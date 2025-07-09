Season 15, Episode 159 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about a few more details that have surfaced concerning new Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey’s contract. We also go over the fact that Ramsey’s new 2025 cap charge is still yet to be known and how that should change by Friday night.

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had a few interesting things to say about the backup quarterback battle in Pittsburgh this summer. We briefly touch on that topic and how it’s very unlikely that rookie QB Will Howard will bypass veteran QB Mason Rudolph on the team’s depth chart by Week 1 of the regular season.

Alex and I spend a little time in this show discussing the hype surrounding Howard right now and especially when it comes to the majority of the Steelers’ fan base. Are fans needing to pump the brakes some when it comes to Howard’s rookie season?

Also in this show, Alex and I pick up where we left off when it comes to discussing players in my annual 90 in 30 series. Today, we discuss nine more players ahead of training camp getting underway and they are P Cameron Johnston, OT Broderick Jones, OG Steven Jones, CB Donte Kent, S Miles Killebrew, LS Christian Kuntz, DE/OLB DeMarvin Leal, DL Logan Lee, and WR Montana Lemonious-Craig.

We spend a little extra time during the above segment discussing Broderick Jones and what a huge 2025 season it is for him.

This 102-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We also end this episode by answering several outstanding email questions we have received this past week from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Latest Jalen Ramsey Contract Details, Next Steelers 90 In 30 Players & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9242077447

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 159 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n