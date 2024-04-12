Pavelle: The Great ‘Cluster Buster’ NFL Draft Discussions

2:01 CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (RS Junior). 5-11⅜, 183 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. Long, sticky, high energy, press-man corner who can function in both the slot and outside due to good, sound technique in both man and zone coverage schemes. Excellent COD skills with NFL-average long speed. He’s also an excellent special teams gunner, and a more than willing tackler (though his technique can improve). On the cautionary side, Rakestraw’s overall RAS was a surprisingly mediocre 5.74, and play strength has been an issue against bigger WR’s. He’s been a full-time starter since his freshman year, except for the back of 2022 when he tore an ACL. ********** ********** This article on Rakestraw’s ACL recovery has some nice personal background material on his family situation as the much loved son of a 16-year old mother. Came in at No. 24 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. DJ writes: “He’s a fluid athlete [with] enough speed… [and] is very competitive as a tackler, especially from the nickel position.” The excellent gif-supported Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (early Round 2 grade of 8.3) illustrates football talent that would fit Pittsburgh’s desires to perfection because Rakestraw and Joey Porter Jr. have complementary strengths that will allow each one to compensate in those areas where the other player has a tougher time. Tom describes Rakestraw as a scheme-diverse, inside/outside CB who excels in both press coverage and zone but could really use some added muscle to compensate for a wiry frame. The biggest issue comes down to demeanor. Rakestraw is a chest-thumper who likes to point, taunt, and vaunt himself at the opponent after almost every play. I’m an old fart who sees red flags in that, but I have to admit that it’s much more common in modern athletes, and so it is hard to say that my raised hackles are fair. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein acknowledges the lack of CB1 size, speed and interception numbers. After that, however, everything looks awfully good. “Good physicality and a competitive tilt that DB coaches will enjoy… hard-nosed in press… to play a stick brand of man coverage over the first two levels… Quicker than fast and does a nice job of breaking quickly on throws in front of him… Toughness in run support… A good backup with eventual [plus] starter potential.”

2:24 CB Jarrian Jones, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 190 lbs. with 30” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 23 in May. A multiyear starter who got abused as a true freshman, eaten like a bag of wasabi peas as a sophomore and junior, suddenly “got it” as a 4th-year player in 2022, and then looked tremendous in 2023. How many CBs get through an entire without earning any penalty of any kind? Jones did just that in 2023. No holding; no interference; no nothing. The current version can be described as a top-level cover corner (in college) who wins (in college) on savvy in both man and zone coverage due to his quick reflexes, balance, reliability at getting his head around after the ball is in the air, and knack for contested-catch breakups. Good but improvable ball skills. Capable of playing both in the slot and on the boundary. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein ends with something like a Round 5 grade due to questions about Jones’ athletic ceiling. “[He is an] urgent cornerback with good size [who is] all gas from snap to whistle, [but] can be clunky matching a receiver’s release and has a hard time transitioning through sharp break points… [Jones is] unable to mirror and match release with consistency, [and] struggles to make up vertical separation when beaten.” Interestingly enough, Jones compiled the best RAS (9.86) of any 2024 corner, which suggests some untapped potential that didn’t show up on film. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0) sums Jarrian Jones up as, “a CB who is able to play all types of coverages and doesn’t have elite traits in any particular facet…, but does just about everything well… He’s athletic, intelligent, physical, [competitive], and willing to do whatever he can to help a defense.”

2:24 CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (Junior). 5-11¼, 186 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 21 in January. [Mtg. at Combine] A tough kid who has overcome a lot in real life, Lassiter plays bigger than he measures, especially when it comes to tackling, but his physical limitations mean he can get big-boyed by exceptional strength, outraced by special speed, and beaten by exceptional quickness. Thing is, he won’t be beat unless his opponent has that superpower, and uses it well. “Just moving around he looks like a Top 50 pick,” said Daniel Jeremiah during the Combine coverage. Lassiter has done well against the best competition out there, very quick footed, understands team defense, and is actually good at tackling for a CB. Very high football IQ. Could be a Cam Sutton type with the ability to play at any CB spot at a solid but not high level – if he can clean up the grabbiness. He’s handsy even for college. Came in at No. 42 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Mitchell is a feisty competitor with outstanding speed and a history of ball production.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jacob Herbst (Round 3 grade of 8.0) has more critique, noting the “limited athletic upside” in particular. There is a high floor, however, because Lassiter has “extremely quick feet that, when paired with his instincts, allows him to almost run the route for the receiver.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sums it all up neatly: “Lassiter has the athleticism and dog to live in press-man coverage and can play in all forms of zone. His instincts and play recognition are getting better… [but he is] more of a route-guarder than a playmaker… Wired correctly for NFL run-support duties… He’s physical and well-coached, [and] has the goods to play inside or outside as a solid future starter.”

2:24 Slot CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 182 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] Born in Haiti. An experienced, multipurpose DB on a championship defense, who lacks the desired size but has an endless motor, excellent quickness, good speed, and a deep understanding of team defense. A tremendous team leader renowned for his intelligence, toughness, and production in addition to a big piece of Michigan’s championship culture. Played WR until 2022, and it shows in his good hands and ability to make the most out of interceptions. Scrappy as heck, though his moderate size gets in the way. He stood out at the Combine for his movement skills and overall athleticism; everything looked smooth, easy, and natural even as others struggled. The RAS came in at 8.48 with huge debits for size, which won’t matter so much for a slot corner. Has said he sees Mike Hilton as an on-field role model. ********** ********** As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts it, even though Sainristl “has spent just two years as a cornerback and requires more seasoning… [he is] reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner.” Projects as an excellent special teams player no matter what. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.7) extols his position flexibility with experience as an outside corner, inside corner, and versatile, do it all safety. You’ve got to love his conclusion: “When coming up [with] a pro comparison for Sainristil, former Steelers CB Mike Hilton quickly stood out as a player with similar size, athleticism, and skill set.” Note that Sainristil’s grade on this board has gone up from there as his special level of ‘hearts and smarts’ became more clear. This January Bleacher Report scouting profile adds that Sainristil deserves a bump for being an excellent gunner on coverage teams.

3:01 CB Renardo Green, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 186 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. Age t/b/d. “That is a tough young man right there,” said Daniel Jeremiah during the Combine coverage, where Green also stood out in the field drills for exceptional movement skills. He does not have the length we normally look for in a press-man CB, but he has rock-solid technique, and the stats are extraordinary even though he played against top-level competition. Compiled a very respectable 8.86 RAS at the Combine. He’s been described as more sticky than big and physical, though he certainly played like a tough guy during the Shrine Bowl practices. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Josh Carney (Round 3 grade of 7.7) calls Green, “one of the most underrated CBs in the class… with a ton of starting experience and great success in press-man. [] He has good length, mirrors easily, [] changes directions in the blink of an eye… [and[ recovers quite well too.” Josh’s only complaint is the lack of interceptions, but “of course, teams weren’t exactly throwing his way all that often.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein, though a little worried about Green’s limited top speed, makes special note that his “inspired coverage against LSU’s talented receiving corps [Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.] should carry weight in his evaluation,” and ends with an “eventual plus starter” grade.

3:01 Slot CB Max Melton, Rutgers (RS Junior). 5-11⅛, 187 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in April. His brother Bo plays WR for the Packers. Max Melton is a physical defender equally comfortable in the slot and on the boundary. He’s quite solid in press coverage, but the list of assets and issues suggests he could grow to be even better in off-and-zone coverages, where he also has good experience. Decent hands. An honest to god, safety-level tackler in run support, who takes pride in playing special teams. The issues go to his long speed (answered completely by his 4.39 at the Combine), and to some technical issues like losing COD when he lets his center of gravity rise. The overall RAS was 9.58, held back significantly by height and weight. There is a lot of inconsistency to coach up. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) uses the word “feisty,” which seems to catch the essence. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile calls Melton, a “versatile inside/outside cornerback who displayed improvement every year,” who is “adequate from press… [but is] at his best [] when playing with his eyes forward from zone and searching for clues to jump in and make plays on the football. The ball skills can flip the field, and he’s very aggressive in collapsing the catch point.”

3:01 Slot CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky (RS Soph.). 5-10¾, 190 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8¾” hands. Age t/b/d. [Mtg. at Visit] Phillips is an excellent overall athlete (9.30 RAS) who rose to be the nation’s No. 1 H.S. expert in the triple jump, and it shows in his very good speed, agility, burst, and ball skills. Scheme flexible, but he particularly excels as a slot corner with the ability to nullify TEs and big WRs; a skill set that translates well to off man and zone coverage outside. Not as advanced in press man, but that is at least partly because Kentucky didn’t ask him to do it. Phillips fights for the ball every single time on combat catches, but would have more success if he added some play strength. He’s also a core special teams demon. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein says he is “an ardent run supporter with excellent toughness but needs to finish tackles at a higher rate… Phillips’ tape features a high number of both completions and drops that should have been completions, but that could change in a different scheme and with additional experience. He’s still green, with just two years of real game experience, and often played too loose in Kentucky’s zone cover schemes.” Tackling is more than willing but can descend into ‘blow you up or whiff’ syndrome. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 3 grade of 7.8) calls Phillips “the prototypical slot CB that’s so important in today’s NFL with the versatility all areas between the numbers, hover in the flat, blitz, and be a stout presence in run defense.”

3:12 Slot CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (Junior). 5-11⅜, 179 lbs. with 31” arms and 8⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. Featuring fantastic COD combined with instant burst, good speed, ferocity, top-tier football IQ, and the playmaker gene, Abrams-Draine embodies the Jack Russell Terrier meets CB stereotype that wins every contest until the big dogs find a way to impose their size. Had a mixed RAS score of 6.74. He’s very likely to excel in off-coverage and zone but has a tougher time in press-man schemes. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.8) emphasizes KAD’s background as a former WR, and concludes “he has shown that he can hold his own on the outside but may be best suited for slot duties to at least start his NFL career. He has also only been a defensive back for three seasons and is still growing into the player he can be.” The NFL.com scouting report by Lance Zierlein notes the size limitations but ends with a Round 2-3 grade anyway because of the ball skills and the versatility to play so many roles and varieties in coverage.

3:24 CB M.J. Devonshire, Pitt (Senior). 5-10¾, 186 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [Mtg. at Local Visit] He isn’t tall and he certainly isn’t big, but Devonshire plays like he has arms like a condor, with a knack for staying in a WR’s hip pocket long enough to simply reach up and bat the ball away – when he doesn’t make the INT, which is always possible. Smooth and fluid, but only has average speed for really long throws. Good football IQ and understanding of route combinations. He is physical in run support but not a particularly good tackler, and his lack of measurable inches can show up on pure jump balls in the red zone. His RAS of 7.27 is a study of extremes, with elite speed and explosion results, substandard height and weight, and 35th-percentile agility tests. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.4) compares him to no less than Big Play Willie Gay, of fond memory here in Steelers Nation. Gay was a Round 5 pick back in 2007 and took several years to develop. Jon worries about the lack of long speed and college grabbiness.

3:24 Slot CB D.J. James, Auburn by way of Oregon (RS Senior). 5-11⅝, 175 lbs. with 31” arms and small 8⅜” hands. Turned 23 in March. Experienced in both press-man and off coverage, but built like a willow wand and vulnerable to being big-boyed – though you can also point to the counterargument that he’s played without injury for several full seasons as a starter. Excellent speed, COD, and ball skills. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonas Wedlich (Round 3-4 grade of 7.6) describes a cover corner whose “game is full of great coverage skills, likes to shadow opponents and stays with them for the whole play rather than aggressively playing the ball.” Jonas also admires James’ football IQ when it comes to play recognition, with cautions that the size limitations are real, inhibit his ability in press coverage, and make him basically a nonfactor in run support. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile describes James as one of the rare prospects who can reliably mirror and match even the quickest WRs, but acknowledges that he may be limited to shutting down that kind of receiver due to the size limitations. Dare I say it? ‘A Diontae Johnson eraser who’d be helpless against George Pickens.’ Usually it goes in reverse.

3:24 Slot SAF/CB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0, 179 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March. In the old days, Jaylin Simpson would have been called a tweener who lacked the size and strength to be a classic safety, and the smooth COD to succeed as a cover corner, but might have a chance nevertheless because he’s a football player down to his core, with the ballhawk gene built-in, and enough click-and-close savvy to succeed in a zone-based secondary. Dick LeBeau would have really liked him. The modern, sub-package game has given men like Simpson a more defined home: Slot-DB, where his combination of speed and explosiveness (top 15% RAS of 8.6) make up for his deficits in pure size, strength, and boundary-corner fluidity. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein identifies the tweener debate as Simpson’s main challenge in building a professional career: “He doesn’t support the run well enough to instill confidence as a last line of defense and he can be a little tardy to get his hips flipped in one-on-one transitions as a corner.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.6) calls Simpson, “a long, angular defender that has a knack for locating the football in coverage and making plays in the secondary.” The young man has all the desire and aggressiveness to be a good tackler; just very little of the size. He will take down a Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren from the knees on down, or he won’t do it at all.

4:01 CB Josh Newton, TCU by way of LA-Monroe (RS Senior). 5-10⅝, 190 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. Team captain. An absurd amount of college experience (more than 4,000 snaps!), Newton should be an early contributor. He is scheme versatile for press-man, off-man, and zone, with the savvy and quickness to play any kind of coverage. The issue? All his physical assets are right on the edge of what the game requires, and he has little in the way of ball production. Long speed is solid, but he couldn’t keep up with speedsters; size and physicality are solid, but not special; etc. RAS of 7.07. He does excel at getting his head around for contestable catches. His stock also goes up, in an odd way, because he has a few bad but fixable habits, which suggests that he may be even better as a pro than he was in college. Up another half notch because HOF WR Chris Carter singled him out for approval during the Combine coverage: “Newton will be a real good player.” A willing and able tackler in run support. This good looking Bleacher Report scouting profile ends in a Round 5 grade based on concerns that Newton’s lack of top end speed may restrict him to zone-heavy defensive schemes and/or work in the slot. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein offers a similar grade, calling Newton “A well-built cornerback with inside/outside versatility, [who is] capable in press and is made for old-fashioned Cover 2 looks where he can redirect the release and sink into zone coverage.” Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.2) calls Newton “a throwback, physical coverage defender” who plays a game one could compare to a larger version of Arthur Maulet.

4:01 CB Chau Smith-Wade, Wash. St. (RS Junior). 5-10, 187 lbs. with 29¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. Age t/b/d. Not the biggest player, but sticky in coverage, extremely competitive, and very athletic. Slot and sub-packages only? Exceptionally quick feet give him very good COD (subject to lapses when he gets tangled up). Smith-Wade also has the football IQ to play various types of coverage. His hands are flat-out awesome. He made some astounding interceptions during the Senior Bowl game and also in the practice sessions, with film from other games to show these weren’t flukes. He’s also supposed to be reliably good in run support. So why would he fall this far? In a word: size. As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts it, “Smith-Wade is a capable defender in zone or man coverages [with] with plus athleticism and speed, [but] he’s below the desired NFL mark on height and weight for an outside cornerback.”

4:16 CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville by way of FSU (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 194 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands. Age t/b/d. Versatile (snaps from safety to slot to outside), physical, and experienced. An obvious contributor on special teams. The main issue people complain about is long speed. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sums Brownlee up as follows: “Aggressive press cornerback with average size but above-average competitive fire… [He has] quick hip-flip transitions from press or off-man coverage, [but is] just average as the route expands in man and could be prone to penalties and allowing explosive plays down the field.” Plus this note, which I don’t remember seeing in quite this way: “Quick hip-flip transitions from press or off-man coverage.” Ooooh. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 7.0) describes Brownlee as a physical CB who excels in run support and should be a special teams ace, but has length limitations and some technical inconsistencies that reduce his ceiling.

4:16 CB Johnny Dixon, Penn St. by way of S. Car. (RS Senior). 5-10¾, 188 lbs. with short 29½” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January. His combination of limited size, speed, and fluidity are offset by very good skills, press-coverage savvy, and overall football IQ. It adds up to… what? The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein questions his ability to move inside due to how much of his success came from using the boundary as an added defender, tackling limitations, and overall lack of juice. But skill beats talent a great deal of the time, right? There are some technical issues to clean up, particularly going to stop-start transitions. Dixon also has a surprising knack for getting home on blitzes. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 4 grade of 7.2) concludes that “Johnny Dixon is a guy who brings a very unique skill set to the table for any NFL franchise. he can more than likely play both corner and safety at the next level due to his great communication and zone ability. But regardless of where he plays, his ability to blitz off the edge is bound to show up… At a minimum, I think he is able to make a roster… but lacks that ceiling you want to see out of a 23-year-old prospect.”

4:16 Slot CB Myles Harden, South Dakota (Senior). 5-10⅝” 195 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 9½” hands. Age t/b/d. Team captain. [Lost all but four games of 2021 to injury, and all but six games of 2022, but stayed healthy throughout 2023.] Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile describes Harden as a big, ultra-physical CB who would be an ideal role player in particular sub-packages and zone-coverage schemes “Harden’s game is filled with competitiveness and aggression but missing any semblance of finesse. He stands out with his field awareness in zone… physicality at the catch point and against the run… capable as a man defender but [vulnerable to] above-average speed… He’s an A+ tackler whose blend of toughness and field vision could see teams push him into a role as a big nickel or safety.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (Round 5 grade of 6.9) has a lower grade than the description would warrant, based on Harden’s injury history and the amount of projection required from his college team’s zone-heavy system in which he was an outside corner. Moving in to play slot with heavy man coverage duties could be a big ask. That said, Harden exemplifies slot-CB toughness, is good at run support, has what it takes to be a man corner, and has proven to be a smart player who understands the complexities of playing in zone.

4:16 CB Kalen King, Penn St. (Junior). 5-10, 189 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 21 in late January. Joey Porter’s 2022 running mate may even be better when it comes to pure quickness, but he lacks the length and reliability that makes JPJ so special in man coverage. King had Round 1 buzz coming out of 2022, but 2023 was less impressive. Smart, savvy, and has good ball skills, but needs to work on his play strength. A willing tackler who sticks his nose in, but isn’t more than acceptable getting it done. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) emphasizes King’s inside/outside versatility, but notes a variety of small technical flaws that lower his stock, such as feet that “stall” and lapses in his suddenness and transitions. Lack of balance in his backpedal was a significant concern. A fairly miserable Senior Bowl contributes to his grade being much lower than expected. Looked extremely meh at the Combine, ending up with a 5.12 RAS based on unacceptable 4.61 speed. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends in a Round 5-6 grade, based on poor everything in 2023, with glimmers of hope based on how much better he was in 2022.