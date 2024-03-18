Steelers Big Board, Round 1-3 Options (By Grade)

HV DESCRIPTION

1:01 OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-8⅝, 321 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands. Team captain. Turned 21 in February. An absurd athlete who can mirror and match with the best of them. Highest floor of any tackle. Tape looks like a coaching clinic. Moves well with good balance, hands, and strength in pass protection. Alt needs to build his grown-man strength for run duties, but he is an easy top-10 talent and arguably the No. 1 tackle in the draft. Ryan Roberts’ gif-supported Depot scouting report ends with a Round 1 grade of 9.7, which equals top-three pick. ‘Nuff said.

1:01 QB Drake Maye, N. Car. (Junior). 6-4⅜, 223 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. Turns 22 in August. Draw up a QB in your lab and he would look a lot like this. A top-notch athlete with a rocket arm and great size, and a top-five pick for this draft. Processing speed is the sole question mark, and that’s been true for every rookie prospect since Peyton Manning with the possible exception of Andrew Luck, but we can argue about that one. Ain’t. Gonna. Happen.

1:01 QB Caleb Williams, USC (Junior). 6-1⅛, 214 lbs. with 9¾” hands. Turns 23 in November. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, brilliant dual-threat athlete, and one of the best QB prospects in the last decade. Ain’t Gonna Happen.

1:05 QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (RS Senior). 6-4, 210 lbs. with ___” hands. 23, turns 24 in December. The 2023 Heisman winner is your true, double-threat QB. People mention That Baltimore QB when they talk about Daniels’ running, and it’s hard to imagine a higher compliment. The arm talent is similar too. Jackson may have a touch more velocity, but Daniels has better downfield accuracy, though the latter is handicapped by irregular mechanics such as a low release. For all the brilliant throws, he misses too many gimmes. His future at the next level will depend in large part on whether he has the obsessive focus needed to perfect those mechanics. If so, there’s almost no limit on the potential. If not, he will do the flashing meteor trick: amazing highlights early that fizzle out after a few years when opponents start to figure him out. Supposed to be a high-quality leader. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report, along with many other pundits, follows the dots back to Lamar Jackson as the best comp. The only real complaints have to do with continuing the physical maturation, mechanics like reliably stepping into thrones, and some notes on Daniels’ propensity to get happy feet in the pocket.

1:05 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Junior). 6-3¼, 209 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9½” hands. Turns 22 in August. Dad is a HOF legend. His son may well be better. Ain’t. Gonna. Happen. ‘Nuff said.

1:05 WR Malik Nabers, LSU (Junior). 6-0, 200 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. 20, Turns 21 in July. Beat out Harrison for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award. A fast, explosive deep threat who can score from any point on the field, in almost every way, including YAC.

1:05 WR Rome Odunze, Washington (RS Junior). 6-2⅞, 212 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Tall, fast, sure handed, and a high-level route runner already with good YAC ability. The internals look just as good. The young man is so dedicated and competitive that he stuck around the Combine running the 3-cone drill over and over, even though he had a good time already and many players won’t even try that one. The most common player comp is Larry Fitzgerald! Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report falls back on Tee Higgins. Others have said he plays more in the mold of Justin Jefferson. Pick the comp you like, but don’t bother to dream.

1:10 OT Olu Fashanu, Penn. St. (Junior). 6-6, 312 lbs. with 34” arms and 8½” hands. Team captain. 21, Turns 22 in December. Has every physical asset you could want and could be truly great if he can only nail down the finer points of the trade. The technique is there most of the time but with lapses that will need to be removed at the next level. And almost certainly will. Fashanu did not allow a single sack in his college career despite playing against a murderer’s row of opponents, and has top-10 talent all day, every day, in every draft. It’s just… he showed little to no improvement from 2022 to 2023, and he has some annoying technical flaws like leaning in to reinforce the block instead of maintaining his stance. Lance Zierlein, son of a legendary O-line coach, seems fairly sure it comes down to not trusting his own core strength against the bull rush. Fix that and everything else should follow quickly. Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums things up like this: “[Fashanu] could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent… Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu’s continued improvement into a very good left tackle.” Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 9.0) reminds us of the bottom line: zero sacks over two years as a starter against great opponents. Fashanu is known to be an ultra-competitive young man who strained a hamstring during his 40 at the Combine and had to be stopped from continuing with the other tests anyway.

1:10 T/G Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St. (RS Junior). 6-5¾, 324 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and big 10¼” hands. It’s all good weight too. Turns 22 in April. Fuaga is one of those prospects whose stock has soared during the pre-draft process. The late November scouting profile by the highly respected Brandon Thorn ends by saying, “Fuaga has the size, power and run-blocking skills to earn a starting role in his first training camp at guard inside a run-first, play-action-based system. He also has enough quickness to play tackle in a pinch.” Then, a few months later, he destroyed all comers at the Senior Bowl, answering every question people had about his skills in both pass protection and the run game. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile, to pick a prominent example, had awarded Fuaga a top-15ish grade and a good-looking comp to Taylor Decker, but noted that he lacked “ideal pad level and lower-body bend… [and was] a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish.” No sign of either in Mobile. A few weeks after that came the Combine, which he left with a 9.71 RAS and the athleticism front while also looking noticeably smooth and professional in all the field drills. The more recent descriptions approach the level of raves, with words like balanced and steady,” “patient hands,” “nimble feet,” and “everything is clean and natural; he just doesn’t get beat.” He’s also supposed to have a huge and impressive personality for interviews with clear signs of the leadership gene. Several people have commented on his exceptional hand-fighting technique in pass protection, which is often a flaw that holds young players back.

1:15 CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (RS Soph.). 5-11¾, 189 lbs. with 3⅝” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turns 21 on March 22. [Mtg. at Combine] Ranked anywhere from CB1 to CB4, Arnold is a Bama-level athlete who plays a noticeably physical game right down to the tackling. Combine coverage described him as a “magnetic, incredible personality with impeccable character traits.” He also looked impressively athletic with every drill looking smooth, easy, and fluid. Compiled a well-rounded 8.81 RAS, which holds his stock steady. Teams went into 2023 avoiding his running mate Kool-Aid McKinstry only to find that Arnold was at least as tough to deal with and probably better on everything but the physique. If his superpower isn’t pure work ethic and character, it would have to be the lack of any genuine holes outside of the occasional, across-the-board inconsistency that comes with being so young. Came in at No. 6 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “Arnold has ideal size, speed and instincts for the position… both outside and inside at the nickel… He has all the tools and traits to be a Pro Bowl-caliber CB.” Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (fringe-1st grade of 8.5) argues that Arnold is already a solid CB, but “going back to school for 2024 would’ve been the wiser choice [as] he still has to clean up the technique in his game. If he does that he can emerge as a top corner, but expect him to take lumps early in his career.”

1:15 CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (RS Junior). 6-0⅜, 195 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¼” hands. Turns 23 in July. Mitchell dominated his moderate LOC in a scheme involving mostly zone and off coverage, leaving questions the draft process has answered totally in his favor. His stock shot up after a spectacular Senior Bowl, but one has to apply at least a little salt because the same was true of now-Steelers CB depth Darius Rush (projected as a Round 2 talent, picked in Round 5). Great ball skills, good route recognition, and a quick trigger put him in the action more often than might be expected. Short-burst recovery speed on double moves hasn’t been tested because press was so uncommon, but his long speed is top notch. Has the aggressiveness and COD to play in the slot. Excellent special teams gunner as well, which lends optimism to the idea that he can become an adequate tackler in run support. Came in at 19 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “Mitchell is a feisty competitor with outstanding speed and a history of ball production.” A spectacular showing at the Senior Bowl vaulted his stock upward. As Jonathan Heitritter wrote, “Mitchell was the best and most consistent DB in Mobile on both teams… sticky in coverage in nearly every situation he faced… Mitchell has likely cemented himself as a top-25 selection and possibly the top CB in the entire class.” Jon’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.6) ends with a comp to Darius Slay based on his all-around game, size, and sticky coverage ability. An elite RAS of 9.83 didn’t hurt either, lord knows.

1:15 T/G Troy Fautanu, Washington (RS Senior). 6-4, 317 lbs. with long 34½” arms and 9½” hands. Turns 24 in October. Fautanu is a divisive prospect because he could be one of three things: (A) an undersized but super-athletic OT who makes up for an inch or three of missing height with his extra length; (B) the perfect outside zone tackle prospect who is limited to that kind of system; or (C) an exceptional guard prospect with tackle flexibility for emergencies. Point “B” raises some very intriguing questions now that Arthur Smith has signed on to be the Steelers’ OC. Fautanu’s No. 1 asset is fundamental athleticism so good that he’s also played DL and used to be a competitive volleyball player before adding 60 pounds of football strength. The numbers added up to a top 6% RAS held back only by bottom 1% height compared to the likes of Alt, Mims, and Latham. Fautanu compensates with his excellent length, which he knows how to use, and frankly amazing movement skills. He put on an extraordinary display at the Combine, producing group comments like, “the most dynamic, explosive feet we’ve seen today” and the summary, “violent, explosive, and nasty.” Brandon Thorn’s late-November scouting profile describes Fautanu as a “dynamic run-blocker… with very good athletic ability, quickness, power and length, [who is] a weapon the move,… [and] extremely agile and quick in pass protection.” Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (fringe-1st grade of 8.5) also admires everything to do with Fautanu’s natural athleticism and movement skills and argues that he could succeed at tackle if his arms turn out to be long enough to compensate for his abject failure to be closer to 6-4 than 6-7. [N.B. They did]. Daniel Jeremiah sees a very good OT prospect, having him at 16th overall in his initial Top 50. He looked spectacular during the Combine field drills. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile describes his college tape as, “[A] ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game,” but he hasn’t looked like that raw during the pre-draft process. The main challenge seems to be a habit of letting his center of gravity rise up due to getting tired and/or needing firmer habits.

1:15 OT JC Latham, Alabama (Junior). 6-5¼” 342 lbs. with crazy 35⅛” arms and huge 11” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine] A genuinely huge young man who carries it extremely well. Could be special if he can clean up the recognition issues and a waist-bending habit that makes him more vulnerable to quickness and counters than he should be. Projects best as a Size-XXXL tackle in a gap/power scheme, but is that what Pittsburgh wants for the Arthur Smith offense? The grade would be one or even two notches higher if we could answer that with a confident “yes.” Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.8) is easy to sum up: “This year’s best pure right tackle prospect… [He is a] rock-solid prospect [with enough] positive traits… [and] starting experience in the SEC to make for a plug-and-play right tackle at the next level.” The late-November scouting profile by the highly respected Brandon Thorn admires the “padlocks for hands…tone-setting, physically imposing ability and demeanor…[and] striking blend of size, play strength, power and competitive toughness to overwhelm defenders in the run and pass game. He needs added patience to counterbalance his attacking play style, but he has the tools, skill set and runway to start in Year 1 with Pro Bowl potential within his first contract.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts Latham as the clear No. 1 among all offensive linemen at any position. “Bulldozer in human form with… elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands…mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets.”

1:15 OT Amarius Mims, Georgia (Junior). 6-7¾, 340 lbs. with insanely long 36⅛” arms and absurdly big 11¼” hands. Turns 22 in October [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] It’s hard to believe a well-chiseled human being could weigh a 340 pounds, but Amarius Mims is living proof. The dimensions are as ideal as anyone we’ve ever seen, and his athletic potential so high it’s hard to believe. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report has player comps to no less than Tra Thomas and Jonathan Ogden! He writes, “Mims’ biggest weakness is getting beat against inside moves and counters” (which is tightly connected to experience) and concludes that his lack of experience is by far the biggest risk. Brandon Thorn’s November scouting profile agrees: “[He] looks like he was made in a lab with a towering frame, rocked-up build, big hands and long arms… [he is also an] easy mover out of his stance… has powerful strikes [and] grip strength… [and has] good quickness and fluidity on the move.” Again the problem is lack of experience – as in only eight starts in his college career. In earlier years that was easy to explain due to Georgia’s championship-level OT talent ahead of him (such as Broderick Jones). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile gets into a little more detail I’d like to quote at length: “Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area. He uses a two-hand punch that causes him to lunge forward a bit, but that should be correctable. It is very rare to see him clearly beaten by a rusher, and he has the recovery talent to do something about it when it happens. He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations.” Health? There are noises in the draftnik community to the effect that [pick your supercar] tend to have engine issues. in 2023 he looked great as the starting RT even though he injured his ankle in the opener and played hobbled until the injury got worse in December. At the Combine he pulled up with a hammy during the initial 40. Etc. So the bottom line is that he requires much more projection than you’d like, but he could easily end up being the best lineman of the draft or even the best overall player. And the dice roll says…

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (Junior). 6-1, 203 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine] A broken bone sustained last November ended his 2023 season. DeJean is, first and foremost, an extremely athletic playmaking machine. The only questions go to what his role will end up being. Is he an all-purpose DB to move around as a mismatch eliminator? I’d say that Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting report leans in this direction. Or is he a magnificent athlete who happens to play in the secondary and will settle in as either a somewhat linear CB or big, playmaking S? Either answer would fit quite well in Pittsburgh where the secondary needs an infusion of young talent more than someone to fill any particular role. And make no mistake: DeJean has more than enough talent to justify a mid-1st pick. A spectacularly cruel author could even draw an analogy to the draft profile of a certain 1987 DB who went to Purdue and got picked 10th overall. That young man was also a college safety known for his spectacular athletic talent and kick return ability than any refined skills. DeJean, like He Who Is Beyond Comparison, started his college career began as a safety with offense/defense flexibility, he stood out in that role and was then moved out to CB. DeJean has some COD issues as a pure CB vs. exceptionally shifty route runners, but rare indeed is the 6-1 CB who doesn’t have that problem. He wins a majority of 50/50 balls and is frighteningly good returning them. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.7) adds that DeJean may be “more straight-line fast than quick,” but he is also a “dangerous return man… with the size and physicality to cover TEs lined up in the slot.” Came in at No. 29 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college.”

1:20 CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (Junior). 5-11½, 199 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. Turns 22 in September. [Mtg. at Combine] Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.7) starts by saying, “McKinstry’s size, speed, and length make him an ideal press-man corner.” That’s what Pittsburgh found with Joey Porter Jr., and sought after picking him with Cory Trice Jr., so what concerns might change that? McKinstry is just as good in off and zone coverage, so it isn’t that. The concerns come down to straight-line speed (could not run at the Combine due to a foot fracture he played with all year) and subtleties such as getting his head around and occasionally letting his feet stall at the top of a route; both are common problems that routinely get solved as a DB develops. Same with his inconsistent physicality when it comes to run support. Note that McKinstry was sold as the clear CB1 going into the season but performed as one of several top guys instead of separating. This has created some pundit backlash that readers and listeners need to accommodate with a certain amount of salt. Came in at No. 36 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein concludes, “McKinstry is more of a pure cover man than a playmaker, but his poise, intelligence and athleticism should lead him toward becoming a good outside corner with scheme versatility.”

1:20 CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (Junior). 6-1⅜, 173 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. Turns 21 in August. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] Long, tall, smooth, athletic, and lightning fast. Wiggins is an ideal cover corner who has looked good when asked to play press-man coverage but has also played in a system heavy in zone and Cover-3 structures. He looked pretty darned good in those as well. He’s also relatively new to the position, having played more WR earlier in his career. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.8) should be copied and shared by Wiggins’ agent since it covers all the points we would worry about for someone this big and this exceptionally young. Yes, he had maturity problems, but they were dealt with head on, and he seems to have grown up. Yes, he has the smooth COD to handle all the roles required in a Steelers defense that uses multiple secondary structures. Yes, he has an exceptional motor and never gives up on plays. Yes, he is a willing enough tackler if a poor one. And yes, he has the hands to catch interceptions when they come into range. Came in at No. 30 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Wiggins is a tall, long cornerback with outstanding speed… [who is] effective in press coverage… but he needs to be more invested in the run game.” The Combine raised a new issue, however, because he came in at 173 pounds and didn’t look like someone with the frame to add the 20 more he’ll need to avoid getting big-boy treament from grown NFL men. It also renews the questions about his ability to improve in run support.

1:20 OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma (Junior). 6-7⅛, 328 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands. __, turns __ in ___. Athletic enough to start his college career as an oversized H-back, he is a one-year starter who looked great in pass protection and good in run blocking due to those natural assets. He would have little trouble fitting into Arthur Smith’s preferred outside-zone running attack. Boundless potential if he can add some strength and nastiness. Compiled an elite 9.63 RAS. He also has a series of technical nits he will need to clean from the footwork on up. Guyton’s anchor was inconsistent earlier in 2023, but seemed to firm up over time, which bodes well because he’s played a fairly limited number of snaps. When he loses, he loses big; particularly to extreme speed off the edge. This goes to the January scouting profile by the always reliable Brandon Thorn. He concludes, “Overall, Guyton is a young, inexperienced and green tackle prospect with elite physical tools and flashes of dominance that can get him on the field right away. He can eventually bloom into a high-end starter in the NFL, but he will need to be brought along slowly in a conservative scheme and veteran o-line room before bridging that gap.” Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (fringe-1st grade of 8.5) describes Guyton as “big, long, physical and athletic, having the capability of excelling as a blocker in space as well as near the line of scrimmage… Given that Guyton is still pretty raw…, it’s fair to suggest that he will only continue to develop with his ceiling being higher than the player he is now.”

1:20 QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Junior). 6-2½, 219 lbs. with 9” hands. Turned 21 in January. Frown all you want, McCarthy “game managed” his team to the ultimate CFB prize at the age of 20, and he was as big a part of getting there as anyone else. It is exactly what he’s done going back to childhood. He just wasn’t the reason they got there, which is what you need to create a hype train. One also notes that his coach, Jim Harbaugh, would have been furious if he approached the game in any other way. McCarthy has an NFL-solid arm but not a special one and has a particularly good football IQ even at this age, which is what won him the starting job as a sophomore over Cade McNamara, who had beaten out Joe Milton III. McCarthy also has the playmaking gene in clutch moments that makes people say, “Yep, there’s a winner.” Could he become special with physical maturity and the full-time dedication and coaching to iron out his mechanical errors? Maybe. Hence the Round 1 grade. The debate will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Kenny Pickett arguments in 2022 and the Mac Jones arguments in 2021, except that McCarthy goes into the draft significantly younger than they were. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter ends in a Round 1 grade, and I know from earlier years that Jon isn’t an easy grader for QBs.

1:25 QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (RS Senior). 6-2¼. 216 lbs. with huge 10⅜” hands. Turns 24 in May. There are two Michael Penix stories. Take your pick. The rosy view sees the best arm talent of the year, a classy young man with incredible touch, an unwavering spiral that’s easy to catch, the arm to make every throw, decent athleticism, good pocket presence, and a greatly advanced football IQ because the Huskies ran a pro system with option routes that changed for both WR and QB. Penix is as pro-ready as they come with a proven ability to carry his team and make big plays. Wow. Then there’s the other viewpoint, which sees a relatively advanced age for a rookie, a frame too slight to survive in the NFL (he started in Indiana as a 170-pound QB), and a terrifying injury history. Prepare yourself. He tore an ACL as a true freshman. Next year a shoulder. Then the other ACL. Then another shoulder. Case closed, says Voice No. 2. But then Voice No. 1 continues the tale. “All true, but then he transferred to Washington as a redshirt junior and looked brilliant, with no injury issues, followed by an incredible, fully healthy 2023 that would have ended with a ring if Michigan hadn’t pounded him to a pulp like the Giants did to Brady back in the day.” Back and forth, forth and back. It’s almost a black and white case of, “Top-20 Bargain” vs. “Flat No For Injury Concerns.” So your view is…? Only hindsight will prove you right or wrong. A mediocre Senior Bowl did nothing to change his stock. He continued to make glorious throws that sent retired QBs into raptures of admiration, but he looked physically small and those throws didn’t always connect, which is easy to explain for a timing/rhythm/IQ passer who builds tight connections with his receivers. Those are the exact assets that don’t show up in the one-week environment.

1:25 WR Keon Coleman, Florida St. (Junior). 6-3¼, 213 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 21 in May. [Mtg. at Combine] Wins quick; wins medium; wins long; wins with strength; wins with body control; and wins with YAC, burst, and more shiftiness than you’d think. Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 9.0) cuts through the flak and makes a direct comparison to George Pickens. Like Pickens, Coleman ran a very limited route tree in college and will take some time to learn the NFL game. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) uses this wonderful summary: “[Coleman is an] above-the-rim artist with circus catches resembling a scene from the tents of Cirque du Soleil… Excellent size and ball skills [but] he’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight-man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner.” His 4.62 dash at the Combine held his stock down to a 9.18 RAS (he did have a good 10-yard split fwiw) and could easily make him a Round 2 pick instead of Round 1.

1:25 WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Junior). 6-2⅞” 209 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine] Thomas has a skill set that looks a lot like George Pickens when it comes to length, speed, overall athleticism, and a tendency to win combat catches rather than getting open through his route running; the last being due to lack of polish more than physical limitations. He’s particularly deadly in the red zone with 25% of his 2023 catches going for TDs. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.8) describes Thomas as, “an athlete’s athlete… full of upside [with] the frame and athleticism” to deserve a physical comp to Julio Jones. The skills aren’t there yet, particularly when it comes to route running and separation, but the potential is stunning. If you want the downsides, Alex writes that “his game is still raw, working on releases and footwork at the top of his route. And he had just one year of significant production [that] benefitted from having a stud receiver like [Malik] Nabers opposite of him to draw attention.” And a Heisman-winning QB like Jayden Daniels to throw him the ball, of course. Thomas is Lance Zierlein’s No. 3 receiver overall: “Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.” Compiled a 9.82 RAS, which includes a 4.33 dash and held back only by the bench press numbers of all things.

2:01 CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (RS Junior). 5-11⅜, 183 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. Turns 23 in June. A long, sticky, high-energy, press-man corner who can function in both the slot and outside due to good, sound technique in both man and zone coverage schemes. Excellent COD but average NF long speed. The overall RAS was a surprisingly mediocre 5.74. Excellent special teams gunner. Play strength has been an issue against bigger WRs. A more than willing tackler though his technique can improve. A full-time starter since his freshman year, except for the back of 2022 after he tore an ACL. This article on his ACL recovery has some nice personal background material on his family situation as the much-loved son of a 16-year-old mother. Came in at No. 24 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “He’s a fluid athlete [with] enough speed… [and] is very competitive as a tackler, especially from the nickel position.” The excellent gif-supported Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (early Round 2) illustrates football talent that would fit Pittsburgh’s desires to perfection because Rakestraw and Joey Porter Jr. each have strengths in the areas where the other will face more of a challenge. He’s described as a scheme-diverse, inside/outside CB who excels in both press coverage and zone but could really use some added muscle to compensate for a wiry frame. The biggest issue comes down to demeanor. Rakestraw is a chest-thumper who likes to point, taunt, and vaunt himself at the opponent after almost every play. I’m an old fart who sees red flags in that, but one sees it much more often in modern athletes so it is hard to tell what it means in this case. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein acknowledges the lack of CB1 size, speed and interception numbers. After that, however, everything looks awfully good. “Good physicality and a competitive tilt that DB coaches will enjoy… hard-nosed in press… to play a stick brand of man coverage over the first two levels… quicker than fast and does a nice job of breaking quickly on throws in front of him… toughness in run support… a good backup with eventual [plus] starter potential.”

2:01 OT Patrick Paul, Houston (RS Junior). 6-7½, 331 lbs. with absurd 36¼” arms and relatively small 9⅜” hands. Turns 24 in November. Four-year starter and team captain. Played d-line all through high school. Enormous and athletic in all ways put being nimble. Put together an elite 9.80 RAS. Very solid anchor. The technique is still a work in progress across the board, which may force him to sit a year because polished pros would find exploitable holes. This goes to a December scouting report from the well-respected Brandon Thorn, which ends as follows: “Paul still needs significant technique work to play with better leverage, control and sustain skills. But he has ideal length with starter-level athletic ability, play strength and a nasty demeanor that can be harnessed into a starting role within his first few seasons.” Had an excellent Senior Bowl, where he showed both mobility and the skill to use all that crazy length to his advantage – some of which comes from an extensive martial arts background. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (fringe 1st grade of 8.5) ends by saying, “His arm length, size, and movement skills make him an ideal blind side protector,… [but he] needs to clean up his hand-placement issues, as well as finishing blocks more consistently.” Jon uses longtime Ravens tackle Morgan Moses as the comp with Moses evolving into a better run blocker. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums Paul up as a “long, athletic left tackle prospect whose pass protection is much further ahead of his run blocking,” with a comp to Nicholas Petit-Frere.

2:01 OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU by way of Oregon (Soph). 6-4⅝, 326 lbs. With 34¼” arms and big 10⅝” hands. Turned 21 in January. Team captain. Two-year starter. Came in at No. 3 on the annual list of Feldman Athletic Freaks and compiled an elite RAS of 9.14 held back by height. Suamataia grew up with Penei Sewell as his big-kid cousin so it’s safe to say the natural assets are there when it comes to All-Pro potential and that he understands what it means to be a pro. But it is still unrealized potential with technique just as inconsistent as you might expect from someone who left college at the age of 20. With every flash of greatness comes an eye-rolling mistake, especially when he gets too eager, forgets to keep his knees bent, etc. This goes to a December scouting report from the well-respected Brandon Thorn, which ends with this summary: “Suamataia has the physical tools of a starting tackle with an unrefined skill set that is built on flashes rather than proven consistency. But he’ll be only 21 when he gets drafted, and he has the runway to add polish to his game and bridge that gap within his first contract in an RPO/play-action based system that can help bring him along slowly.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Efram Geller (Round 2 grade of 8.3) basically agrees. “Suamataia has unteachable size and solid skills [with] a competitive demeanor… If he can shore up his pass drop back, he’ll be a quality pass protector… Don’t expect quality reps as a rookie, but he can quickly develop into a decent staple on an offensive line.” One specific complaint was, “His steps are short on his drop back, allowing defenders to gain ground… This is a result of lacking groin flexibility, which is difficult to fix even in the NFL.” Practice, practice, practice young man to build good, reliable habits from the ground up. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile notes that “sloppy hand placement limits control and consistency as both a run and pass blocker.”

2:01 QB Bo Nix, Oregon (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 214 lbs. with big 10⅛” hands. Turned 24 in February. Arm strength? Check, though it isn’t special. Accuracy? Check, with no reservation. Experience? Check, but in a system that made the decisions for him. Athleticism? Another check. The potential is all there, and he has a high floor for a team that wants reliability more than flash. To be perfectly honest, he sounds a lot like Kenny Pickett when he was a prospect. The questions go to whether Nix can make the step up into being the engine of the train rather than “just” the driver. Teams that want a “system quarterback” to execute the plan are going to fall in love. Bo Nix exemplifies the adage that no one goes broke by taking a profit. Teams that want someone to put the team on his back as the fourth quarter winds down in the playoffs? They will be less impressed. Note that Nix still has a lot of room to grow despite his vast college experience. The main issues are undisciplined footwork, pocket presence, processing speed, and whether he can develop the next-level football IQ required to be an NFL quarterback, which no QB in the class has shown except for Michael Penix. It will take time even though he is a coach’s son. A mediocre Senior Bowl did not help his stock, but he too has a built-in excuse: when game plans are that vanilla, there isn’t much of a system to execute. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report compares him to a stronger-armed version of Ryan Tannehill, who has been a reliable NFL quarterback for many years after a lackluster start with Miami – and who gets compared to Pickett, FWIW.

2:01 C/G Zach Frazier, WVU (Junior). 6-3, 313 lbs. with 32¼” arms and huge 10⅞” hands. Age t/b/d. Story time: Frazier broke his leg late in the 4th quarter of the season finale, and proceeded to crawl off the field to avoid the 10-second runoff. Then, despite the rehab still being in process, he did all the field drills at the Combine just for the chance to compete. And on top of that his 4.0 GPA was good enough to make him a finalist for the Campbell award a/k/a the Academic Heisman. Yep, that’s a Steeler. The profiles repeatedly describe him as a strong, quick handed, smart, and dependable prospect with a very high floor, and a ceiling capped only by his lack of special length or elite fluidity. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein repeatedly cites “Frazier’s lack of ideal arm length [as] a problem for some evaluators ‘that] could cause him problems on the next level.” Depot readers will particularly appreciate Frazier’s tremendous background as a wrestler, which is the best sport out there to teach how to use leverage. “Tremendous” as in West Virginia’s 4x H.S. heavyweight champion, and arguably the state’s best wrestler ever. Frazier has enough mobility to play in an outside zone such as the one we expect from Arthur Smith, but might be even better in a gap and inside zone scheme because of his burst off the line and people moving ability once he makes contact. Summing up, Frazier projects as a good, solid, long term starter but probably not a constant all-pro. ********** ********** Alex Kozora’s gif supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.1) called him “rock solid…, hard-working, humble, smart, and hight character.” Alex had to search for negatives before finally settling on limited length and Frazier’s lack of genius-level athleticism. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile came out in late November, but he is a good enough evaluator to trust even so. “Overall, Frazier is an experienced center-only prospect with adequate size, solid athletic ability and very good play strength that he combines with high-level football intelligence and competitive toughness to run the show pre-snap, lead and find ways to get defenders blocked in a variety of schemes. He projects as a long-term, dependable starter at the pivot.” This goes to a typically solid TDN scouting profile. Came in at #37 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50, and has hovered around there from as high as #32 and then #35: “He will be a Day 1 starter and tempo setter for the team that drafts him.”

2:01 TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (Soph.). 6-3⅛, 243 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. A Top-10-15 talent on an all-teams board. Bowers is the phenom who forced Darnell Washington to play blocker all through 2022. His game only improved in 2023, to the point where he (a tight end!) was Georgia’s top receiving weapon. Could be removed from the Board completely, but he’s versatile enough to count as a WR too.

2:01 WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas by way of Georgia (Junior). 6-2¼, 205 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9” hands. Turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine] Mitchell is a living 1-2 punch combination: protect against his prodigious straight-line speed and he’ll run a sharp, deadly slant; protect against the slant and he’ll leave you in the dust. Plus, he turns 50/50 balls into 70/30s in his favor. Downgraded a touch for this board because that skill overlaps so much with George Pickens’. His releases could use work but that is learnable. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Efram Geller (Round 2) could easily agree on Pickens as the best comp. “Talent that most WRs can only dream of… [but] his routes are sloppy… and teams may take him off their board completely due to effort inconsistencies.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (fringe-1st grade) agrees, saying that Mitchell has the “size, speed and ball skills to become a very good NFL receiver, but he’s still in the process of bridging those traits… The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft.” In a year of amazing WR athletes, Mitchell compiled a 9.98 RAS that surpassed them all.

2:12 ILB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas (Junior). 6-2⅛, 230 lbs. with huge 34” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Combine, various other small meetings] Cooper could easily be the most well-rounded ILB in the draft, since he is immensely talented from an athletic POV (9.34 RAS) and can reportedly play equally well in run support and coverage. Above the neck, Cooper has improved noticeably every year. That says nothing but good about his work ethic and coachability, to the point where he’s now a quick enough processor to enhance his impressive natural speed. Specific critiques would go to needing more play strength and working to be a more reliable tackler in addition to a hitter. Came in at No. 20 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “Cooper is a long, rangy linebacker with excellent speed and coverage ability…. [who is] quick to fill in the hole and displays stopping power as a tackler.” Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report emphasizes Cooper’s movement and recognition skills, worrying only about the lighter frame, the related lack of downhill thump, and some technical aspects of his coverage skill like a clunky backpedal.

2:12 ILB Payton Wilson, NC State (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 237 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. 23. Turns 24 in April. [Extensive Injury history] Good athletic family with an older brother who pitches for the Brewers. Won the major awards for best LB in 2023. Big, tall, very fast, ferocious, and nimble enough to cover in space. Strong wrestling background too with overall athleticism good enough to earn an elite 9.81 RAS. He would probably have a Round 1 grade if not for his age (the Steelers love youth) and some serious red flags arising out of a 2018 ACL tear (in high school), a second knee injury in 2019, and a 2021 shoulder. All of those required major surgery, which means the first expert to consult will be your team doctor. OTOH, Wilson played all through 2022 and 2023 without any issue so there’s a good chance his injuries were bad luck rather than some physiological problem. Excellent football IQ and communication skills, but prone to overpursuit. Payton Wilson has the athletic profile and skill set to handle all ILB duties: run support, pass rushing, zone, and moving with TEs down the seam, though all of them could improve with pro coaching. Has said he models his game after Luke Kuechly, which shows excellent taste. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report calls him “all gas and no brakes” with an almost legendary motor. There’s film of him making plays 30 yards downfield after being knocked down as a pass rusher. An ideal Round 2 pick if we ignore the injury concerns. This goes to a nice Senior Bowl interview with Ross McCorkle. Came in at No. 47 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “Wilson is a height/weight/speed LB with excellent instincts and playmaking ability.”

2:12 CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (Junior). 5-11¼, 186 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 21 in January. [Mtg. at Combine] A tough kid who has overcome a lot in real life, Lassiter plays bigger than he measures, especially when it comes to tackling, but his physical limitations mean he can get big-boy treatment by exceptional strength, outraced by special speed, and beaten by exceptional quickness. Thing is, he won’t be beat unless his opponent happens to have that superpower and uses it well. “Just moving around he looks like a top-50 pick,” said Daniel Jeremiah during NFL Network’s Combine coverage. Lassiter has done well against the best competition out there, very quick-footed, understands team defense, and is actually good at tackling for a CB. Very high football IQ. Could be a Cam Sutton type with the ability to play any CB spot at a solid but not high level – if he can clean up the grabbiness. He’s handsy even for college. Came in at No. 42 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “Mitchell is a feisty competitor with outstanding speed and a history of ball production.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jacob Herbst (Round 3 grade) has more critique, noting the “limited athletic upside” in particular. There is a high floor, however, because Lassiter has “extremely quick feet that, when paired with his instincts, allows him to almost run the route for the receiver.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sums it all up neatly: “Lassiter has the athleticism and dog to live in press-man coverage and can play in all forms of zone. His instincts and play recognition are getting better… [but he is] more of a route-guarder than a playmaker… Wired correctly for NFL run-support duties… He’s physical and well-coached [and] has the goods to play inside or outside as a solid future starter.”

2:12 T/G Jordan Morgan, Arizona (Senior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with short-for-an-OT 32⅞” arms and big 10⅞” hands. Turns 23 in August. ACL tear in 2022 but played all of 2023. Three-year starter. Morgan offers a balanced profile for both run and pass blocking, though he needs to add strength. He is a good, technically accomplished college LT who may prove to be an even better guard at the next level. Had a relatively ho-hum Senior Bowl week. RAS brushing the top 10% at 8.99. As summarized in the late November scouting profile by the well-respected Brandon Thorn, “Morgan has the frame, build, play strength and physicality to make a smooth transition inside to guard with the initial quickness and burst to be a high-quality run-blocker. His questionable range and middling redirect skills will be difficult to overcome on an island [i.e., as an OT] against NFL edge rushers, but he could make it work inside a run-first, play-action-based scheme that limits those exposures.” Came in at No. 31 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50. “Morgan is a very athletic left tackle with average size… He struggles to redirect inside when facing counter moves… more finesse than power [in the run game]… [and] doesn’t have a lot of knock-back power… Overall, he has starting tackle ability.” According to the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Efram Geller (Round 2 grade of 8.4), “Morgan has the pass-blocking talent to be a Day 1 starter [and his] run blocking is solid as well… Most of his weaknesses stem from size and length, which showed up many times across Morgan’s tape.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends in a fringe-1st grade and says that “Morgan is both fluid and flexible in space, with the ability to help spring running plays with second-level blocks and play-side lead blocking.”

2:12 WR Xavier Legette, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-1, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January. Team captain whose mother died in 2015 when he was 14 and his father in 2019 while he was in college. Legette is a height/weight/speed phenom (RAS of 9.92) who is built like Tarzan, knows how to use that size, and features good hands and contested-catch ability. He and QB Spencer Rattler combined for a lot of big plays in 2023 despite an o-line reduced to shreds by injury. Legette set records as a return man too. TBH, he profiles as an almost perfect big slot, and one really hopes he will be high on the list of Pittsburgh targets. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (early-3rd grade of 8.0) lists a lot of assets that have to pair with the Steelers’ wish list for a receiver who would complement George Pickens. “High effort blocker… Hands catcher who naturally plucks the ball away from his frame… excellent burst post-catch [for YAC]… impressive top-end straight-line speed… creates separation [deep routes]…versatile… well-rounded route tree… flashes of dominance with ability to take game over” and maybe best of all, “captain and leader regarded as hard worker with good practice habits.” With all of that, what could possibly lead to a fringe-2nd grade instead of fringe-1st? It comes down to limited COD in short-area movements, fears about “big and linear receivers [who] can’t consistently create space,” and the fact that Legette was a one-year wonder. As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile put it, “Legette is tight-hipped with a linear release that makes him susceptible to press… His star shines brightest once the ball goes up and he’s able to use his body control, play strength and ball skills to impose his will on the coverage. Add toughness as a runner and run blocker to his profile of competitiveness and he becomes a Day 2 talent with the potential to develop into a starter.” Big. Slot.

2:12 WR Roman Wilson, Michigan (Senior). 5-10½, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turns 23 in June. A freak athlete with all the speed, explosiveness, and COD you could ever want. Has the potential to be a faster, better Diontae Johnson, but at this point it is only that – potential. Like Johnson, he should start in the slot before moving to the outside where longer, physical CBs might smother him with press-coverage techniques. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.1) adds that Wilson is a very tough kid, and “a tenacious blocker [who] gets after it in the running game…. [who plays] bigger than his listed size.” That would be an important asset for the expected Steelers offense. “[A] technically refined WR who is a true craftsman at the position.” For the warning signs Jon points to Wilson’s genuine size limitations, and “plenty of double catches on his tape” despite “good awareness and strong hands” overall. As expected, Wilson tested as an elite athlete whose RAS is held back by his lack of exceptional size. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (fringe-1st) calls Wilson a “smooth strider with alarming speed once he touches top gear… Driving acceleration… Much more sure-handed and natural as a pass-catcher in 2023… Competitive and focused…” His college potential was never realized in Michigan’s ground-and-pound offense.

2:24 ILB Junior Colson, Michigan (Senior). 6-2¼, 238 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine] A big thumper who does a fine job in zone and can stay close when asked to cover average pass catchers in man. Very much the glue guy in the middle and leader of men for the defense as a whole. The film is full of him organizing and directing Michigan’s 2023 championship unit. Colson makes a lot of tackles, often with very good technique, but can be guilty of sins like arm tackling and/or going high. Played WR (!) before shifting to ILB. As the TDN scouting profile puts it, “Junior Colson is a smooth-moving linebacker who operates with intelligent violence.” He could do better in lots of little ways but is fundamentally sound and has a high floor. Came in at No. 45 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50: “a big, physical linebacker with excellent instincts… a knack for diagnosing routes and… speed/agility to mirror tight ends underneath and down the seam.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Stephen Pavelka (Round 3 grade) says, “[Colson’s] best trait is his athleticism, which is above average but not game-changing,” and concludes he is a “high-floor, low-ceiling prospect who can instantly improve any defense’s run defending if his tackling becomes more consistent… [He] is better suited as a backup who has to prove himself.”

2:24 S Javon Bullard, Georgia (Junior). 5-10½, 191 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands. Turns 22 in September. A little undersized (he reportedly played at 180), Bullard is a player who ‘”gets it,” and he plays a position where that asset matters more than anything else. Excels in coverage. He’ll deliver the lumber when everything lines up, but the size can be an issue, and his tackling technique can be spotty. Defensive MVP of the 2022 CFB championship game. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 2 grade of 8.3) says, “This is a defensive back who [lacks] height, size, and [has] speed limitations, but man, does he have just about everything else you’re looking for as a big nickel safety who was also an excellent slot CB when asked to play that in 2022.” Jim ends with two convincing examples of similar players who are currently doing quite will at the NFL level. “It’s not hard to find a comparison for Bullard…[in] Jalen Pitre and Budda Baker. Guys who are consistently around the ball because they’re allowed to utilize their football intelligence and instincts to make plays.”

2:24 FS Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Junior). 5-11¼, 203 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¾” hands. Kinchens has all the range you could want and solid coverage skills in both the slot and when playing deep. Excellent ball skills, good enough in run support for someone who doesn’t play in the box, etc. Eyebrows soared at the Combine when he compiled a bottom 20% RAS with poor speed and a bottom 1% jump. Something’s going on there because that simply doesn’t match what he did on the field. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (fringe-1st) lauds the range, ball skills, and big-play gene. “If he is able to improve his ability as an open-field tackler, you are looking at a perennial Pro Bowl performer.”

2:24 SS Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (RS Senior). 6-2, 210 lbs. with still-unmeasured arms and hands. Turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Team captain, and a “heart and soul of the defense” type. Nubin was arguably the best safety in college football with a game built on his extremely high football IQ, disciplined play, excellent burst, and good tackling skills. He understands team defense and tied Minnesota’s together with excellent communication skills. Nubin is a big-hitting enforcer in coverage but doesn’t bring that same pop in run support. No one seems to know why. The best selling points are his very high interception numbers every year he played and very low QB ratings on throws in his direction, both of which reflect his football IQ and hands. The biggest issue is speed, which is why he no longer plays CB. Nubin succeeds by reading the play and then firing toward where he needs to be. But he isn’t “rangy” or “super explosive,” and WRs can beat him with COD and/or leave him behind in straight lines. TE coverage is fine because they can’t overwhelm him with quickness and foot speed. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 2-3) describes Nubin as an ultimate “locker room guy” who raises the play of everyone around him.

2:24 CB Renardo Green, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 186 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. “That is a tough young man right there,” said Daniel Jeremiah during NFL Network coverage of the Combine where Green stood out in the field drills for exceptional movement skills. He does not have the length we normally look for in a press-man CB, but he has rock solid technique, and the stats are extraordinary even though he played against top-level competition. Compiled an Impressive 8.86 RAS at the Combine. He’s been described as more sticky than big and physical, though he certainly played like a tough guy during the Shrine Bowl practices. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Josh Carney (Round 3 grade of 7.7) calls Green, “one of the most underrated CBs in the class… with a ton of starting experience and great success in press man. He has good length, mirrors easily, changes directions in the blink of an eye… [and] recovers quite well too.” Josh’s only complaint is the lack of interceptions, but “of course, teams weren’t exactly throwing his way all that often.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein, though a little worried about Green’s limited top speed, makes special note that his “inspired coverage against LSU’s talented receiving corps [Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.] should carry weight in his evaluation,” and ends with an “eventual plus starter” grade.

2:24 CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-3, 202 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 24 in December. Team captain. An excellent all-around athlete who knows how to use his size XL frame and length. A converted WR, Hart is fast, physical, an actually willing tackler, has decent short-area quickness…and the list goes on. Compiled a very respectable 9.82 RAS with great explosion numbers. A WR until 3 years ago, Hart needs to continue tightening his technique across the board, refine his jam technique at the line of scrimmage, be more consistent with his footwork and transitions, work on route recognition, etc. Primarily a press-man corner but has the click and close to succeed in zone and off coverage as well. Hart showed a particular knack for reading WR hips at the Senior Bowl, which is how a good CB defeats fakes, double moves, etc. He also stood out for how well he moved at the Combine. The coverage reported that he was Kyle Hamilton’s roommate, and a “real competitor who has only scratched the surface of his potential.” ********** ********** Ross McCorkle described his practice week as “sticky in coverage, patient in his backpedal, and physical coming downhill.” Hart has not shown much production when it comes to INTs, but he was a WR so the basic talent has to be there. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.7) describes Cam Hart as a less advanced Joey Porter Jr. lookalike who “should be able to be a solid backup early in his rookie season and have a chance to earn starting snaps in the first couple of seasons of his NFL career.” Heitritter includes a special note that “Hart displays great effort from snap to whistle on the field, whether it be in coverage or in pursuit of the football.” Sounds extremely Steelerish to this ear! Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting report puts it this way: Hart is a “traits-based cornerback with an impressive blend of size and athleticism that could lead teams to project what he could be rather than what he is.” The could be, really is Joey Porter 2.0, which was easy to see in his game against Marvin Harrison Jr. The “what he is” part comes down not quite yet across the board.

2:24 Slot CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 182 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. Turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Combine] Born in Haiti. An experienced, multi-purpose DB on a championship defense who lacks the desired size but has an endless motor, excellent quickness, good speed, and a deep understanding of team defense. A tremendous leader renowned for his intelligence, toughness, and production in addition to a big piece of Michigan’s championship culture. Played WR until 2022, and it shows in his good hands and ability to make the most out of interceptions. Scrappy as heck, though his moderate size gets in the way. He stood out at the Combine for his movement skills and overall athleticism; everything looked smooth, easy, and natural even as others struggled. The RAS came in at 8.48 with huge debits for size, which won’t matter so much for a slot corner. Has said he sees Mike Hilton as an on-field role model. ********** ********** As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts it, even though Sainristil “has spent just two years as a cornerback and requires more seasoning… [he is] reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner.” Projects as an excellent special teams player no matter what. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.7) extols his position flexibility with experience as an outside corner, inside corner, and versatile, do-it-all safety. You’ve got to love his conclusion: “When coming up [with] a pro comparison for Sainristil, former Steelers CB Mike Hilton quickly stood out as a player with similar size, athleticism, and skill set.” This January Bleacher Report scouting profile adds that Sainristil deserves a bump for being an excellent gunner on coverage teams.

2:24 C/G Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia (RS Junior). 6-4⅛, 300 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9½” hands. Turns 23 in October. [Mtg. at Combine] A multi-year starter who excels in people moving even though mobility is a particularly strong asset, but his lack of length can be an issue. RAS of 7.90 when run as a center. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile has SVPG at CTR4, saying “It doesn’t always look controlled or clean, but he’s a fighter who usually finds ways to get his guy blocked. He should become an early NFL starter as a Day 2 selection.” Van Pran-Granger’s renowned leadership at the pivot position provides an exceptional floor higher than his merely good athletic skills. The questions go to his ceiling. Can he ever be a top-10 center, or is he going to be “merely” a mainstay in the top 15-20? The early-process gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Hetritter (Round 2 grade of 8.2) emphasizes that Van Pran-Granger has an excellent, well-rounded game with great experience that is only offset by the need to address some issues with his balance and core strength. This goes to a January scouting profile by the well respected Brandon Thorn: “A renowned leader [with a] strappy, squatty, and thick build, [a] skilled run-blocker, [has] solid initial quickness and burst, and finisher’s mentality but middling body control and lateral quickness, needs to tighten up hand placement, and inconsistent anchor…He is best with guard help, where he can utilize his frame and strength to plug the A gap, but he will struggle away from help… Overall, Van Pran is an experienced, battle-tested leader with the play strength, demeanor, and skill as a run blocker to…compete for a starting job early in his career.” The NFL Draft Buzz scouting profile especially praises his football IQ. “A cerebral player, he’s quick to react to twists and stunts.” This January scouting profile says, “The on-field play is very good, but the leadership he displays is what makes him so attractive.”

2:24 QB Spencer Rattler, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-01/4, 211 lbs. with big 9⅞” hands. Turns 24 in September. Team captain in both 2022 and 2023. Rattler is a young man whose name alone can stir up controversy. He starred in the Netflix series QB1 as a high school senior, behaved on that national TV show like an entitled quarterbrat, and the reputation that created haunts him even now. It led to both character questions and to wild expectations that he hasn’t fulfilled. Glimpses, yes. Arrival, no. Rattler’s freshman year at Oklahoma vanished due to an unspecified conduct code violation. Year 2 lived up to every bit of the hype. There was Heisman speculation for a rising redshirt sophomore! Then, disaster in 2021. Ball-security issues; inability to make even a high-powered offense move; questions about football IQ; leadership issues…By the end of the year he’d lost the starting job to a much less ballyhooed prospect: some kid named Caleb Williams, who went on to win the Heisman in 2022, and will be the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in this year’s NFL draft. Maybe it wasn’t such a black mark after all? ********** ********** Rattler left Oklahoma after that to play his final two years in South Carolina. And the results were a dazzling, dizzying seesaw of eye-popping brilliance offset by headshaking blunders, and repeated issues with timing routes and accuracy under pressure, and a lot of sympathy because injuries decimated his o-line so thoroughly that pressure was the norm. So where does he stand now? During the Senior Bowl broadcast Daniel Jeremiah reported that Rattler has answered the personality questions and comes out of South Carolina with a reputation for being “humble, eager, and ready to work.” I personally observed an excellent sideline demeanor even before that comment. On the downside we have moderate size, good but not special athleticism, and questionable results when it comes to wins and losses. And on the upside, we have a kid who has matured through adversity, flashes rare accuracy with some stupid misses, has strong but not special arm strength, and could be a Day 2 bargain. Here is a January scouting report by Daniel Kelly, which ends in a Round 1 grade. I have my doubts about Round 1 for sure but would not be at all surprised if he got picked in Round 2. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report ends with a strong Round 3 grade and a comparison to a more accurate Baker Mayfield.

2:24 WR Malachi Corley, W. Kentucky (RS Junior). 5-10⅝, 215 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turns 23 in March. He’s built like Deebo Samuel and plays like Deebo Samuel except he’s coming out of Conference USA instead of the SEC. Many profiles include some variation, “He looks more like a RB than a WR, and turns into a RB when he has the ball in his hands.” Heck, he even calls himself “The YAC King” on social media! One suspects that Corley will be the sort of wild talent who film watchers will adore while seasoned scouts tsk-tsk about the lower LOC. This January Bleacher Report scouting profile calls him, “a ball player more than a wide receiver,” and ends with a Round 5 grade (much lower than most others) due to all the many ways his skills need to expand. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (early-3rd grade of 8.0) sees the same similarities to Deebo Samuel as everyone else, but describes him as being less advanced in his WR skills coming out. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (fringe 1st) says, “Like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel when they were prospects, Corley has had a heavy percentage of his targets schemed around him and he will need to prove he can become more than just a quick-game bully or gadget guy….Corley’s highlight reel will be full of broken tackles and general carnage left in his wake, [and] he’s an average route-runner with the tools to improve [but] a disappointing drop rate and contested-catch rate.” I rarely include links to videos, but this one goes to a combination interview and scouting report by Steve Smith Sr., who knows a thing or two about WR play.

2:24 WR Troy Franklin, Oregon (Junior). 6-1⅞, 176 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine] Franklin is a three-year starter whose game is built on elite speed with extra skills to support that asset. The ideal weapon to keep a defense honest but too slight to be a team’s WR1. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 2 grade of 8.3) could not emphasize the speed aspect more, from explosion to acceleration to the top-end variety. Franklin is a genuine, field-stretching, home run threat from anywhere on the field, including the red zone due to his height, length, and leaping ability. He’s also a decent route runner and even a willing blocker… except for the limits imposed by a willow-wand build. There have also been some concentration drops that need to be corrected. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums it up like this: “Franklin might not get WR1 target volume, but he should be productive with a high yards-per-catch average and the ability to open things up underneath for his teammates.”

2:24 WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Junior). 5-11⅝, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 23 in November. A move-the-chains machine, return man, deep threat, and a primary weapon for one of the best teams in college football, McConkey offers excellent speed, even better burst and suddenness, very good hands, and YAC potential. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.9) has multiple examples of CBs he flat out embarrassed in key situations for long first downs. McConkey would be pushing toward Round 1 consideration if not for the very thin build and the niggling injuries he’s suffered every year. Last season saw games missed due to back issues and an ankle injury, similar to 2002 when his ankles and knees caused the problems. He’s also vulnerable to physicality in his routes. CBs who get the jam in win every time; he can be controlled with positioning because he cannot fight through an opponent; and has size-related limitations on his combat-catch ability. This January scouting profile describes him as a demon getting open and making yards after he’s got the ball but not someone who will win contested catches or fight his way through a good jam at the LOS. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (late 1st) can be summed up as 20 ways to say smart, smart, smart, slippery, and professional.

3:01 DT/EDGE Kris Jenkins, Michigan. (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 299 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 23 in October. Team captain. His father is that other Kris Jenkins, the monster NT who earned All-Pro nods while playing for the Panthers and Jets in the early 2000s. The son is 60 pounds lighter and much more explosive. Jenkins is a magnificent, freakish athlete (RAS 9.55 held back by size) who stands astride the line between a 4-3 EDGE and a 4-3 DT playing 3-tech but who has somehow managed to very rarely show it on the field. His erratic get off is one big factor, and his feet will occasionally stall for no apparent reason. Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report particularly praises Jenkins’ team-oriented character and his ability as a run stuffer but worries about “a questionable ceiling due to pass-rush limitations.” The lack of pass rush will hurt his stock with the Steelers and lack of height could also be an issue. The team has very narrow requirements for body type, and Jenkins measures in as too short, but with extra-long arms to make up for it.

3:01 DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (Senior). 6-4, 294 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 23 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] A prospect who fits Pittsburgh’s desired body shape almost perfectly with top notch run-stuffing skills but almost nonexistent pass-rush contributions despite having the physical assets to succeed in that area too. The athletic tools are wonderful (RAS 9.87), and there are enough very impressive flashes to make omens for the future look very good. If only he wasn’t so danged raw and in so many ways! Orhorhoro has only his three years of college starting to draw on, having grown up in Nigeria and setting foot on the gridiron in his junior year of high school. He’s probably a good two years away from having the technique (particularly the hand technique) he will need to succeed in the NFL, but the team that shows that patience could be very well rewarded for many years to come. Orhorhoro looked particularly impressive during the Combine field drills. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) describes a classic Steelers-type DT who can take on double teams, mount a strong bull rush with a counter or two, and always plays with a very hot motor. But he “isn’t overly twitchy as an athlete” and has many areas where he needs to improve because he is “still pretty raw when it comes to fundamentals at the position.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein basically agrees, describing the young man as an “an ascending talent and future starter in odd or even fronts.” The issues are (a) it will take time for him to get there and (b) both the floor remain speculative.

3:01 DT Maason Smith, LSU (RS Soph). 6-5⅛, 306 lbs. with (no kidding) 35” arms and small 8½” hands. Turns 22 in October. A pass-rushing DT with length, strength, anchor, motor, and some surprisingly good hands, offset by problems with his pad level that will go away after two to three years of dedicated work. Sounds good for one of the rare players who fits the Steelers mold, but it’s a case of excellent but not awesome traits (RAS 9.4 buttressed by height) with very little experience and concomitantly raw skills. Smith tore an ACL in September 2022, played through the recovery in 2023, and Daniel Jeremiah has said the recovery isn’t quite finished yet. I choose to take that as a good sign that he’s probably a little better than his most recent year of film would show – and that film was still pretty darned good. But it’s still potential rather than production. He just hasn’t had the snaps required to make him a clearer projection. Add 10 pounds of good, grown-man muscle – which he should be able to do – and the young man would look a lot like Stephon Tuitt. Color me intrigued, but we can’t downplay the ifs, buts, and maybes. Smith moved well but only well during the Combine drills. ********** ********** The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester ends with a Round 3 grade based on the enormous potential held back by a lack of “consistency, production, [and] experience.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sounds more like a Round 3-4 grade: “[Smith is a] traits-based prospect with an exciting ceiling but a concerning lack of experience and consistency… [Best] suited to play as a 3-4 DE,..Smith flashes as a pass rusher, which should keep improving… [and is an example of] early-round traits but middle-round tape. Smith requires scheme fit and patience, but he should be no worse than a viable backup.”

3:01 NT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas (RS Senior). 6-4½, 366 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10⅛” hands. [NOTE: Played at 364 in college; refused to weigh in at the Senior Bowl; and then weighed in at his college weight for the Combine. Is the weight out of control?] Turns 23 in July. Do you lust for a genuine immovable object for the center of the defense who may not go forward but darned well won’t retreat even with two grown NFL men doing their best to shove him one way or the other? And who has a good bit of sneaky athleticism you wouldn’t expect? If so, you are about to fall in love with the man who came in at No. 48 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial top 50. “Hulk grab two men by jersey. Hulk do one-handed pushup with each. Hulk toss little men aside. Hulk grab any ball carrier who comes in reach.” Just don’t expect Hulk to chase after said ball carrier, let alone move in to pressure a QB on passing plays. Sweat makes even NFL linemen look small; he’d probably weigh 320 in prime condition, and he is correspondingly strong. But he is the very definition of a run-defense specialist who may not even be a two-down player because even his bull rush disappears a few plays in. Has battled weight issues for his entire career with very limited endurance as well. Efram Geller’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2) calls Sweat “a one-man wrecking ball” with some surprising nuance like “an impressive swim move,” but also a player who “is completely neutralized on outside runs and lacks the lateral movement to attack the sideline.” Moved surprisingly well in the Combine drills, looking smooth and coordinated, but measured quite poorly on everything but size.

3:01 Mack ILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (Junior). 6-0, 280 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. Turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] Son of ILB Jeremiah Sr., a regular Pro Bowler in the early 2000s and a member of the Eagles team HOF. The son is going to understand the position and the NFL lifestyle requirements. Trotter has all the physical assets you want except size, including the coveted suddenness and pop, but he isn’t a genius-level athlete. A high energy player who understands the game and “gets it,” but the stock comes down because the limited number of starts (26 in all) shows in occasional whiffs on tackling, pursuit angles, and other experience-related factors. Good blitzer but not a pass rusher. Can get swallowed by o-linemen. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) ends with a reassurance. Trotter may have Devin Bush’s size, but “[he] is a much more physical player who has shown he can win against blockers and could be that young, impactful player Pittsburgh [could use].”

3:01 SAF Cole Bishop, Utah (Senior). 6-2, 206 lbs. with short 29¾” arms and 9½” hands. Age t/b/d. An all purpose DB with a long list of assets: high football IQ, disciplined understanding of his role in team defense, good overall athleticism, a quick and decisive trigger, good tackling, explosive acceleration, and the ball skills to punish overly ambitious QBs. Definitely an energy bringer, and bound to be great on special teams. The missed plays almost always come from being so eager that he overruns the target. He also has advanced coverage skills, which allow him to stick with TEs, RBs, and even those WRs who can’t take advantage of his limited top end speed. That last will be the Achilles heel that limits his role in the NFL. Compiled an elite 9.81 RAS that was tops in the whole class. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 3 grade of 8.1) calls Bishop “a heat-seeking missile on the field [and a] smart, tough safety who can play multiple positions… [His] instincts, intelligence, and physicality [allows him] to make up for athletic limitations.” Some of those limitations, like questionable long speed on film, were answered by that incredible RAS.

3:01 FS Calen Bullock, USC (Junior). 6-2, 188 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. Turns 21 on April 30. [Mtg. at Combine] Bullock is a classic free safety who roams deep, reads the play, and then pounces. Great length, range, and ball skills make him a terror on passing plays, but his lack of oomph can show up on run downs. Minkah Lite? Showed good 4.48 speed at the Combine but did no other testing. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 3) sees a great athlete who will be limited as a player to the “traditional over-the-top, cover two or Cover 3 safety” because his highly inconsistent tackling makes him “a one-trick pony.”

3:01 S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon St. (RS Senior). 6-2, 216 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. Turns 24 in October. A three-year starter who gets extra points from me for playing in his bowl game even though he was heading into the draft. Oladapo is a hard-hitting, fluid, box safety who loves to be physical but also has very good coverage skills for a man with his height. Really shifty scatbacks can beat him on pure COD, but that’s not surprising for any safety if you think about it. The TDN scouting profile calls him “a Swiss Army knife” who is effective regardless of whether he’s blitzing, covering WRs from the slot, or coming downfield in run support. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3) uses the exact same phrase: “a Swiss Army knife.”

3:01 FS Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 197 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 9⅝” hands. A good option if you want the team to upgrade the SAF2 position with someone rangy who can free up Minkah Fitzpatrick to be a roving playmaker. Lance Zierlein’s No. 3 safety in the entire class, Taylor-Demerson profiles as a highly instinctive player with very good range in centerfield and also the ability to cover from the slot. The issue is size. Particularly excels as a nickel safety playing a midfield zone because he reads the field so well that he shuts down 3rd-and-X passes at a really surprising rate. Supposed to be an exceptional leader too. Put up elite speed and explosion numbers that were good enough to compile an RAS of 8.87 despite his lack of size.

3:01 CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon by way of Alabama & Junior Coll. (Senior). 6-3¾, 194 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¼” hands. Turns 25 in August. Kyree Jackson would have an early-2nd grade if he was three years younger, but he’s not. Will a 25-year-old corner even see a second contract? Remove that factor and all is good. Jackon’s an exceptionally tall and quite physical CB who excels in press and can play off and zone as well. A 9.70 RAS with excellent burst. The similarities to Joey Porter Jr. aren’t hard to see, though his path was very different. Jackson wandered the junior college wilderness for two years and then transferred to Alabama as a junior. Once there, he mostly sat after losing the CB2 job to Terrion Arnold. Then came a suspension at the end of 2022 for reasons no one has explained and a transfer to Oregon for his senior year… where he well and truly broke out. Jackson has awesome height and length, good but not great speed, and excellent overall athletic wiring. Really quick, sharp route runners can beat him on COD, but that goes along with being so tall. He is a very willing tackler for a corner, but only average in his success at the job. No one questions the ball skills. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile reports that Jackson is a “cornerback with the size and physicality of a safety… [whose] measurables are a big plus, but he started just 14 games during his college career, so the technique is inconsistent. He can be hit or miss from press… [and] a lack of anticipation and sticky hips cause him to get lost at transition points at times… Teams should expect a jump in consistency with more experience.” Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3, grade of 7.8) says, “Jackson’s best football is ahead of him, and he has a high ceiling if properly utilized…Ideally, Jackson would be able to come in and not have to start right away, but absolutely could if you needed him to. I see him as an above-average starting CB at the NFL level.” The only real issue is his age.

3:01 Slot CB Max Melton, Rutgers (RS Junior). 5-11⅛, 187 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turns 22 in April. His brother Bo plays WR for the Packers. Max Melton is a physical defender equally comfortable in the slot and on the boundary. He’s quite solid in press coverage, but the list of assets and issues suggest he could grow to be even better in off and zone coverages where he also has good experience. Decent hands. An honest-to-God safety-level tackler in run support who takes pride in playing special teams. The issues go to his long speed (answered completely by his 4.39 at the Combine) and to some technical issues like losing COD when he lets his center of gravity rise. The overall RAS was 9.65, held back significantly by height and weight. There is a lot of inconsistency to coach up. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) uses the word “feisty,” which seems to catch the essence. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile calls Melton, a “versatile inside/outside cornerback who displayed improvement every year,” who is “adequate from press… [but is] at his best when playing with his eyes forward from zone and searching for clues to jump in and make plays on the football. The ball skills can flip the field, and he’s very aggressive in collapsing the catch point.”

3:01 Slot CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky (RS Soph.). 5-10¾, 190 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8¾” hands. __, turns __ in ___. Phillips is an excellent overall athlete (9.30 RAS) who rose to be the nation’s No. 1 high school expert in the triple jump, and it shows in his very good speed, agility, burst, and ball skills. Scheme flexible, he particularly excels as a slot corner with the ability to nullify TEs and big WRs; a skill set that translates well to off man and zone coverage outside. Not as advanced in press man, but that is at least partly because Kentucky didn’t ask him to do it. Phillips fights for the ball every single time on combat catches but would have more success if he added some play strength. He’s also a core special-teams demon. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein says he is “an ardent run supporter with excellent toughness but needs to finish tackles at a higher rate… Phillips’ tape features a high number of both completions and drops that should have been completions, but that could change in a different scheme and with additional experience. He’s still green, with just two years of real game experience, and often played too loose in Kentucky’s zone cover schemes.” He is a more than willing tackler but can descend into blow you up or whiff syndrome. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 3 grade of 7.8) calls Phillips “the prototypical slot CB that’s so important in today’s NFL with the versatility all areas between the numbers, hover in the flat, blitz, and be a stout presence in run defense.”

3:01 CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa St. (Senior). 6-0⅞, 189 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turns 22 in March. Joey Porter Jr. with a Round 3 grade instead of a mid-1st? T.J. Tampa is proving to be a tough player to judge because skilled film watchers see different things. He checks every box for height, weight, length, and overall savvy but at almost-elite levels rather than all the way there. He did not run at the Combine, which is annoying because some think his top-end speed is fine while others project it as an Achilles heel that will surface against NFL athletes. Some say he’s scheme flexible; some think he will require a heavy press-man system; and others think he will thrive only in zone. A willing tackler, albeit with a few specific gaps where he’s likely to need safety help. Every profiler seems to admire his technique-supported knack for being sticky all the way down the field, even against very good receivers, but his margins of error also seem to be unusually tight. The NFL.com scouting report by Lance Zierlein is very intriguing: Tampa would deserve a fringe-1st based on what he did against college WRs, but I question if he has the top-end speed to hold up against NFL talent. That’s my summary. His actual words would be, “Tampa can handle some man matchups, but his last-second pass breakups will turn into completions against pro receivers.” So he did it in college but won’t be able to in the pros? Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) describes Tampa as a long, tall, experienced, businesslike CB with good speed and physicality, but the normal vulnerabilities against extreme shiftiness that one might expect for a man his size. “In the games watched, just about all of his allowed receptions were on comeback or stop routes [because] his COD is just adequate…” Similar routes could be a concern, especially at the next level, with off coverage being his weakest technique. Going beyond coverage questions, “[Tampa] is a willing [run-support tackler] and shows good yet inconsistent physicality.” Tom concludes: “His best fit is as an outside corner in a press-man role but with some Cover 3 mixed in.” Interestingly enough, Zierlein thinks he could be “an eventual starter for a zone-heavy cover unit,” but questions whether he has the long speed to hold up in man. He could not test at the Combine due to a tweaked hamstring.

3:01 OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-5¾, 310 lbs. with very long 34⅜” arms and 10” hands. Turns 21 in March. [Mtg. at Combine] The RT running mate to all-world LT prospect Joe Alt for the last two years – which means he started at Notre Dame right away, as a true freshman. The only one in Notre Dame history, in fact. But despite all that, the No. 1 asset for an NFL tackle is absolute, reliable consistency with his technique, and Blake Fisher doesn’t have that. Is it because of his youth or his limitations? Was leaving schools so early the right decision? Fisher is supposed to be an extremely smart, fairly well-rounded player who needs a good two to three years of NFL coaching on technical matters. At this point he has vulnerabilities that can sometimes allow skilled pass rushers to quickly slide by. Tossing him in early would provide a decent run blocker but someone who must have a TE next to him on passing downs. A good but not extra-good athlete with limited mobility. Brandon Thorn’s late-January scouting profile characterizes Fisher as “a young, long and powerful blocker with good athletic ability” who has some boom or bust to his game. He sees the physical assets ranging from fine to excellent across the board: quick enough feet, good balance, solid strength, long arms with a strong and skillful punch, good hand usage for the most part, etc. It’s just that he can be manipulated into losing his fundamentals; when that happens, he gets beat; and when he gets beat, he often loses badly. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 or maybe 3) sees Fisher as an exceptionally young player with a well-rounded if incomplete game that will always be capped by his lack of “the top-end physical or athletic traits of other linemen in this class.” Alex uses Dan Moore Jr. as his comp for style, but with unknowns at the areas where Moore still needs to improve. “Across the board in the run and pass game, Fisher is solid everywhere but not spectacular anywhere. He’s young with a game that can and needs to grow.” Alex disagrees on the initial punch, calling it “messy,” and sees a slew of small issues arising from areas where Fisher looks like a “bit of a robotic mover and not super fluid” and fails to show “high-end traits.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile offers something more like a late-second grade, seeing an athletic prospect (RAS of 7.72) who occasionally gets off the ball late, which creates a cascade of glaringly bad moments that make his film look worse than his fundamentals really are.

3:01 T/G Caedan Wallace, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6-4⅞, 314 lbs. with 34” arms and 10¾” hands. Best friends with Joey Porter Jr. after being his roommate for three years. Guaranteed to be a fan of Thomas Sweet ice cream since he is a huge young man who grew up in Princeton, N.J., and it’s some of the best I know. Quick feet and good movement skills to pull and catch defenders out in space. Better at positional blocking that uses his movement skill and general athletic talent (RAS of 9.10). May fit particularly well in the outside zone running attack favored by Arthur Smith. Has improved every year but needs to keep doing so. Tends to be a waist bender and head ducker and can be beat around the edge. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (fringe-second grade) calls him “a clock-puncher who plays with better fundamentals and technique than his highly regarded teammate, Olumuyiwa Fashanu.” High floor, low ceiling.

3:01 G/C Christian Haynes, U. Conn. (RS Senior). 6-2½, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. A four-year starter who is athletic, technically sound, mobile enough, tough, and nasty. All good. He’s just… short. He’s got the build of a big center and got some work at that position during Senior Bowl week, but he has always played guard instead and no one knows for sure if he could move to the pivot. An NFL-quality lineman on a team where he stood alone, the January scouting profile by the well-respected Brandon Thorn calls Haynes “an adept run-blocker who wins with technique, processing skills and a relentless demeanor… [He] is a hard-nosed, mentally sharp and experienced player with good play strength to bolster an o-line room as a quality interior depth piece.” Thorn’s pro comparison is the 2023 LA Rams version of Kevin Dotson. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts ends in a Round 2-3 grade if viewed solely as a guard: “[With] outstanding length… good power and outstanding movement skills, you have a plus-starter relatively early in his career… with tremendous scheme versatility.”

C/G Hunter Nourzad, Penn St. by way of Cornell (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 319 lbs. with 32¾” arms and big 10⅝” hands. Turns 24 in November. Credit to Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report for this good-looking, early-Day 3 option. Nourzad played RT while he was at Cornell, then guard (2022) and center (2023) during his two years at Penn State. “As a pass blocker, he has good snap quickness, balance, and pad level [with] solid punch placement, [active and strong] hands, [and] good play strength and good anchor to subdue [power] rushers… As a run blocker, he has experience in zone and power schemes, [is fundamentally sound]… and flashed the quickness to execute reach blocks.” The weights on his stock come down to inexperience, and difficulty dealing with the things that only experience can teach: stunts, twists, good swim moves, exceptional quickness, etc. Nourzad came in as the CTR3 in Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (6.26 grade = eventually an average starter) behind only Graham Barton, the clear #1 (6.46 = a solid starter within 2 years), and Jackson Powers-Johnson as the clear #2 (6.34 = eventually a plus starter). “Nourzad has the feel and footwork for all run-blocking schemes and is strong enough to deal with a 0-technique lined up over him.”

3:01 C/G Nick Samac, Michigan St. (RS Senior). 6-4, 307 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl] Five-year player, three-year starter. Samac has a strong background in wrestling and shotput, both of which sync up well to OL skills. He also came in as the No. 5 center ahead of Zach Frazier in Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile with a “potential starter” grade and some comments that make him sound like an excellent fit for what we know about OC Arthur Smith’s game plan. “A three-year starter with good feet and technique, Samac could be in consideration for a move-blocking rushing attack. He is strong at the point of attack but will have limitations against NFL power.” Factor that with Smith’s preference for mobile centers and an outside zone running scheme and his stock is very strong from a Steelers POV.

3:01 QB Jordan Travis, Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅛, 200 lbs. with 9” hands. Turns 24 in May. Medical red flag for a busted ankle in November. Remember FSU, the Cinderella story of 2023 that didn’t make it into the playoffs despite going unbeaten? It happened because the Seminoles rode an elite defense one side of the ball and a star quarterback on the other – until injury ended his season and all the voters called it a wrap on the Noles’ ability to still compete with top-shelf opponents. That quarterback was Jordan Travis. A highly athletic player with good, consistent mechanics, a lightning release, a proven clutch gene, very good pocket presence, and exceptional leadership. The only real downsides to Jordan Travis are suboptimal size and average arm strength. It will take careful film work to judge his accuracy because flaws could hide behind the catch radius of his two ginormous targets in 2023: the 6-7 Johnny Wilson and 6-4 Keon Coleman. His mobility has to be ranked “special.” The triumphs of his 2023 run basically came from his ability to extend plays, improvise, and then use either his feet or his arm to make a little magic. The Combine didn’t do him any favors in the size and weight department, but you have to admire his ability to be the secret sauce between championship-caliber and a really tough out.

3:01 WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 193 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turns 24 in September. Crafty as they come, Pearsall is sort of smooth, high-IQ player with great hands, sophisticated route running skills, suddenness in stop/start/COD, and overall toughness. I’ve seen him called, “just a flat-out good football player,” which seems to be pretty apt. Probably a real asset from Day 1, but he may be capped at being a fan-favorite, move-the-chains receiver due to average NFL long speed. Only average YAC because he goes down when tackled due to limited play strength. A willing blocker who is once again limited by his lack of genuine oomph. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report ends in a Round 3 grade of 7.9 after balancing the “lack [of] top-end athletic traits and long speed” against the basically positive marks for everything else. Pearsall’s super-impressive Combine testing answered a lot of Ross’s questions with elite, top few-percent results in every category but height and weight.

3:01 WR Ja’Lynn “JAY-lin”) Polk, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1⅜, 203 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 22 in April. Polk has everything you want except elite, bursty COD quickness (9.46 RAS overall), though he is a fine route runner. He doesn’t have elite speed either, though what he has is still better than average, and his acceleration is elite. Polk was a deadly weapon in college, in part because QB Michael Penix routinely hit him in stride even on throws well down the field. But Polk contributed too by getting NFL-open much of the time and by winning most of his combat catches with a combination of size, body control, and hands of glue. He is also smart enough to beat zones, and obviously knows how to build chemistry with his QB. It adds up to a formidable move-the-chains prospect who will burn the defense deep if they ignore that part of his game. Tough, physical, and so devoted to football that he routinely brought an air mattress to the building so he could sleep over. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.1) says Polk “possesses good size but plays even bigger at the catch point” due to his body control and hands, and “adds subtle route running to the equation.” He ends with a comparison to the Bengals’ Tyler Boyd and this summary: “[Polk] isn’t a freak athlete when it comes to rare burst or quickness, but he’s a reliable receiver who can make the tough catches on possession downs that you want in a WR 2/3.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) complains about a lack of “ideal suddenness getting in and out of his breaks as a route runner.”

3:01 WR Malik Washington, Virginia by way of Northwestern (RS Senior). 5-8⅛, 192 lbs. with 30” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January. Team captain. Extremely short but also extremely stocky. Virginia’s offense ran through this young man. Lines up anywhere, though in the slot most of all, and does anything the coaches ask. Super quick with limited long speed. Tremendous hands and won’t leave an inch on the field unclaimed. But size does matter; he doesn’t have it, and he doesn’t have return skills to fall back on. PFN’s Shrine Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, which the Depot contingent on site fully supported. Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2-3 grade of 8.0) called a “human highlight reel…with no fear of going over the middle and playing in traffic…[who is] going to be a serious matchup nightmare in the right system at the NFL level.”

3:12 S Jaden Hicks, Wash. St. (Junior). 6-1⅞, 211 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in t/b/d. An all-purpose safety who is better in the box due to limited long speed, which he compensates for with solid coverage skills and a high football IQ. Hicks was tackling machine in college and solid across the board in all other roles. He’s occasionally guilty of going for the kill shot but reliably wraps up when things don’t line up too temptingly. Guaranteed to be a good special teams player. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 3) likes Hicks’ versatility as much as anything else, seeing patience as the main thing he needs to learn. “Too often he is fooled by play-action and tries to get downhill and active too quickly.” But as Coach T says, ”I’d rather say ‘whoa’ than ‘sic ‘em.’” This long and thorough Nov. 2023 article will tell you everything you want to know about Hicks’ background, development, attitude, and approach to the game. This goes to a late January TDN scouting profile.

3:12 Slot CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (Junior). 5-11⅜, 179 lbs. with 31” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 23 in October. Fantastic COD combined with instant burst, good speed, ferocity, top-tier football IQ, and the playmaker gene. Abrams-Draine embodies the Jack Russell Terrier meets CB stereotype who wins every contest until the big dogs find a way to impose their size. Had a mixed RAS score of 6.74. He’s very likely to excel in off coverage and zone but have a tougher time in press-man schemes. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3) emphasizes KAD’s background as a former WR and concludes “he has shown that he can hold his own on the outside but may be best suited for slot duties at least to start his NFL career. He has also only been a defensive back for three seasons and is still growing into the player he can be.” The NFL.com scouting report by Lance Zierlein notes the size limitations but ends with a Round 2-3 grade anyway because of the ball skills and the versatility to play so many roles and varieties in coverage.

3:12 CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee (Senior). 6-1, 196 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in January. His 2023 season ended with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Tall, strong, and long, Hadden works best out of press coverage where he can use those assets to take control of the play. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein reports that he can be a little tight in other coverages, which gives shifty route runners an edge on the COD front. Not that he’s bad in off or zone coverage. He isn’t. He’s just that much better in press. Long speed is a question mark that wasn’t answered at the Combine because he didn’t run a 40. A fine tackler when attacking receivers and screens, but much less eager to mix it up in run support.

3:12 OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington (Junior). 6-5, 308 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. Michael Penix, Washington’s QB, is left-handed, which means his blind-side protector played on the right rather than the left. That’s Roger Rosengarten. The scouting reports read a little bit like Steeler Nation’s cartoon version of Chuks Okorafor: amazingly quick-footed for someone this size, which could particularly suit Arthur Smith’s outside zone preference, lets Rosengarten get in the way of almost any pass rusher, and do better than that for the ones who rely on speed. Nice technique too, with an approach to the game that sounds a lot like the one espoused by Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer. He’s just a little light in the pants when faced with pure power, and it really shows up in the running game. A good NFL weight room will help with that, but something along those lines will probably be his final verdict when all is said and done. Compiled an elite 9.60 RAS but declined to do the bench press at the Combine. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile concludes by saying, “Rosengarten is a twitchy, aggressive and crafty player who needs to improve his functional strength before getting on an NFL field. But he has enough tools to work his way into a swing tackle role with starting potential down the road.” The gif-supported Depot scouting profile (Round-6 grade) also emphasizes lack of strength as a significant problem for someone who otherwise has good awareness and the technical foundation needed to play the position. Is that easier to fix if the team does indeed move to an outside-zone running attack? Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) notes that Rosengarten’s final game in the CFB championship was by far his worst of the season, leaving a poor last impression. The Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy argues that Rosengarten’s excellent performance during that week should move him from fringe-3rd to fringe-2nd consideration. The relatively long PFN scouting profile agrees on a fringe-3rd grade.

3:12 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama by way of Georgia (Senior). 6-0¼, 196 lbs. with 31” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turns 23 in June. If he’s even he’s leavin, and he also has the suddenness and COD to break those routes off and create separation. Burton has excellent hands, but seems to lack play strength, and it shows in his lackluster YAC ability. A field-stretcher who could be more than that after a few years of NFL coaching and strength training. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.8) expresses real doubt about Burton’s lack of physicality and want to, but nevertheless concludes that he “has the juice to be a deep thread in the league and operate in all facets of the game from a solid YAC receiver to a guy who can be a reliable intermediate/red zone threat.” Burton put up an impressive and well-rounded RAS of 9.05. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 2-3 grade) concludes that “Burton’s athletic profile and ball skills create confidence that he can become a solid WR2/3 in the league.”

3:12 WR Brenden Rice, USC by way of Colorado (Junior). 6-2, 208 lbs. with 33”arms and 9⅝” hands. Turns 22 in March. Have you heard of that new Hollywood spectacular coming to your TV in 2024? It’s called, Son Of Godzilla Jerry Meets The NFL! And you thought Marvin Harrison Jr. had big shoes to fill. Put the last name aside, though, and Brenden Rice is a fine prospect all on his own. He will be seriously considered as a Round 3-4 option for the big slot role – especially if interviews show anything like his father’s legendary work ethic. The skill set starts with his size, overall toughness, intensity, and tremendous blocking ability, with a sneaky athleticism that will outmatch every ILB and almost every S as well. One way or another, this is the sort of young man who makes himself a factor every play he is on the field regardless of whether he gets the ball. He also understands route trees and the other things that go into football IQ as you’d expect from someone who grew up in the industry. What’s missing is instant speed (though he was a good track athlete and understands how to stack defenders). OTOH, he made the Feldman Freaks list for a reason and has apparently hit 23 mph according to GPS. As the Maine lobsterman said about his 12-pound newborn, “Ayuh. That’ll do.” The weirdest thing is the way some scouting profiles praise him for the very things that others question. It’s a phenomenon I haven’t really seen before. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.8) says he plays like a power forward in basketball, consistently boxing out or fighting through defenders for the football as if their attempt to get in the way is an insult. Excels at fighting for YAC too.

3:12 WR Devontez “Tez” Walker, N. Carolina by way of Kent St. (Junior). 6-1½, 197 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9” hands. Turns 23 in June. A home run hitter with good size, tremendous 4.36 speed, the overall athleticism to compile a 9.91 RAS, plus proven ability to get open downfield and turn ordinary catches into explosive plays with his YAC ability. Drake Maye’s favorite receiver, Walker repeatedly beat CBs deep during Senior Bowl practices and in the game, only to drop the balls when they arrived – a complete departure from his 2023, sure-handed film. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jason Herbst (Round 2 grade of 8.5) focuses on Walker’s set of great releases, sudden burst that forces corners to give him some cushion, and elite speed to be leavin once he’s even. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) says “Walker is a tale of two receivers. He’s a long strider who will excel running [deep] routes, [but] when he’s asked to get in and out of breaks or make tighter turns, his lack of short-area footwork and route acumen make him substantially easier to cover.”

3:24 DT Justin Eboigbe (ee-BOYG-bee), Alabama (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 297 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 23 in April. An experienced, athletic, well-trained run stuffer who comes close to Pittsburgh’s physical requirements but is a little short on the juice needed to be more than a rotational guy (RAS of only 5.69). The gif-supported Depot scouting profile by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3-4) says Eboigbe can take on double-team blocks well enough and is “a complete mismatch for opposing TEs, who struggle to handle his sheer size and strength,” but has a pass rush that is basically limited to going straight through a blocker with strength and length. There are the normal leverage issues as well and “flashes” of extra ability with a solid floor justify a mid-round pick for any team seeking depth rather than a star.

3:24 EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-4¾, 259 lbs. with shorter 32⅝” arms and 10¼” hands. Turned 23 in January. Top 10-15 talent on an all-teams board. Started in Washington where he was medically retired due to a neck injury but came back to play in UCLA all through 2023 until opting out of his bowl game. Played well enough to win both the Hendricks Award and the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best defensive lineman. One of those players who catches every eye because he’s just different – so much so that many people use T.J. Watt as the player comp. Efram Geller’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (mid-1st) describes Latu as a “sack technician… with a full arsenal of moves” who has just about everything you’d want except eye-popping burst of the line of scrimmage.

3:24 EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn St. (Junior). 6-2⅞, 254 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 21 in January. Round 1 talent on an all-teams board. Robinson has elite burst, bend, and overall athletic talent, which could even improve his profile even more as he adds more grown-man strength. First in the class when it comes to pure potential. He’s also got very little sophistication at the pass-rushing craft, which means he’s barely started to become what he could be, a profile that T.J. Watt shared when he was coming out of Wisconsin. Robinson profiles as a true 3-4 OLB. Will get even better as he adds grown-man strength to his repertoire.

3:24 EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama (Junior). 6-2¾, 240 lbs. with amazing 34⅜” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 21 in February. Top-10 talent on an all-teams board. A model 3-4 OLB with the burst, bend, hands, strength, length, and technique to be a pro. Notably good in coverage too. Just not a perfect model because it’s all A- instead of A+.

3:24 EDGE Jared Verse, Florida St. by way of Albany (Junior). 6-3⅞, 254 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turns 24 in November. Top 10-15 talent on an all-teams board. Burst and bend; length and strength; quick and fast; and a self-made football player who clawed his way up. Everything starts with a totally dominant bull rush. You often read some variation of, “when he plays it’s like watching a bomb go off.” Round 1 stuff for sure. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts sums it up like this: “He has all the tools to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler with outstanding impact in both the run and pass game.”

3:24 ILB Cedric Gray, N. Carolina (Senior). 6-1½, 234 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. Turns 22 in October. Team captain and three-year starter. A good but not great athlete (8.02 RAS) who thrives in the box. Loves run support and is a good blitzer, good tackler. With sideline-to-sideline range, he is good enough in space to cover anyone who moves through his zone. Has room to get stronger and to develop in all the little ways. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report identifies processing speed as the main issue, and he also has difficulty disengaging from blocks. “His role was more of a Buck ILB, but I feel he would be better as a Mack… He has the potential to be a three-down ILB but right now the mental processing was not at the level you really need.”

3:24 CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest (RS Junior). 5-11⅞, 199 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 8¼” hands. Turned 22 in March. The assets include great short-area reaction, quickness, burst, ball skills, and COD, with click-and-close reaction that is as good as it gets, but his long speed is only good enough. Capable in both the slot and outside as a press man or zone defender but gives away far too much room when playing in off man. The tackling shows good intensity, but his technique could improve. PFN gave a fringe-1st grade, though this scouting profile by Daniel Kelly raises doubts about his “wanna” – which is odd because everyone else says the opposite. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 3 with grade of 7.6) admires the “nice blend of all-around athleticism and competitiveness,” particularly when it comes to toughness in both coverage and run support. The NFL.com scouting report by Lance Zierlein worries that his lost playing time in 2021 and 2022 (minor but niggling injuries) set his development behind by a bit. “Overall, the physical traits are ahead of the positional skills, but there is enough in place to project him as an eventual CB3.”

3:24 CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0⅛, 190 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in February. A wiry outside CB with four years of starting experience, who has make-up speed to burn, and the quick feet that tend to translate into the NFL. Put up a very impressive 9.41 RAS that’s probably even higher because of a weird outlier with poor jumps. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile says that Pritchett is a “long, slender outside corner who might have improved enough in off-man coverage for consideration in most coverage schemes.” Zone teams will like him most of all his click-and-close burst is so good, and that scheme tends to hide the occasional stickiness in Pritchett’s hips. He tries when it comes to tackling, but isn’t built to be good at it against NFL athletes, seems to understand that, and has trouble getting off WR blocks in any event. Needs to add play strength, to the point where one worries that he will get big-boyed against grown NFL men until he does. Questions have been raised about his football IQ in various forms, such as “instincts,” “recognition,” etc. The fluidity and quickness suggest he would be particularly effective in the slot.

3:24 T/G Kiran Amegadjie, Yale (Senior). 6-5, 323 lbs. with shame-a-condor 36⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Injured quad cost him a lot of the 2023 season when he was expected to show off his abilities. Even so, it’s fair to say that Amegadjie dominated his vastly less athletic competition, so he looks the part and acts the part, but…Yale? He amounts to a true boom-or-bust projection. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 4 with a grade of 7.5) uses the utter lack of competition, and the injured quad, as grounds for an early Day 3 grade, lower than many other reviewers. “If healthy, Amegadjie has the combination of core strength, length, and foot quickness to develop into a starting offensive tackle down the road.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sounds more like a Round 2-3 grade, writing that Amegadjie has “a rare blend of athletic traits and eye-popping length, [so] it might be a mistake to bet against the high number of boxes Amegadjie checks. His hand usage is a work in progress, and he hasn’t learned to consistently get into blocks with proper footwork and body control, but both issues are coachable and likely to be corrected.”

3:24 OT Javon Foster, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5½, 313 lbs. with long 34⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turns 24 in March. Team captain and three-year starter. Big, long, and strong with a lot of the assets you look for, such as length, strength, and mobility skills — both in the phone booth and out in space. Compiled an overall RAS of 7.67. The problem is that 2023 was the first year where he started to get it, and he still has major technical flaws in his footwork, hand usage, and punch. Brandon Thorn’s late-January scouting profile sums him up as “an ideal developmental pick who can be groomed into a contributor over time.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (Round 4 with a grade of 7.4) says: “Foster has a lot of experience, many good traits, [and] enough athleticism to play left or right tackle… The size and potential are there to be a starter, but at worst he’ll be a quality swing tackle in either a zone or power scheme.” Tom’s issues come down to “smoothing out his footwork, his hand usage, maintaining half-man alignment, improving his timing to the second level, continuing to add play strength, and being consistent on run blocks.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) says that Foster, “[is] very capable as a zone blocker… isn’t a natural knee-bender and that lack of leverage shows up as a drive blocker and when handling bull rushers…Foster lacks fluidity in his pass sets and proper footwork with certain run blocks, but he gets his job done.”

3:24 G/T Matt Goncalves, Pitt (RS Senior). 6-6¼, 327 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in January. Quick, strong, and at least average as an NFL athlete, but requires a year or three of solid coaching to fix fundamentals that would make him shaky against next level competition. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4) calls Goncalves, “a solid offensive lineman who is a technician in both the run and pass game…[and] has the upside to become a developmental starter, but he shouldn’t be counted upon to start right away unless in a pinch.”

3:24 C/G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas (Senior). 6-4½, 301 lbs. with short 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 23 in June. A good but not great technician with nice footwork and overall athleticism. Played guard until 2023 when he moved to center and did just fine. RAS of 9.64 measured as a guard, and 9.71 as a center. His agility, explosion, and 10-yard split measurements were all elite and his pure strength beyond elite. Thirty-nine bench press reps?! Very likely to have a long career but the majority of it may well be as a backup. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5) noted very little bad outside of a serious need for Limmer to clean up his punch. He made a point of saying that “Limmer was better than expected and played with an OL that had its struggles.” The quickness, mobility, attitude, and basic technique were all listed as solid or better with “impressive hand strength [that lets him] lock on to defenders and [not] let go.” The flaw comes down to the lack of special size and length. The verdict was, “athletic and mobile but undersized.” The scouting profile by the always-reliable Brandon Thorn (Round 4) had the exact same analysis up and down the line. “In pass protection, Limmer [shows] very good athletic ability and reactionary quickness to get to his spots and recover out of compromising positions. However, his narrow, lean build makes it a chore to consistently anchor against the bull rush and maintain the integrity of the pocket on pick attempts. Overall, Limmer is a very athletic, lean, nimble blocker with wiry strength who can strain to finish blocks…but his narrow frame and minimal girth likely pigeonholes his path… as a center-only in a zone-heavy scheme.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein offers a more lukewarm, average backup grade: “Limmer’s run blocking should create an NFL opportunity at center, but the pass protection must improve [due to] below average posture and base width in his [] sets [and] feet that get heavy, impacting reactive quickness with his mirror.”

3:24 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 190 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 8½” hands. Turns 23 in May. Team captain. Plays like an unusually short but very solid punt returner who studied Hines Ward for inspiration when it comes to blocking, fiery demeanor, and doing all the little extras to help his team win. He ended his college career with at least one pass caught in 36 consecutive games. Already a good runner with the native ability to be better. The weaknesses amount to merely professional speed, limited size (which shows in play strength) and the fact that he isn’t an acrobat in the air who can increase his naturally average catch radius. Interesting that he wins a lot of contested catches despite that handicap. This late January scouting profile has a good summary: “Ainias Smith is an electric playmaker [and return man] with the versatility to align all over the formation… A nightmare to cover in man… a mature and nuanced route runner but lacking the hips to snap off routes and explosion to threaten more experienced corners. Natural hands… and isn’t afraid to go over the middle.” This PFN scouting profile is the one that got me so excited: “A coach’s dream (does ALL the dirty work… Willing run blocker against LARGE humans… Experience at both WR and RB… [and even a] very willing pass protector.” Oh yes. Please, yes. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4-5 grade) says Smith is “a possession slot… with a somewhat unusual blend of elusiveness and power…who can run more complicated routes underneath while also offering the courage to work successfully into the middle of the field.” In the weaknesses section, Zierlein notes that Smith “appeared to be missing his second gear in 2023 after recovering from a fractured leg suffered in 2022… but started looking more like himself later in the season.”

3:24 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Junior). 5-11, 165 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¾” hands. Turns 21 in April. World. Class. Speed. A slender jet built of wire and carbon fiber who’s put up great numbers from both the slot and playing outside. Production has never gone down even with poor QB play, which supports his grade a lot. Also an expert punt and kick returner. A powerful NFL weapon if he doesn’t get shattered, but we already have Calvin Austin III on the team. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.3) ends with a comparison to Tank Dell, also noting that Worthy is a better route runner than Austin.