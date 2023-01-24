2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today we’ll be profiling Georgia Offensive Tackle Broderick Jones.

#59 BRODERICK JONES, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, GEORGIA (JR.) 6040, 310 LBS.

Combine Invite TBD

MEASURABLES

Player Ht/Wt Hand size Arm Length Wingspan Broderick Jones 6’4 / 310 N/A N/A N/A 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Lean frame, very fit body

— Smooth pass sets, drops back with speed and balance

— Quality depth on vertical sets

— Strong initial punch on first contact, can land punishing blows to defenders

— Moves laterally well, pulls and can operate as the lead blocker for plays outside the hashes

— Impressive anchor, maintains base, and can stonewall once the engagement gets too far into the pocket

— Good flexibility, leverages well to knock defenders off-balance and take them out of the play

— High-energy leg drive to overpower defenders and work them away from the ball

— Accurate move blocker, lands onto blocks, and positions himself with momentum to clear the defender

— Keeps head on a swivel, constantly scanning to pick up new pursuing defenders or help out along the offensive line

THE BAD

— Smaller Frame than teams may prefer out of the tackle position

— Inexperienced with only one full season as a starter on the offensive line

— Looks to turn out blocks which can leave him prone to giving up the inside if it fails

— Needs to improve latching onto blocks when working as a move blocker

— Gets over his feet at times leaving him prone to balance issues with more experienced rushers ready to take advantage of that

BIO

— True junior prospect from Lithonia, Georgia

— 21 years old, turning 22 in May

— Started 19 total games in his career with the Bulldogs (4 in 2021, 15 in 2022)

— Was a part of the fourth-highest-scoring offense in college football in 2022

— Shared offensive line with fellow draft prospects Warren McClendon & Warren Ericson as well as Sedrick Van Pran, who opted to return for the 2023 season.

— Majoring in Sports Management

— Was a consensus five-star recruit, ranking as high as #5 overall recruit nationally by Rivals.com

— Played offensive and defensive line in high school, and recorded four sacks in his senior season

— Named to the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team in 2021, and named to the AP All-SEC Team in 2022

TAPE BREAKDOWN

We start in the season opener taking a look at Broderick Jones’ (#59) work in the passing game. Watch below as he is able to work with the speed-rushing edge trying to beat Jones deep on the outside. Jones is able to work vertically with him while matching his angle by giving up a little ground in his set. Yet meeting and stalling DJ Johnson (#2) at the point of engagement to where Bennett is kept completely clean and unrushed. This kind of rep goes a long way in establishing trust for a QB you’re protecting the blindside of.

Now we flash forward to the national championship game, Broderick Jones gets matched against Terrell Cooper (#95) and is able to get his hands inside to stall the defensive end for enough time to let Bennett find Brock Bowers over the middle. The rep isn’t perfect, Jones’ feet aren’t able to stay planted, but the fact he remained engaged and matched Cooper’s feet to reflect him in his drop showcases the athletic ability and natural play strength Jones brings to the table.

On this second-down snap in the red zone, Broderick Jones is tasked with picking up linebacker Dee Winters (#13). Jones shows off his best trait in both his run and pass blocking skillset, and that’s his ability to turn out blocks. Winters had been a menace for all of the playoffs, and on this first-quarter play, Jones allowed him to get depth in the backfield and took him out of the play entirely.

Jones turning out blocks isn’t just something he does with pass-rusher attacking deep though, watch below as Jones is able to latch onto LB Noah Sewell (#1) and take him into the backfield, paving a clear open lane for the run play, and clearing Sewell from any possibility of having an impact on the play.

The turning blocks out and away is excellent stuff, but Jones also proves his ability to work as a downfield blocker as well. Here below, we see him in the national championship as he works a bit out wide to launch and clear out LB Marcel Brooks (#9) on the play. Helping keep QB Stetson Bennett’s path clear all the way to the end zone.

Jones isn’t necessarily the cleanest mover in space, as you can see on the play below where he pulls again on a run against TCU. There is a bit of stiffness rather than a full-throttle burst that you may get out of the league’s best at the tackle position. However, Jones still lays down a quality block on CB Josh Newton (#24) who is supposed to be the key containment on the outside. While it’d be ideal to see Jones latch onto Newton and clear him completely, Jones being able to get out and stay in front of an athletic cornerback is still very promising for his athletic projection to the NFL.

We continue to see some pulling work in the snap below as Broderick is working outside for a screen pass to TE Brock Bowers (#19)

In this play, Jones helps TE Darnell Washington seal off DE DJ Johnson (#2) in order to keep the pathway clear for Bowers to break into the second level and potentially make a play. While Washington might’ve been able to keep Johnson in his grips, the move from Jones shows an understanding of taking the safe option and handling business. His IQ is constantly on display during Georgia games, and this is just one of many examples.

For the final play we have another outside pass in which Jones is required to move laterally as a blocker. He doesn’t need to cover much ground before getting into his block with DL Brandon Dorlus (#3) but as both seem to lose balance, the block becomes a game of recovery. Jones wins this battle, resetting his base and getting Dorlus turned inside while the football works outside. This type of ability to control blocks even when working to regain control of his own body is very impressive and showcases a lot of natural strength as a blocker.

CONCLUSION

Jones is a prospect to be excited about in an offensive tackle class that has been labeled as “underwhelming”. With his natural athleticism, quality anchor strength, and ability to move and eradicate defenders, he should be a problem for defenders at the next level. He’s got a great blend of size, speed, and power to be able to profile well at left tackle, and could be a long-term piece for a franchise looking to add protection on the offensive line.

He will be in contention with the likes of Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Paris Johnson Jr (Ohio State), and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) to be the first tackle off the board, and could go as early as the top 10. My pro comparison is Jake Matthews of the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones is dependable as a blocker and can be effective in both zone and power-blocking looks. While left tackle isn’t the only position that needs improving on the Steelers’ offensive line, landing someone at the position to play at a high level on a rookie contract would be a huge step towards building a contender, and if Jones is on the board at pick 17, he’s well worth the consideration.

Projection: Early to Mid-Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.7 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: vs Oregon (2022), at South Carolina (2022), vs LSU (2022), vs TCU (2023)