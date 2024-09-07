Steelers Place DL Logan Lee On IR, Elevate WR Ben Skowronek From Practice Squad Ahead Of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 1 game tomorrow afternoon. They have placed one of their 2024 sixth-round draft picks, Logan Lee on the Reserve/Injured list and elevated WR Ben Skowronek from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster, per the Steelers official page on X.

We placed DL Logan Lee on the Reserve/Injured List and elevated WR Ben Skowronek from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive roster. @BordasLaw https://t.co/X1fDz7ztqx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 7, 2024

Skowronek was added to the practice squad just a little over a week ago, but his special teams abilities can come in handy for Week 1. I wouldn’t expect him to be used much as a receiver given his inexperience with the team and its offense.

Lee has been unable to practice or play in the preseason for a few weeks now, so this seemed like just a matter of time. Lee was a bit of a surprise to make the initial 53-man roster. They kept eight total defensive linemen which is unusual. Now it makes sense, as it seems like IR was the plan all along.

Skowronek was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason, but didn’t make the cut in that crowded receiver room. He spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn’t much of a receiving threat, hauling in just 58 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown, but he is a good special teams player and provides some value as a blocker in the slot or out wide.

Coming out of Notre Dame as a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draf to the Rams, Skowronek measured in 6027, 220 pounds. If he can eventually be worked into the offense, he provides a big body to a room full of small and speedy receivers.

Players are only allowed to be elevated from the practice squad three times. Anything beyond that, the Steelers would have to sign him to the 53-man roster if they wanted to use him in a game.

Don’t know much about Skowronek? Our Jeremy Pike has you covered with five things to know about him below.