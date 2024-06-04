Report: Steelers Signing DB Grayland Arnold

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran defensive back Grayland Arnold, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. That news comes directly from Arnold’s agency.

Arnold, 26, has appeared in 26 NFL games, starting one. Most of that time has come with the Houston Texans, spending the last three seasons with them. He appeared in eight games last season, splitting time between defensive and special teams reps, and finished the year with 18 tackles. For his career, Arnold has 33 tackles and one forced fumble.

Per Pro Football Focus, Arnold played 113 slot snaps last season for the Texans. Though Garafolo listed him as a safety, it’s more logical Arnold will become experienced depth at slot corner, a position where the Steelers remain weak. He’ll compete with UDFA Beanie Bishop and veteran Josiah Scott, the latter spending most of the 2023 season on the Steelers’ practice squad. Arnold’s addition may not close the door on bringing back Patrick Peterson or Cam Sutton, but it does diminish those odds, at least a little.

Arnold logged 42 defensive snaps against the Steelers last season, recording six tackles, including one for a loss. Houston won in blowout fashion, holding Pittsburgh to 225 yards of offense and six points.

Undrafted out of Baylor, Arnold weighed in at 5091, 186 pounds at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. There, he ran a 4.59 40 with a 33-inch vertical and 10’0″ broad. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the 2020 season with the team, recording 11 tackles across six games, including the only start of his career. A ballhawk at Baylor, Arnold picked off six passes during his final season with the team along with 45 tackles and one sack. He intercepted seven passes in his college career.

The Steelers have an open roster spot, meaning they do not have to make a corresponding move to add Arnold. Contract details haven’t been announced but it’s almost certainly a one-year contract.