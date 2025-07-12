Depot After Dark: Roethlisberger Visits Children’s Hospital, Rodgers Golfing, Mel Blount Working Out

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

ROETHLISBERGER VISITS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Ben Roethlisberger is arguably the best quarterback in Steelers history. He led the franchise to two Super Bowl victories, getting back atop the mountain for the first time since the 1970s. Since he retired, the Steelers have been stuck in quarterback purgatory. They miss Roethlisberger’s play and his leadership, which he’s continuing to display in retirement.

Recently, as shared by Dayton Daily News, Roethlisberger visited a children’s hospital in Dayton. Roethlisberger met with staff and administration and spent time with patients. While he isn’t playing anymore, Roethlisberger is still making some people’s days. This is a sweet gesture that likely put a lot of smiles on people’s faces.

RODGERS GOLFING

This year looks to be Aaron Rodgers’ final season in the NFL. He’ll spend it with the Steelers, hoping to win a championship with them. While that’s a longshot, if Rodgers looks more like his old self, they could do it. The regular season is still a few months away, though, and players have this part of the offseason to themselves.

Rodgers is taking this time to compete in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. On Twitter, Starcade Media shared a video of Rodgers practicing his putting. There are a few former Steelers competing as well, including Jerome Bettis. We’ll see if Rodgers is as good at golf as he is at football.

MEL BLOUNT WORKING OUT

Mel Blount is one of the best corners in NFL history. With the Steelers, he built a Hall of Fame career, winning four Super Bowls. In his prime, he was one of the most feared defenders in the league, with the NFL even needing to create a rule to limit his dominance. While he’s 77 years old now, he hasn’t slowed down at all.

Blount’s foundation recently shared a video on Twitter showing the former corner working out. They also stated that he wakes up early in the morning to work out every day, as if he’s still playing. It’s clearly paying off, with Blount in great shape for his age. It’s great to see that the legend’s mindset hasn’t changed whatsoever over the years.