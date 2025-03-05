DeFabo: Tyler Shough ‘The Most Intriguing Rookie QB’ Option For Steelers

Back in May 2021, a mock draft had the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting QB Tyler Shough in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Almost four years later, let’s just say that a lot has happened since then. Some still believe they could—even should—draft him, but certainly not in Round 1.

The once-imagined Steelers successor to Ben Roethlisberger, Tyler Shough had a roundabout college career. He has talent, but he didn’t always look like a 25-year-old playing against 20-year-olds. And a 25-year-old quarterback should always look his age in college.

There has been a lot of debate over whether Pittsburgh should draft a quarterback at all. This is deemed one of the weaker classes in many years, and they don’t have a shot at the top name. If Shedeur Sanders fell to 21, that would be an—interesting conversation. But beyond that, Tyler Shough might make the most sense for a swing from the Steelers, Mike DeFabo writes.

“The most intriguing rookie QB to me, based on potential and draft position, is Louisville’s Tyler Shough”, the Steelers beat writer argued for The Athletic. “He is 25 years old (and will turn 26 during his rookie season), which means he has a ton of experience but is also closer to his ceiling than others. He brings a 6-foot-5, 224-pound frame and spent last season working with head coach/QB whisperer Jeff Brohm. If he slides into Day 3 or if [Omar] Khan can pick up another Day 2 pick somehow, perhaps he’s the one that makes sense if the Steelers are throwing a dart at the board”.

Given the weak class, there is no promise the Steelers will have a shot at Tyler Shough in the fourth round. Beyond Cam Ward and Sanders, Will Howard and Jaxson Dart might be the most likely names to go earlier. Of course, you could make a case for Jalen Milroe, for example, but the point remains.

The Steelers go into the 2025 NFL Draft with only one pick in each of the first five rounds. They have no sixth-round picks but two seventh-round picks. Without trading a future pick or a player, it’s hard to imagine them picking up another early selection. Of course, if the Steelers were to trade George Pickens, then perhaps they could wager a third-round pick on Tyler Shough.

The thing about drafting quarterbacks, of course, is that you can’t hit on one if you don’t take one. Many hold the philosophy that if you don’t have a franchise quarterback, you have to keep taking swings. The Steelers don’t have one, regardless of which veteran they sign, but is Tyler Shough the best swing?

As a 25-year-old quarterback, he is obviously closer to his ceiling than most, but with a lower floor. The Steelers took the low-floor option in Kenny Pickett, though Shough is arguably the more talented player. And he wouldn’t cost them a first-round pick. But he would cost them another potential starter at another position.