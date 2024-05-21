Steelers Waived/Injured WR Keilahn Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured wide receiver Keilahn Harris, per the NFL’s transactions sheet and insider Aaron Wilson.

Harris was signed to to a Reserve/Futures deal shortly after the Steelers’ 2023 season end following a loss in an AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. A former Atlanta Falcon added before Arthur Smith was hired as offensive coordinator, Harris entered the league as an undrafted free agent from D-II Oklahoma Baptist. We had just written up his background over the weekend.

Undersized, he was productive in college with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and a kick returner background. But at 5-9 with a 4.77 40-time, his path of sticking in the NFL was going to be difficult. Atlanta carried him throughout last summer and Harris finished third on the team in preseason receiving, including a solid performance in the finale against the Steelers.

Harris participated in the Steelers’ three-day rookie minicamp earlier this month. With this designation, he will be subject to waivers. Assuming he goes unclaimed, a safe bet, he will land on the Steelers’ injured reserve list.

The top part of the Steelers’ receiver room consists of George Pickens, rookie Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller. Other receivers battling for a spot include Dez Fitzpatrick, Denzel Mims, Duece Watts, and Marquez Callaway.