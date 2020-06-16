Steelers Big Plays From Last 50 Years: 2019 – Hodges To Washington For 79-Yard TD Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have certainly had more than their fair share of big offensive plays in the history of the franchise. In this Summer of 2020 offseason series, I’ll highlight and recap for you the biggest Steelers offensive plays by season from the last 50 years. Most of these posts will include video of the play in question along with a few details and sometimes dated newspaper clippings.

This series now continues with the Steelers longest offensive play of the 2019 regular season, which came in Week 12 of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals and at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on November 24. The play, a 79-yard pass completion from quarterback Devlin Hodges to wide receiver James Washington for a touchdown, came on a second-and-17 play with 11:22 left in the third quarter and with the Steelers trailing the Bengals 7-3.

On the play, Washington, who was initially lined up outside of a bunch on the right side of the offensive formation, ran a deep post post route after stemming outside off the line of scrimmage. Hodges connected with Washington near the middle of the field and at the Cincinnati 47-yard-line in front of Bengals cornerbacks B.W. Webb and William Jackson III. After making the catch, Jackson fell down and Webb then attempted to run after Washington to the left side of the field and he had the better angle to possible make a tackle. Washington, however, managed to push Webb to the ground with a stiff-arm at the Bengals 25-yard-line and then ran uncontested into the end zone for the touchdown.

Hodges touchdown pass to Washington came during the quarterback’s first offensive series of the game as he had replaced struggling starter Mason Rudolph. Hodges ended the game having complected five of his 11 total pass attempts for 118 yards and the one touchdown pass to Washington. As for Washington, he finished that road game against the Bengals having caught three passes for 98 yards and the long touchdown.

The Steelers went on to beat the Bengals in that Week 12 game 16-10 and Hodges went on to be the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Below is a video of the Hodges 79-yard-touchdown pass to Washington against the Bengals in addition to a short video that recaps the game.