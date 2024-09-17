Report: Steelers Signing CB James Pierre To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a familiar face entering Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing veteran cornerback James Pierre to the practice squad. It is unclear what the corresponding move is as the Steelers have a full 16-man practice squad.

Pierre was with the Washington Commanders throughout training camp and the preseason before being released on Aug. 27.

Cornerback James Pierre has signed with the #Steelers’ practice squad, with an opportunity to play soon and make a significant impact on special teams agent @toneyscottjr to @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 17, 2024

Pierre’s agent tweeted the news, too.

Congrats to my client James Pierre for signing with the Steelers’ practice squad! Excited for him to contribute heavily on special teams and take the field soon. #SteelersNation #SpecialTeamsStar — Toney Scott (@toneyscottjr) September 17, 2024

Pierre joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic and carved out a role on special teams with the Steelers. Pierre appeared in 66 games with Pittsburgh and recorded 94 tackles with eight pass breakups. He recorded two career interceptions, including a game-sealing pick in the end zone to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Back when James Pierre called game against the Broncos in 2021 in the end zone. https://t.co/n3rUwDUgbL pic.twitter.com/qzAlUgayUw — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 15, 2024

In those 66 career games with the Steelers, Pierre played 936 career snaps on special teams, where he served as a gunner on punt coverage. That’s an area the Steelers have struggled this season, primarily second-year cornerback Darius Rush.

Along with Rush’s struggles, practice squad wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who has served as a gunner the first two weeks, is dealing with a shoulder injury that popped up in Week 2 against Denver. That could have played a role in the Steelers adding Pierre and potentially putting him back in a familiar role.

Pierre’s addition shores up some depth at outside cornerback, at least on the practice squad, too. He played 727 snaps defensively across four seasons with the Steelers, including a career-high 414 in 2021 while starting four games.