2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Alabama S Jordan Battle

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Alabama safety Jordan Battle.

#9 Jordan Battle/S Alabama – 6’1 210 (Senior)

MEASURABLES

Player Ht/Wt Hand size Arm Length Wingspan Jordan Battle 6’1 210 N/A N/A N/A 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Great size and frame with bulk, physically imposing look

— Size creates hit power and ability to throw weight around, strong upper body to make arm tackles

— Impact player when he trusts what he reads what sees, able to click/close and drive on the ball downhill or in coverage

— Return threat with ball in his hands off INTs, nose for end zone

— Versatile and wore many hats in NFL-like defense

— Ball-searches as a tackler and looks to rip ball away while still being able to wrap up

— Able to turn and run in coverage, plays well in man coverage and stays in-phase

— Uses speed turn to take good angles to ball in zone coverage

— Great starting experience at top school

— Durable and didn’t miss time

The Bad

— Doesn’t always play to size, want to see him be more aggressive and trust himself

— Not the impact hitter his frame suggests, willing to be physical but tends to go for ball or not finish/help on the tackle, want to see consistent aggressive and hitter mentality

— Will miss tackles and get stiff-armed in the hole by running backs, needs to play to size

— Won’t always read and diagnosis in coverage, can get fooled and be late with his eyes

— Lacks true fit and home at NFL level

— Wasn’t as productive/impactful senior season

Bio

— 22 years old, turns 23 in December

— Three-year full-time starter, 44 career starts for Crimson Tide

— Career stats: 252 tackles (6.5 TFL) 6 INTs, three pick-sixes

— 2022: 71 tackles (0.5 TFL) 1 INT

— Third-team AP All-American in 2021 and 2022

— Became starter as a sophomore (made four starts freshman season)

— Four-star recruit from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, chose Alabama over Florida, Ohio State, Pitt, Michigan among many other offers

— Originally committed to Ohio State but pivoted to Alabama

— 27 tackles, three INTs as senior in high school

Tape Breakdown

Battle was a guy who caught my attention watching 2022 NFL Draft prospects a year ago. So it was exciting to turn the focus on him this season. Battle has prototypical size and looks good getting off the bus. At his best, he looks like a first round safety with a combination of size, hit power, instincts, and man coverage ability.

When he trusts his eyes, he does a great job breaking and making plays on the football, particularly coming downhill and driving on underneath throws. Made a living playing in underneath zone, reading the quarterback, and breaking on the ball. Examples.

Battle can also turn and run and cover over the top and has the ability to play man or zone coverage. He also has the size and willingness to tackle and I like his ball-search mentality, always trying to rip the football out but not at the expense of his ability to bring the ballcarrier to the ground.

But Battle didn’t always feel like a top prospect. His tape was hot and cold. He needs to be more aggressive as a tackler. Play to his size, scream downhill, and trust himself. He’s a little afraid of making a mistake. Twice in the games I watched of his, he was stiff-armed pretty badly, including by Texas RB Bijan Robinson, one of the top prospects at his position in this year’s draft.

In these two clips, I see similar issues. In the first, he goes to play the ball and doesn’t impact the catch point, partly responsible for allowing the reception here. In the second, he doesn’t help gang tackle and pulls up too early and the Georgia tight end is able to score.

And in Alabama’s upset loss to Tennessee, Battle allowed the reception that set up the Volunteers’ game-winning kick. He reads the route, sees the quarterback stare and pump, but doesn’t drive on it until it’s too late. This should’ve been a breakup, not a catch.

Conclusion

Overall, Battle had plenty of highs and lows on tape. The talent is there and physically, he isn’t missing much. He isn’t an A+ athlete but he can align all over a defense and more than hold his own. If he can buy into all the tools he has, he has the talent to be a starting caliber safety. He works best in a zone/quarters heavy defense where he can align close enough to the LOS to play the run and be able to turn and run to carry the seams without asking him to cover a ton of land in coverage. My NFL comp for him is Chuck Clark but Battle can be better than that with the right coaching.

Projection: Early-Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – 3rd Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: vs Georgia (2021), vs LSU (2021), at Texas (2022), at Tennessee (2022)