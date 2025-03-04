DeFabo: Najee Harris Appears ‘Far More Likely’ To Leave Steelers In Free Agency Than Re-Sign

In just eight days the NFL’s new year will start at 4 PM/ET on March 12, opening up free agency officially. There, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of players set to hit the open market, including running back Najee Harris.

Coming off a 1,043-yard season on the ground in 2024, Harris should have plenty of suitors on the open market due to his durability and physical running style. Though the Steelers declined his fifth-year option last May, they have kept open the line of communication with Harris and haven’t ruled out the former first-round pick returning for a continued stay in the Steel City.

But for The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, it appears “far more likely” that Harris will be playing elsewhere in 2025 and beyond. In a piece for The Athletic Tuesday morning, DeFabo wrote about some of the things he heard regarding the Steelers coming out of the Combine and dished on Harris and his free agency.

“Even though the Steelers are keeping that line of communication open, Harris appears far more likely to be playing elsewhere than the GM’s public comments made it seem. Even if the Steelers do in fact want Harris back, he has an enormous say in where he goes,” DeFabo writes, according to The Athletic. “I can tell you from covering Harris on a daily basis that he was probably the player who took losing most personally in recent years and that he certainly heard the outside critics who have blasted the Steelers from the moment they used a first-round pick on a running back.”

DeFabo is initially referring to the comments made by GM Omar Khan last Tuesday at the start of the Combine, stating that the Steelers haven’t closed the door on re-signing Harris. A few days later, the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers and Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson met at the Combine, and that there appeared to be support from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in regard to re-signing Harris.

Nothing has happened yet, though there is still time. However, it’s a great draft for running backs, and the Steelers could get one on a rookie deal who could provide the same production as Harris.

Longtime Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly recently reported that the “ship has sailed” on the Steelers re-signing Harris. He added recently that he believes the meeting at the Combine with Harris’ representatives was just the Steelers “covering their rear end” in regard to the veteran running back.

Despite not having his fifth-year option picked up and his time in Pittsburgh seemingly coming to a close after just one contract, Harris had a strong career in Pittsburgh and remains a solid running back. He rushed for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons — something no other running back in the NFL has done in that span.

The 2024 season looked like it was going to be a breakout year for Harris in Arthur Smith’s scheme as he started the season strong, ripping off three straight 100-yard games against the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and New York Giants in Weeks 6-8. But after the bye week, Harris and the Steelers’ run game fell apart.

Durability and toughness are huge calling cards for Harris, who has 1,097 carries and another 180 receptions across four seasons and hasn’t missed a game. But despite all of those touches, he’s lacked explosive production, managing just 4.3 yards per touch, which is ahead of only Ezekiel Elliott among NFL running backs with at least 750 touches in that span.

Though the door remains open for Haris to return to Pittsburgh in 2025, DeFabo believes it’s more likely the former Alabama star heads elsewhere for the second part of his NFL career.