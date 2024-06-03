Steelers Sign WR Jaray Jenkins, Waive/Injured CB Luq Barcoo

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made another addition at the wide receiver position as the team announced on X that it has signed WR Jaray Jenkins.

We have signed WR Jaray Jenkins and waived/injured CB Luq Barcoo. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/GewnAFmMZI — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 3, 2024

Jenkins went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was waived/injured from their roster at the start of training camp and cleared in September. He has been a free agent ever since, but now gets an opportunity with the Steelers.

Jenkins played for LSU and measured in at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at 6015, 204 pounds and ran a 4.60-second 40-yard dash. In four years at LSU, he caught 89 passes for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Barcoo was waived/injured, so he must have suffered some sort of injury over the first six days of practice at OTAs. He was signed by the Steelers last offseason and bounced on and off the offseason roster before landing on the practice squad for the 2023 season. At one point, he was named one of the top practice squad players in the NFL by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso. He entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, and like Jenkins, he initially signed with the Jaguars.

He appeared in three games for the Jaguars in 2020 as a rookie and even made a start. He logged 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed in those three games.

The corner position now has one less body in the room to compete with a number of inexperienced names for a role behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. The wide receiver room, which was already crowded, gets another name in the mix. He will likely be competing against Dez Fitzpatrick, Marquez Callaway, Denzel Mims, and Quez Watkins, and others for a practice squad spot.