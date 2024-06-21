Steelers Claim DT Willington Previlon Off Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed DT Willington Previlon off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, filling out and completing the team’s offseason 91-man roster.

Undrafted in 2020 out of Rutgers, he weighed in at 6051, 287 pounds with 34-inch arms at his Scarlet Knights Pro Day. In college, he recorded 71 career tackles (11.5 for a loss) with 4 sacks and 3 pass deflections.

Signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, he has yet to appear in an NFL game. He spent most of his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad and was carried until final cutdowns the following year in 2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad in October of that year and carried him through the 2022 season, spending the fall and winter on the practice squad.

After being waived by the Buccaneers in August of 2023, the Dallas Cowboys housed him on their practice squad for most of the season before cutting him in January. The Atlanta Falcons signed him to a Reserve/Future contract after the season, meaning he never played for Arthur Smith, before cutting him earlier this week.

Per Pro Football Focus, Previlon logged 70 preseason snaps with the Buccaneers in 2023, seeing a plurality of snaps at right end while recording 3 tackles. He also played defensive tackle and some left end. In 2022, most of his snaps came as a defensive tackle.

A March 2020 scouting report on Previlon from draftnik Tony Pauline summed up his positives:

“Explosive, slightly undersized defensive lineman who shows versatility. Bends his knees, plays with proper pad level, and keeps his feet moving. Quick in all aspects, effective with his hands and easily changes direction and alters his angle of attack.”

On the negative end, Previlon lacked “bulk and strength” and was too easily controlled by opposing offensive linemen.

Previlon, now 27 years old, will round out the team’s defensive line depth but his odds of making the 53-man roster are long. His 2024 base salary will be $795,000.

The additions of WR Jacob Copeland and now Previlon offset the releases of WR Denzel Mims and S Trenton Thompson earlier this week. The Steelers’ roster sits at its maximum of 91. They have one additional roster spot due to rookie OLB Julian Welschof, an International Exemption and does not count against their offseason 90.