position where the team carries a lot of bodies in the offseason and through training camp. Now Ward, as well as Shampklin and Hull, will be in Pittsburgh in 2025 on reserve/futures deals.

With Warren and Patterson dealing with injuries this season, Ward got elevated from the practice squad for the first time in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was also signed to the active roster off the practice squad twice this season, but would be waived both times once Pittsburgh got healthy at the position. He’ll have a chance to work his way into a more prominent role next season with a running back room in a bit of flux. Bringing back Ward is a good move for the Steelers to add depth at running back.