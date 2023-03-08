2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today I’ll be profiling UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

#1 DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON, QUARTERBACK, UCLA (SR.) 6020, 203 LBS.

Combine/Shrine Bowl invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand size Arm Length Wingspan Dorian Thompson-Robinson 6‘2,203 9 7/8 30 5/8 N/A 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.56 1.51 4.44 7.28 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1” 32.5 N/A

THE GOOD

— Has outstanding escapability

— Light on his feet making him easily able to shift the pocket

— Great zip on the football

— Wastes zero time in the quick game, getting his receivers the ball on time

— Average to above average accuracy

— Uses good mechanics overall

— Good overall ball placement

— Has athletic ability to make offense multidimensional as far as quarterback run game

The Bad

— Doesn’t always make the “gimme” throws, more often than not when throwing toward the sideline or directly over the middle of the field within 10 yards

— Doesn’t always take time to set correctly when throwing with pressure as he drifts backwards off his back foot

— Doesn’t have premium core strength, isn’t going to mow guys over for extra yards instead of going over or around

— Lacks desirable arm strength for the NFL, as you see him struggle to really hit guys on the vertical routes and place the ball in front of his guy rather than behind him

— In heavy rush situations he tends to let the football drift on him and float balls more rather than drilling them in the appropriate spot

— Makes the mental errors off and on throughout the game, instead of sliding or taking the sack in order to live to see another down, he throws in hopes his guy comes down with it

Bio

— Born November 14th, 1999 (23)

— Played in 50 career games

— Career stats: 10,710 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, 36 interceptions, 63.3% completion percentage

— Senior season: started all 13 games, 3,169 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns, 10 interceptions

— UCLAs all-time leader in total offense 12,236 all-purpose yards

— Honorable mention All-Pac 12, AP first-team All-Pac 12, 2x Coaches second team All-Pac 12

— Four star senior prospect from Las Vegas, Nevada chose UCLA over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, & Michigan, among many others

— During spring of 2019, Seth Makowsky, a mindset strategist, worked with DTR teaching him decision making under pressure

TAPE BREAKDOWN

One thing apparent on Thompson-Robinson’s tape, is that he’s a gamer. He’s a guy that’s going to dive for the first down your team needs, but he isn’t going to consistently make the smartest or most appropriate throw. What stands out is the way he rips the ball in the quick game or short passing game. He uses great zip on the ball as he threw a pass with a velocity of 62 mph at the combine. There is no question he can throw the heater, but it is really intermediate to deep that are to be more in question. Especially the deeper you look down the field. He’s a a fantastic athlete that’s going to extend a lot of plays and always keep the play alive.

Here I’d like to point out how crucial that quick thinking and proper zip on the football can be. You see simple curl routes on this play, and his ability to make the decision quickly. This laser fast decision and throw make the play, given that in most instances those safeties rolling down, or the linebackers in the middle of the field spot this and try to be the quarterback to that guy. The quick trigger is great, and allow the receiver to catch the football before contact.

This is a very calming sight to see if I’m a team that’s even mildly interested in DTR, because it shows a great level of maturity to stand and sit in the pocket the way he does especially for a guy of his athleticism. Typically, an issue you see with those guys is that they’re very trigger happy when it comes to taking off to scramble.

Great job here by Thompson Robinson, to drop the ball down in the basket to the open guy streaking down the sideline. Although, you’d like to see him put that ball out a little farther, great job to deliver the football and create splash for his team.

The ability to escape the pocket is essential in the game of football in 2023. The game has evolved, and this is the kind of player you want at that position. He’s already a very patient player in the pocket but having the wherewithal to know when to pull it is huge. Very cerebral when it comes to the sport is DTR. Nice job of him to gather himself and make a play that only a player of his athleticism can make.

Quick thinking doesn’t always mean you make the right decisions, clearly. He sees the blitz coming and instead of dropping to take the sack and live to see another down or throw it away he throws an inaccurate ball to the drag route and gets it tipped and picked off. Just a simple error in decision making.

CONCLUSION

Thompson-Robinson may be a bit of a project but has noteworthy ability and tape. He’s a guy who does tend to fade away a bit when facing pressure and throws with off mechanics, but in most all other aspects of his game he’s a mechanically impressive player. I’m afraid he may be a bit limited as far as what he can do schematically, but if he does end up in an offense that fits his style of play, he may have real potential to end up as a capable backup in the league.

This may be a bit of a popular comparison, but he has all the makings and play style of a Kyler Murray. Twitchy, athletic quarterback with a flashy play style, and above average rushing ability. Will Pittsburgh add to the quarterback room this off-season? I am under the assumption yes, but only time will tell. I probably like DTR more than others overall, but I see Thompson-Robinson as a late fourth, early fifth round guy.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Backup/Special-Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: Vs. USC (2022) Vs. Colorado (2022) Vs. Pittsburgh (2022) Vs. Stanford (2022)