2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Pittsburgh offensive tackle Carter Warren.

#77 Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (G-Senior) — 6053, 323 Lbs.

Shrine Bowl Invite

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Carter Warren 6053, 323 9 1/8″ 35″ 84 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A

The Good

-Terrific overall length and hand usage

-Possesses a powerful snatch/trap in his pass sets that he wins consistently with

-Really good footwork overall to mirror/match and change directions in pass sets

-Plays with a well-balanced, wide base

-Rarely finds himself off balance in pass sets, allowing him to change directions with ease

-Shows consistent ability to anchor quickly and limit penetration against speed-to-power and bull rushes

-Comfortable shooting hands together or using independent hands in pass protection to vary up his looks

-Quick, efficient kick to gain depth in pass set

-Sound spatial awareness to pick off free defenders

The Bad

-Run blocking a real concern; lacks that overall power, aggression in that area of his game

-More content winning stalemates as a run blocker than actually attempting to displace defender

-Tends to slip off blocks too often far too easily in the run game

-Needs to add serious functional strength

-On the much older side for a prospect, having turned 24 in January

-Tape shows a number of communication breakdowns and issues with penalties

-Seems to lack aggressive mindset throughout games

-Medicals a real concern after missing much of 2022 season and All-Star circuit; Combine will be key for him

Bio

-Named a team captain in 2022, playing just four games before missing rest of season

-At Pitt, saw action in 38 career games, starting 34 games at left tackle for the Panthers

-Named Second Team All-ACC left tackle in 2021 behind Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw after helping the Panthers average 41.4 points per game and 486.6 yards per game

-Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2021 after win over Clemson; didn’t allow a sack in that game and helped Pitt rack up 464 yards against Clemson

-Redshirted as a true freshman in 2017 and then didn’t see action in 2018 before winning starting left tackle job in training camp ahead of 2019 season

-One of the most decorated offensive linemen in New Jersey history, chose Pitt over Michigan State, Syracuse, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State and Maryland

-Cousin of former Rutgers and NFL offensive lineman Keith Lumpkin, who spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts in 2016

-Invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, where he did not participate in practices or the game, but went through interview process and medical checks/measurements

Tape Breakdown

If he would have followed quarterback Kenny Pickett into the 2022 NFL Draft last season, Pittsburgh Panthers left tackle Carter Warren would likely have been a Day 2 pick after coming off of a terrific season protecting Pickett’s blindside.

Instead, Warren made the surprise decision to head back to Pitt for another season. While there, Warren was voted a team captain and got off to a strong start as the blindside protector for new quarterback Kedon Slovis. But, things fell apart for Warren due to an unidentified injury, forcing him to miss all but four games and keeping him out of the all-star circuit after the season, leaving his status up in the air for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Despite the injury that kept him off the field, along with his age (24 entering the 2023 NFL Draft), Warren looks like a rather solid prospect overall in a deep offensive tackle class in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The thing that jumps out on tape with Warren is his overall footwork and hand usage at the position. With 34-inch arms, he’s able to reach many pass rushers without compromising his position overall. Add in the footwork to easily recover, mirror and match the moment of the pass rusher and you gets wins like this one tape.

Western Michigan’s defensive end did a great job of consistently fighting and trying to counter multiple times even as Warren stayed with him. It’s just a very good rep overall from Warren. The footwork is really good here from the 323-pound tackle.

It was all over his tape, even early on in 2022 against West Virginia.

Warren moves extremely well in pass protection for his size. He has light feet, gains control with his hand usage and stays square to the defender throughout the rep to seal off the edge, forcing the pass rusher to take an even deeper route to the quarterback, all but taking himself out of the play.

He’ll see more advanced push rushers in the NFL without a doubt, but his footwork is advanced entering the NFL.

Throughout his tape, Warren possesses a serious snatch/trap to defeat pass rushers.

Here against Virginia Tech in 2021, he put it on display early on. I love the way he’s patient in his pass set, getting a good initial kick to gain depth and doesn’t rush to throw his hands, letting the defender make first contact. As soon as that happens, Warren wins.

Watch the way he chops down the long-arm attempt with his right arm and then yanks to the turf with his left arm, resulting in a quick, clean win on the edge. That’s teach-tape there.

He’s not the most powerful tackle out there, and while I do have concerns with his overall functional strength, Warren anchors very well.

Virginia Tech was arguably his best game as a Panther in 2021. He is late throwing his hands here, allowing the pass rusher to get into his chest, but he doest a fantastic job of utilizing the hop technique to reset twice, anchor and hold up in pass protection, allowing Pickett to get the throw off in a clean pocket.

Giving ground is good in situations like this, especially when you know you can utilize the hop technique to win like Warren does.

Sometimes Warren can play with a high pad level. That will happen at nearly 6-foot-6, but he is really efficient at anchoring when he has a high pad level and lets a defender into his chest.

Taking on Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game in 2021, Warren was tested often by guys trying to bully him. He never had issues anchoring quickly, dropping his hips in the blink of an eye to make him immovable, winning the rep cleanly.

Where I have issues with Warren is as a run blocker. He tends to slide off of his blocks when on the move and really lacks that overall hit power and physical mentality. He is good at getting in the way most of the time, which is certainly a win, but he doesn’t displace defenders much and really tends to slip off blocks and fail to get a hat on a guy, resulting in them making a play.

That said, there were some solid reps on tape from Warren in the run game.

I really like the way Warren climbs here to the second level against North Carolina in 2021. He could have slightly better body positioning to get more square with the linebacker, but he does a good job of latching on and running with the defender, clearing a lane for the running back, who reads the block well and scampers for a sizable gain.

Earlier in the season, he showed great spatial awareness to pick up a free defender while working duo.

That’s good initial displacement there on the down block to open the lane, and really good awareness and body control to flip his hips back open and get a hat on the New Hampshire linebacker in the hole, creating a sliver of a lane for the running back.

He didn’t bury anyone or have that highlight reel block, but that awareness and body control to pick up that defender on that type of block is really intriguing from Warren at his size.

Conclusion

Overall, I found myself really liking Warren’s game from a pass protection standpoint. He has very good feet and uses his hands and clear length rather well in pass blocking situations. That was evident on his tape throughout the 2021 season and early in 2022. He mirrors very well, is comfortable using the traditional two-hand punch or the independent hands in pass sets, and really moves laterally with grace to stay in front of his defender.

Though I have concerns about his overall functional strength, he anchors quickly and efficiently too, and never had much issue with speed-to-power and bull rushes in college. The NFL will be a different beast in that aspect.

While I really like his game in pass protection, I have serious issues with his work in the run game. His hit power and overall mentality to move defenders off the spot just doesn’t appear to be there, and his hand usage in the run game is tough to see. He slides off of blocks far too easily and doesn’t take the best angles when working to the second level. Make no mistake about it: the ability is certainly there, he just has a lot of developing to do in that area of his game.

Even with the injury question mark and age issues hanging over him, Warren was dominant in 2021 and had a strong start to 2022 before getting hurt. He feels like a forgotten offensive tackle in this class, which will make him a major steal mid-Day 3, especially for a guy that could be a legitimate swing tackle early in his career.

Projection: Mid Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 (Rotational player)

Games Watched: West Virginia (2022), Tennessee (2022), Western Michigan (2021), New Hampshire (2021), Miami (2021), Virginia Tech (2021), Virginia (2021), Syracuse (2021), North Carolina (2021), Wake Forest (2021)