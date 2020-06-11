Steelers Big Plays From Last 50 Years: 2005 – Roethlisberger To Ward For 85-Yard TD Against Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers have certainly had more than their fair share of big offensive plays in the history of the franchise. In this Summer of 2020 offseason series, I’ll highlight and recap for you the biggest Steelers offensive plays by season from the last 50 years. Most of these posts will include video of the play in question along with a few details and sometimes dated newspaper clippings.

This series now continues with the Steelers longest offensive play of the 2005 regular season, which came in Week 3 of the season against the New England Patriots and at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on September 25. The play, an 85-yard pass completion from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Hines Ward for a touchdown, came on a first-and-10 play with 9:43 left in the first quarter and with the Steelers trailing the Patriots 7-0.

On the play, Ward, who was lined up outside to the right by himself, ran a post route up the seam against what looked to be a cover-3 zone defense. After a quick glance to the left side of the field following the snap of the football, Roethlisberger looked right and quickly unloaded a pass to Ward at the Steelers 33-yard-line as the wide receiver had split two Patriots defensive backs, cornerback Asante Samuel and safety Eugene Wilson. After making the catch, Ward easily ran the remainder of the field for a Steelers touchdown.

The Steelers went on to lose that home game to the Patriots 23-20, however. Ward finished the contest with four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns while Roethlisberger finished the contest having completed 12 of his 28 total pass attempts for 216 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Below is a video of Roethlisberger’s touchdown pass to Ward against the Patriots in addition to a short video that recaps the game.