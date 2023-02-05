2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: USC OG Andrew Vorhees

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling USC OG Andrew Vorhees.

#72 Andrew Vorhees/OG USC – 6’6 325 (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Andrew Vorhees 6’6 325 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Big frame, carries weight well

— Aggressive, nasty demeanor who pushes weight around in run game

— Shows consistent leg drive and finish, looks to pancake and put defenders into the ground

— Good burst and snap out of stance, plays with largely good pad level despite his height in the run game

— Flexible with good knee bend

— Strong anchor in pass protection, excellent grip strength and plays with consistently tight hands, routinely stalls out bull rushes

— Able to pull and function in space, experience on skip and square pulls and can kick out and log

— Good athlete with light feet

— Looks for work in pass protection

— Experienced and comfortable with aggressive, “on-body” pass sets

— Plenty of experience and versatile, started games at three different positions

The Bad

— Tendency to get top heavy as a run blocker

— Inconsistent identifying and picking up stunts, can be late with his eyes

— Looks lost in space on screens, needs to do better job identifying targets

— Will have to fight height against smaller/shorter defensive linemen

— Older than typical prospect

— History of lower body injuries

Bio

— 37 career starts for the Trojans

— 25 starts at RG, eight at LG, 4 at LT

— Just turned 24 years old

— Started final nine games of freshman year in 2017 at RG

— Graduated high school a year early

— Had meniscus surgery in spring of 2018

— Needed foot surgery early in 2019 season, playing only two games and redshirting (three month rehab)

— Battled injuries the latter half of his 2022 season

— Four-star recruit from Kingsburg, California, chose USC over Oregon, UCLA, and Boston College among many tohers

— Married in 2018

Tape Breakdown

Vorhees is as mean as the character on the big screen. With interesting size, he’s best known for his run blocking and people-moving ability with great leg drive and good leverage along the interior despite his his height. He’s physical and looks to finish and routinely buries linemen into the ground, a true asset on man/duo schemes.

He’s the left guard in all these clips.

What’s perhaps most interesting about him is his work in pass protection. Specifically to the Steelers, he takes some of the same on-body sets offensive line coach Pat Meyer teaches. Some examples of these forward sets that make him a scheme fit in Pittsburgh.

More broadly, he has the size and anchor to stall out bull rushes. Vorhees sits in his stance and plays with good bend and light feet with great grip strength to hold and sustain his blocks.

Left guard here. He loses on his initial punch but he’s able to re-fit and punch to stall it out.

He still will have to fight his height, high-cut and leggy and that could pose an issue against short and quicker one-gapping defensive tackles. Vorhees tends to look last when uncovered, inconsistent in stunt pickup and recognition or working out in space on screens.

There some medical concerns too, a history of foot/knee/ankle injuries that aren’t great signs for a taller and heavier lineman like Vorhees. He’s also 24 years old and you have to wonder how much his game can grow.

Conclusion

Still, he’s a combination of powerful and athletic that is a strong scheme fit in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were predominantly an inside zone and duo run team last year and Vorhees fits well in that system. He can also pull and allow the Steelers to run more gap schemes, too. It was a little challenging to find a comp that worked best but I pegged him closest to Orlando Franklin, who spent most of his career at tackle – Vorhees played there at USC too – but profiles the same in body type and strengths/weaknesses.

Projection: Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: at Stanford (2022), at Oregon State (2022), at Utah (2022), vs Notre Dame (2022)