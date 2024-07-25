Watch: Broderick Jones Shows Troy Fautanu The Ropes At Right Tackle

The speed in which the young offensive line can jell together for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 will be one of the most important developments for the offense this season. Over the last two drafts, the Steelers have added five offensive linemen, including three over the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Last year’s first-round pick, OT Broderick Jones, is still growing as a player in his own right, but that isn’t stopping him from coaching up the rookies on the first day of training camp practice.

In a video clip posted by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on X, Jones can be seen giving instruction to rookie first-round OT Troy Fautanu after practice.

The first-team offensive line to start camp included Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and Jones remaining on the right side, but the plan is for Jones to kick back over to the left and insert Fautanu at right tackle once he is ready.

Like Jones, Fautanu played the majority of his time in college on the left side of the Washington Huskies’ offensive line. He has noted the difficulty of switching sides. Fortunately, he has Jones to help show him the ropes. Other than one start filling in for an injured Moore last season, Jones played almost exclusively on the right side out of his natural position. Since he has been through that process recently, he probably makes for a great teacher to Fautanu.

This also speaks to the leadership of Jones, which is a great sign as he enters his second season at just 23 years old. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke of Broderick Jones as an emerging leader at the end of the 2023 season. He compared him to Maurkice Pouncey in that way and said he is quickly becoming the leader of the room.

The sooner that Fautanu can feel comfortable at right tackle, the sooner Jones can move back over to the left side. As a 23-year-old rookie, it shouldn’t be long before Fautanu is running with the first-team offense.