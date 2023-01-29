2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Missouri EDGE Isaiah McGuire

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Missouri EDGE Isaiah McGuire.

#9 Isaiah McGuire/EDGE Missouri – 6’4 266

MEASURABLES

Player Ht/Wt Hand size Arm Length Wingspan Isaiah McGuire 6’4, 266 N/A N/A N/A 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Great build, fills out frame with long arms, sturdy build overall

— Strong upper body, plays run well and holds point of attack, knocks tight ends back in run game

— Plays with good leverage and hand placement, shows power on his punch

— Bends well through contact and able to turn the corner, loose ankles

— Smart pass rusher, plays with a plan and counters well based off tackle’s set

— Able to adjust pass rush move on the fly and doesn’t run himself out of the play

— Active hand use and plays with good energy, doesn’t get locked up and works hard to stay clean

— Shows bit of versatility, able to play hand up/hand down, experience at both DE spots and a bit of work off-ball along with work as three-tech

— Good motor and chase to the ball

— Solid starting experience and good production

The Bad

— Average get-off and explosiveness

— Looks stiffer in space and struggles to change direction in open grass, doesn’t have great straight-line speed

— Lacks go-to pass rush move

— Holds point of attack well but needs to more consistently shed blocks in run game

— Won’t be an asset dropping into coverage

— Doesn’t have upside to be high-impact pass rusher

Bio

— 30 career starts

— Career: 117 tackles (32 TFL), 17.5 sacks, 4 FFs

— 2022: 40 tackles (14 TFL) 8.5 sacks 2 FFs

— Three-star recruit from Tulsa, Oklahoma, chose Missouri over Tulsa as only other FBS offer

— Team hired dedicated EDGE rusher coach in 2022 (Kevin Peoples)

— Chose to stay at Missouri despite head coach getting fired after freshman season

— Considered “late bloomer” out of high school

— On track & field team (shot put) in addition to football in high school

— Father, Tarrick, played TE for Oklahoma State in the 90s, now a Texas police officer

— Was primarily raised by his mother in Oklahoma

Tape Breakdown

With impressive size and a trip to the Senior Bowl upcoming, Isaiah McGuire is a guy I wanted to check out. In a world of small, one-note speed rushers who try to dip the edge, McGuire is the opposite. He’s big, long, and strong. He holds up against the run and creates stalemates at the point of attack against OTs and pullers while being able to knock back tight ends in the run game.

McGuire is a smart pass rusher who rarely takes himself out of the play. Though he doesn’t have elite physical traits to win, he adjusts well mid-rush and responds to the set of the tackle. If the tackle sets wide and he has the B gap open with the guard blocking away, he’ll counter inside. If his edge rush doesn’t work, he’ll spin inside to avoid getting pushed up the arc. McGuire has active hands and works hard to stay clean as a rusher.

While he’s an average athlete, he does show the ability to bend through contact. He has ankle flexibility to flatten and corner and shows the ability to finish on the ball.

But he lacks a go-to pass rush move and though he plays with energy and active hands, he’s hot and cold as a pass rusher. McGuire lacks twitch and explosiveness and won’t be a high-impact pass rusher. While he’s solid against the run, he needs to get off blocks more consistently and he lacks the foot speed to defend perimeter runs.

He has played with his hand up and moved around a bit, though he won’t be much of an asset dropping into coverage. His game seems relatively maxed out though developing his pass-rush arsenal will help improve his game off the edge.

Conclusion

McGuire is a solid strongside end/outside linebacker with scheme versatility, able to play as a 3-4 EDGE or 4-3 defensive end, important for hybrid systems where lines between even and odd fronts have blurred. He shouldn’t be counted on as a team’s #1 pass rusher. But for teams who ask their EDGE players to set a physical edge and play the run hard and don’t have their guys drop into coverage much, McGuire is a solid fit who should be able to rotate in as a #3 player, though he’s not slam-dunk starter material. My NFL comp is Jabaal Sheard/Pernell McPhee, two solid though unspectacular EDGE players.

Projection: Late Day Two-Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – 4th Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: vs Kentucky (2022), at Kansas State (2022), vs Arkansas (2022)