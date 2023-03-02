2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Kansas State Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

#91 Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State (Jr.) — 6040, 255

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Felix Anudike-Uzomah 6040/255 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Filled out frame with good length

— Plethora of pass rush moves: stab-club, two-hand swipe, push-pull, swim, all seen on tape

— Not an elite bender, but has the bend to get under tackles and rip through

— Uses length to bull rush in pass game and stack and shed in run game

— Has necessary lower body strength to bull rush and set the edge

— Was significantly better at setting edge vs. run in 2022 vs. 2021

— Quick first step to shoot gaps in run game

— High motor: is always fighting through rep



The Bad

— His first step when coming off the edge isn’t as effective as it was inside, and won’t win with flat-out speed

— Played a lot in the interior 4, 4i technique in the 3-3-5, hindered his potency as a pass rusher

— Could stand to improve his conditioning, got noticeably tired on long drives

— Would like to see him look to get his hands up in the passing lanes more when he doesn’t win

— A lot of off-balance pass rush reps

— More snaps than you’d like to see without a rush plan

— Rarely saw him try to counter inside when coming off the edge

— Not fluid a mover, suffers from a tight lower body seen in his cornering and change of direction

Bio

— 97 tackles, 26.5 Tackles for Loss, 20.5 sacks, 8 Forced Fumbles, 1 pass deflection in 27 career starts

— 2022 Third Team All-American

— 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

— 2022 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

— 2021-22 First Team All-Big 12

— 2021 Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year

— Just turned 21 on January 24, 2023

— Originally committed to NDSU before picking Kansas State

— Rated a three-star recruit coming out of HS by 247 sports

— Played at Lee’s Summit High School outside of Kansas City, Mo.

— Majoring in Social Sciences

Tape Breakdown

One of the most intriguing edge rushers of this year’s NFL Draft class is Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year put up 8.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss helping Kansas State claim their first Big 12 Title since 2012.

When you turn on Anudike-Uzomah’s game film, his diverse and effective pass-rush techniques are immediately apparent and the numbers back it up. Per PFF, over his three-year career, he has a win rate of 17.3% and a pressure rate of 13.9%. Let’s take a closer look at some of the moves he utilizes.

He possesses a perfect blend of size, speed, and bend to beat offensive tackles. Below against Texas Tech, Anudike-Uzomah deploys a two-hand swipe. He threatens a speed-to-power bullrush, but just as he’s about to engage, he jumps back to the outside, swiping the tackle’s hands, while effectively pulling himself through. Then, he’s able to continue to effectively win the rep by turning the corner and sacking the QB.

Anudike-Uzomah’s hand usage is a fun watch. He executes violent swipes and punches to break through the offensive lineman’s arms before turning the corner, showcasing his impressive technique and power.

Anudike-Uzomah’s remarkable flexibility, commonly referred to as his “bend,” is arguably his best trait. Despite standing at 6’4″ and weighing 255 pounds, he consistently gets underneath offensive tackles when rushing off the edge, thanks to his impressive flexibility.

Anudike-Uzomah’s game is not limited to finesse alone, as he also possesses considerable power. He pairs his long arms and sturdy lower body to effectively use in his bullrushes. There were a ton of reps like these where even though he didn’t get home, his power and high motor allowed him to collapse the pocket and disrupt the play.

Anudike-Uzomah’s experience playing in Kansas State’s 3-3-5 defense allowed him to play various positions, including the 4 and 4i techniques. While his overall effectiveness may be somewhat reduced when playing inside, he still managed to demonstrate some of his pass-rushing skills.

Below, he uses a push-pull technique in combination with a swim move, to break free and deliver a hit on the quarterback.

One potential concern with Anudike-Uzomah is his limited experience playing standing up, particularly if he were to be drafted into a 3-4 defensive system. He has only played a handful of snaps this way, which means that it could take some time for him to adjust and become comfortable without his hand down.

Watch here as he’s off-balance the snap and easily gets eaten up by the tackle the QB has to scramble.

There was little evidence of successful inside counters in the games I watched of Anudike-Uzomah. While he possesses impressive outside moves, he will need to develop more inside counters to keep NFL tackles from anticipating his moves and neutralizing his effectiveness.

Here, he attempts a spin that looks fluid but gets destroyed by the guard looking for work.

He will likely find it easier to execute his moves with greater frequency when he is not consistently playing on a three-man line. The opportunity to play in different formations could provide him with more flexibility and enable him to utilize his inside moves more effectively.

Turning to Anudike-Uzomah’s run defense, his exceptional length is once again a valuable asset. He effectively uses it to keep offensive linemen at bay, and his functional strength allows him to shed blocks and locate the ball carrier.

NFL coaches often live by the mantra of “no edge, no chance,” and Anudike-Uzomah has made significant strides in this area from 2021 to 2022. Although there is still room for improvement, he displayed impressive edge-setting ability in his final college game against Alabama.

Anudike-Uzomah’s motor is relentless. He doesn’t give up on plays, whether he’s fighting through double or triple teams or chasing down running backs and receivers downfield, his pursuit will bring a valuable element to any NFL defense.

Conclusion

Felix Anudike-Uzomah has an intriguing skill set and is already polished as a pass rusher. He’ll be able to contribute right away to a team as a situational pass rusher. While he needs to continue developing in the run game before becoming a full-time starter, his significant improvement in edge-setting from 2021 to 2022 suggests a promising trajectory. It may take some time to get comfortable as a full-time edge after playing a large chunk of snaps inside for Kansas State in the 3-3-5, but it’s where he’ll ultimately flourish.

Given the lack of consensus in this year’s EDGE class, it’s possible that Anudike-Uzomah’s name could be called towards the end of the first round, but the second round seems like a more likely spot for him. While it remains to be seen how he’ll perform at the NFL combine (writing this pre-combine), I believe he has the potential to put up solid numbers. When I watched him play, I couldn’t help but think of Jabaal Sheard, who had a successful 11-year career as a good-but-not-great athlete with great length, active hands, and a relentless motor. Like Sheard, Anudike-Uzomah may not become an elite player at the next level, but he has the potential to be a solid contributor for years to come.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of quality depth behind their star edge rushers, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The impact of Watt’s absence in the first half of the 2022 season was deeply felt in the team’s pass rush department. Felix Anudike-Uzomah presents a promising option as the third edge rusher off the bench. He can be expected to provide solid pass-rush skills, while also developing further in terms of his physicality, similar to how Highsmith was utilized through his rookie season. If the team is looking to add Anudike-Uzomah to the fold, their picks at 32 or 49 could be a great spot for him to come off the board.

Projection: Early Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: Texas (2022), Alabama (2022), TCU (2022), Texas Tech (2021), Baylor (2021), Oklahoma State (2021)